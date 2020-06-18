Facebook appears to be challenged in monetizing its assets like WhatsApp and Oculus while Tencent has found success with leveraging the mini-program feature in Weixin and increasing spend on virtual items in its games.

Both are great companies but I argue Tencent can continue its outperformance over Facebook, making it an attractive investment to consider.

Facebook has risen over 500 percent since its IPO, a formidable return. However, the share price of Tencent appreciated just over ten times in the same period.

Both Facebook and Tencent are social media conglomerates although the latter has businesses that are more diverse than the former.

Background

In May, I wrote The Case For Alibaba Over Amazon. The article attracted over 400 comments and I was humbled by the depth and quality of the inputs from some readers from both sides of the camp. This outcome perfectly exemplifies an idiom I learned in my Chinese class - 抛砖引玉 - which literally meant to throw a brick to attract jade.

The origin of the idiom supposedly dated back to the Tang dynasty, a golden era in China's history when literature blossomed. This is how the story went. A poet wrote two lines of a poem on the wall and left. Another poet spotted it and thought it was a good poem and asked why stop there? He added another two lines. When the original poet returned, he exclaimed that the additions were more brilliant than his.

I have the same feeling when I read the comments from readers on that article on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) over Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). That spurred me to write The Case For Tencent Over Alibaba, hoping that enlightened readers would similarly help to reinforce my investment thesis or provide me and other Seeking Alpha readers with valuable food for thought to ensure we don't fall into the confirmation bias trap.

Another motivation for the second article was the skepticism over Alibaba's fate with its primary listing in the U.S. recently coming under heightened scrutiny. Despite the vitriol, the share price appreciation at Alibaba has outperformed that of Amazon since the article was published.

I recognize that there are investors keen on the Chinese internet theme but are concerned about the negative sentiment surrounding U.S.-listed stocks like Alibaba. Since a substantial portion of the optimism towards Alibaba applies to Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), I suggested readers consider the latter. Tencent has a primary listing in Hong Kong and would be much less impacted by any antagonistic moves by U.S. lawmakers.

Some readers subsequently asked if Tencent is a better bet over Facebook (FB). Why not own both? Sure, I do. I own shares in both. Nevertheless, having been following the two companies for some time, I understand why investors may want to choose one over the other and this is the motivation for this article.

Introduction

It is fair to say both Facebook and Tencent are social media conglomerates although the latter has businesses that are more diverse than the former. Facebook is undoubtedly most well known for its namesake social networking platform facebook.com. It also operates Facebook Messenger, Facebook Watch, and Facebook Portal. Its acquired assets including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, are highly popular in their own right.

Number of monthly active Facebook users worldwide as of 1st quarter 2020

Source: Statistica

As for Tencent, WeChat, or Weixin as it is known locally in China, is the ubiquitous super-app that hundreds of millions of Chinese rely on for their daily needs and wants. The all-encompassing app includes Weixin Pay, the leading mobile payment app that you can use to pay nearly everyone in China. Nonetheless, Tencent is also top or second position in many other sectors like online games, music services, and cloud services (see the diagram as follows).

Source: Tencent Holdings Q1 2020 results presentation

Facebook has risen over 500 percent since its IPO, a formidable return. However, the share price of Tencent appreciated just over ten times in the same period. During this time, Tencent suffered from an unprecedented drought in new games approval after the Chinese government tightened regulatory oversight, negative sentiment from the U.S.-China trade war, and an intensified revulsion towards investing in Chinese companies among U.S. investors.

Note: Facebook closed at $235.65 while Tencent closed at $58.08 (based on TCEHY) on June 16, 2020.

Both companies were unable to escape the COVID-19 market swoon in mid-March. However, Tencent Holdings appeared to be more resilient, with its share price suffering a smaller dip than Facebook. The latter managed to stage a remarkable rebound. Nevertheless, its share price appreciation is only 14.8 percent year-to-date, lower than Tencent's 21.0 percent.

