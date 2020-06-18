Provision expense will likely decline from the first quarter's peak but remain above-normal in the remainder of the year. Consumer loans will likely drive credit costs.

Earnings of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) plunged by 69% sequentially in the first quarter to $0.07 per share. A jump in provision expense amid the economic downturn was the major contributor to the earnings decline. Earnings will likely improve in the remaining three quarters of the year due to NWBI's acquisition of MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) in April. However, earnings will likely decline on a year-over-year basis in the remainder of the year due to above-normal provision expense. Additionally, the federal funds rate cuts will likely squeeze the net interest margin, which will, in turn, pressurize earnings. For the full year, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 53% year-over-year to $0.49 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on NWBI. The company's current level of risk is quite high due to the COVID-19 pandemic; hence, investors should consider the risks and their risk tolerance before making an investment decision on NWBI.

Acquisition, Government Program to Boost Loans by 20%

NWBI completed the acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, the holding company of MutualBank, in April 2020, according to a press release. MutualBank had $1.5 billion in loans as of December 31, 2019, which will boost NWBI's loan portfolio in the second quarter. Additionally, the MutualBank acquisition will add 36 full-service offices in Indiana to NWBI's existing network, which will provide the opportunity for organic loan growth. Moreover, NWBI is participating in the government-backed Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, as mentioned in the first quarter's earnings release. NWBI accepted applications for $430 million in PPP loans and got approximately $129 million in loans approved by the Small Business Administration, SBA, in the first round. The management mentioned in the earnings release that they intended to submit the remaining applications to SBA in the second round and that they intended to participate in the Main Street loan program. Consequently, I'm expecting NWBI's loans to jump by 20% sequentially in the second quarter, and to end the year at $10 billion, up 16% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The 150 basis points cut in the federal funds rate will partially offset the benefit of loan growth. NWBI's net interest margin, NIM, is moderately rate-sensitive, as can be gauged from a simulation conducted by the management. According to the results of the simulation, a 100 basis points decrease in interest rates can reduce the net interest income by 3.8% over twelve months. The following table from the first quarter's 10-Q filing shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the rate-sensitivity and assuming no change in interest rates in the remainder of the year, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 16 basis points in the second quarter and by 32 basis points in the full year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Personal Loans to Keep Provision Expense Above-Normal

NWBI's provision expense increased to $28 million in the first quarter from $8 million in the last quarter of 2019. Provision expense will likely decline from the first quarter's high as the sizable loan loss reserve build during the quarter will cover some of the effects of the economic downturn in the coming quarters. However, the provision expense will likely remain above-normal in the remaining three quarters due to NWBI's exposure to personal loans. The high unemployment rate, which stood at 13.3% in May 2020, will likely deteriorate the credit quality of some personal loans, especially automobile loans and consumer loans. Auto loans made up 10.6% and consumer loans made up 2.8% of NWBI's legacy total loans as of March 31, 2020. Additionally, auto loans made up 3.8%, and boats/RVs made up 14% of MutualBank's total loans as of December 31, 2019, as mentioned in MutualFirst Financial's last 10-K filing. Considering these factors, I'm expecting provision expense to increase to $63 million in 2020, or 61 basis points of total loans, from 26 basis points of total loans in 2019.

Expecting Earnings of $0.49 per Share in 2020

NWBI's earnings will likely recover in the remainder of the year after the plunge in the first quarter. The boost to earning assets from the acquisition of MutualBank and PPP will drive earnings in the year ahead. However, earnings will likely decline on a year-over-year basis in the remaining three quarters due to above-normal provision expense and NIM compression. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 53% year-over-year to $0.49 in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The uncertain economic environment has increased the chances of an earnings surprise in the year ahead. Future provision expense will depend on the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unknown. The uncertainties surrounding the pandemic make the provision expense difficult to predict. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I believe NWBI is unsuitable for investors with a relatively low level of risk tolerance.

Expecting a Dividend Yield of 7.4%

I'm expecting NWBI to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.19 per share in the remainder of 2020. The dividend estimate for the full year is 1.6 times higher than the earnings estimate. Nevertheless, I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the common dividend is a small claim on capital. The dividend payment will result in a cash outflow of around $92 million this year, which is quite small compared to NWBI's capital cushion above the regulatory requirements. Details given in the 10-Q filing show that NWBI had $529 million of common equity tier I capital in excess of the minimum capital requirement. As a result, I believe that NWBI will take a small hit to its capital by maintaining its dividend, instead of sending a negative signal to investors by cutting dividends. The dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Year-end Target Price Suggests a 47% Upside

I'm using NWBI's historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value the stock. NWBI has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.24 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $12.1 gives a target price of $15.0 for December 2020. This target implies an upside of 47% from NWBI's June 17 closing price, as shown in the shaded column of the table below. The table also shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Due to the high upside, I'm adopting a bullish rating on NWBI. As discussed above, NWBI has a high level of risk that is unsuitable for low risk-tolerant investors. Therefore, investors should consider their risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock mentioned in the article.