As we look forward in the months and years ahead, there is a case to be made that Tencent could continue its share price outperformance over Facebook. I argue this based on three drivers:

Tencent derives its revenue from a more diversified base while Facebook is predominantly reliant on advertising income. Facebook is under greater pressure from the government and human rights groups among other parties. Facebook appears to be challenged in monetizing its assets like WhatsApp and Oculus while Tencent has found success with leveraging the mini-program feature in Weixin and increasing spend on virtual items in its games.

Tencent's edge over Facebook is its diversified revenue sources

Investors are very familiar with the Facebook story, that its key source of revenue is, by far, from advertising. In the latest quarter - Q1 2020 - the revenue from advertising was $17.44 billion, representing 98.3 percent of its total revenue. This is a minuscule improvement from 98.5 percent in the two years ago period - Q1 2018.

Source: Facebook Q1 2020 results presentation

The investor sell-off in March was attributed to this heavy reliance on advertising, as businesses suspended their marketing campaigns amid the lockdowns while others trimmed their advertising budgets to conserve cash. It didn't help that Facebook was diversified in terms of user geography, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world and impacted all its major markets.

Source: Facebook Q1 2020 results presentation

On the contrary, the online advertising segment already represented less than one-fifth of the total revenue at Tencent in 2019, before the pandemic struck China. Furthermore, even though Tencent is better known for its social networks, it is the online games division that brought in the lion's share of the revenue. Since Q3 2018, fintech and business services took in more revenue than social networks did.

Source: Tencent Holdings Q1 2020 results presentation

While much-maligned initially as the Achilles heel for Tencent following the crackdown by Chinese regulators, the online gaming segment proved its worth as people around the world took to games to alleviate the stress of isolation amid the lockdowns. Tencent's range of remote working tools facilitated the largest work-from-home 'experiment' in China before the phenomenon spread to the rest of the world.

As an example of the wide offering by Tencent for online collaboration, cloud solutions, and myriad business needs, I provide the following snapshot which only captured one section of the long list of products and services advertised on Tencent Cloud's website. It is the epitome of an "essential business". We can argue that Facebook was (and still is, in a way) an essential business too since we used it to connect with friends and loved ones living apart from us but it just isn't so on the same level.

Source: Tencent Holdings

Facebook is under renewed pressure from external parties

We have seen the deleterious effect of heightened regulatory scrutiny on Tencent's gaming business in 2019. The Chinese gaming and social media titan has recovered from the debacle rather well. Can we say the same for Facebook?

Last year, Facebook stirred up the hornet's nest announcing its Libra cryptocurrency project. What followed was significant regulatory pressure and vocal political backlash, leading to several key backers exiting the project.

Recent reports suggested that Facebook would scale back plans for the project and banish prior intentions to have the Libra token the exclusive payment mode in its digital payment strategy. Instead, the Calibra digital wallet, part of the Libra project, would now support multiple currencies.

Regarding the onerous rules being placed on U.S. tech companies, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a warning to the U.S. Congress that American companies risk falling behind "Chinese competitors and others around the world who have different regimes for different, new features like that." Specifically, he was referring to "use cases that are very sensitive, like face recognition."

Sued by the US Internal Revenue Service for $9 billion in unpaid taxes, Facebook is also being targeted in Europe. In response to the low taxes paid by American tech firms like Facebook, OECD countries led by France are looking to impose digital taxes as a percentage of the revenue.

Although the European government and the U.S. initially held productive talks to resolve the matter, the abrupt withdrawal by the latter this week infuriated the European negotiators who called the move a "provocation". A collapse in talks could lead to France reinstating its original plan to impose a 3 percent levy on the digital revenues of tech companies like Facebook.

The European Union has also regained momentum in investigating alleged anti-competitive practices at Apple (AAPL). Two formal probes were launched on Tuesday looking into Apple's payment and App Store businesses. The consequence is no small matter. If found guilty, Apple could be fined up to 10 percent of its annual revenue and mandated to modify its business practices.

Just last week, the EU was reportedly planning to file formal antitrust charges against Amazon.com over its treatment of third-party sellers. As the Trump administration hardens its America-First stance, European officials appeared to be ensuring their interests are not compromised and would ostensibly take the necessary actions to push American firms to toe the line. The antagonistic approach does not bode well for Facebook.

On the contrary, the Chinese authorities have been collaborating with its local tech giants in various capacities. For instance, a QR-based health code system embedded in the Alipay app operated by Ant Financial, the finance affiliate controlled by Alibaba Group, helps the Chinese authorities determine who is allowed the freedom of movement and who is required to self-quarantine or enter a supervised quarantine facility.

Tencent collaborated with a unit of China's top economic planning body to design a similar feature made available through a mini-program within WeChat, the ubiquitous messaging app. The underlying technology was launched by the Chinese government and adapted for use on Tencent's and Ant Financial's platforms.

Tencent has gone one step further, partnering with local disease control and prevention departments to launch a health tracking system catering specifically to students. The technology will come in handy as millions of students are scheduled to return to school as education facilities across China prepare to receive them physically for the first time in weeks. Talk about getting people hooked when they young, this is it. This is likely not something that Snapchat (SNAP) can do in the U.S.

It doesn't end there - the health information collected will be shared with WeChat Work, a business communication and office collaboration platform. Education officials and school teachers are supposedly able to track the health status of their students via their WeChat Work accounts. Such integration and reliance on the WeChat app would inevitably result in higher DAUs and engagements.

In early June, Li Keqiang, the premier of China, unexpectedly threw his support behind street stalls and small vendors once deemed to be at odds with the nation's effort to clean up the streets and improve the environment by moving these makeshift stalls to proper venues. The various Chinese tech platforms including Tencent were quick to announce their plans to support the government in this endeavor.

Facebook's growth is coming with greater risks while Tencent can leverage its platforms for new businesses

This third driver sounds like the first but the key difference is the future. Facebook announced in April its largest-ever investment, a $5.7 billion injection into Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio in return for a 9.99% stake. Facebook has planned to set up a digital marketplace on its WhatsApp messaging app to serve Indian consumers as part of the Jio investment.

Today, the Competition Commission of India revealed it is reviewing the Jio deal by Facebook, emphasizing that it would be looking out for possible data misuse. It is not known if the outcome would be favorable but the Indian government could make certain demands on Facebook as it did for Apple. If Facebook chooses not to comply, the Jio deal could be in jeopardy.

It's not smooth sailing on the home ground either. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are tussling to take control of the investigation on Facebook's acquisition of graphics site Giphy. This comes after Facebook revealed last week that it had to pause integration activity of Giphy into its Instagram team amid an investigation by UK competition watchdogs.

On the contrary, we haven't heard of regulatory issues facing Tencent's acquisitions. Furthermore, Tencent is able to tap on its existing platforms for growth. For instance, Tencent is entering the group-buying phenomenon with its own mini-program on its WeChat messaging app.

Risks to thesis

Facebook being net cash puts it in a stronger position than Tencent which turned into slightly net debt in the last couple of years. While Facebook has underperformed Tencent since its IPO, it might be able to catch up with its Chinese counterpart if it can make savvy acquisitions with its cash hoard. That is assuming it can convince governments around the world that its acquisitions do not qualify as antitrust moves.

Comparing a plethora of valuation metrics and financial ratios, it's not obvious which of the two is more attractive. Facebook and Tencent are neck-and-neck on some and nearly matched overall. However, if more investors prefer Facebook's numbers, perhaps finding the profitability margins more important than say EBITDA growth, then it could attract more shareholders and see a better share price appreciation than Tencent.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha Premium (tabulated by ALT Perspective)

Investor Takeaway

I appreciate some readers like both Facebook and Tencent. I do as well. Yet, life is often about choices and for those who aren't receptive to Chinese stocks or not previously aware of Tencent as an investment option, I hope this article has spurred you to check it out further.

I also recognize some readers wouldn't touch Chinese stocks with a ten-foot pole. That's your choice. Similarly, I hope you won't dismiss us as China-crazy. With this, I end my article with a quote from Friedrich Nietzsche whom I understood to be a German philosopher, cultural critic, composer, and poet.

"And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."

As mentioned early in this article, I hope my contribution here can lure your valuable inputs in the comments section. Looking forward to hearing from you!

