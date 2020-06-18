Image source

The COVID-19 crisis set off a somewhat unprecedented disruption in financial markets earlier this year. Many companies had their business models significantly disrupted, and therefore, share prices were pummeled in a lot of cases. However, there are other businesses that weren't disrupted in any meaningful way that saw their share prices fall without reasonable cause.

One such example is Crown Castle International (CCI), which saw its share price reach $113 at the worst of the selling, down from $166. That price was a gift from the market but as you can see, CCI recovered very quickly. Rightfully so, but unfortunately, I fear that with shares making new highs again, the stock is back to being overpriced. Thus, I think the opportunity to buy CCI has come and gone, and that investors should now be in wait-and-see mode to see if another pullback comes to a more reasonable valuation.

Little impact from COVID-19

CCI's network of towers and fiber means it is well insulated from temporary economic slowdowns. The trust has leasing agreements that are made with other stable infrastructure and utility providers, so bumps in the economic road tend not to have any sort of meaningful impact on results.

That is why it is a bit curious that CCI was sold so heavily back in March, even considering how quickly the world was melting down at that point. But as we can see below, actual results really shouldn't see any sort of impact for this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue is still expected to close in on $6 billion this year, and grow to $6.4 billion next year as CCI continues to grow its portfolio, and benefit from its lease escalators. CCI, then, is basically carrying on like COVID-19 never happened as its fundamentals weren't impacted, in the same way you'd expect a utility to behave during times of crisis.

FFO-per-share estimates are also projecting a decent amount of growth this year despite higher forecast operating expenses.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The trust is expected to post $5.84 in FFO-per-share this year and $6.38 next year from just $5.47 last year, representing impressive growth rates to be sure. CCI sees this growth accruing from higher site rental revenues, partially offset by rising costs.

Source: Investor presentation

Still, as with the other metrics, CCI is seeing very little impact from COVID-19 on its results. CCI left guidance unchanged in its most recent earnings report, and I see little reason to expect any change - up or down - thanks to the virus outbreak. In other words, CCI is performing as expected, providing a diversifying effect on investors' portfolios.

This trust has a long history of performing extremely well under a variety of conditions, and there is no reason to expect that to change.

Here's the problem

The problem is that all of this goodness has been re-priced back into the stock, and then some, with the recent rally. One reason investors own REITs like CCI is obviously for the dividend income. Thus, the prevailing yield is a useful valuation tool in itself, irrespective of traditional earnings metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, CCI's yield is right back where it was pre-crisis, trading at five-year lows. This means, of course, the share price has risen more quickly over time than the per-share dividend, so the relative value of the payout has diminished.

With this being the case, it is quite straightforward to argue that CCI is overvalued based upon the yield you receive for buying today. Plus, at less than 3%, the absolute yield is also relatively unattractive compared to other REITs. Granted, many other forms of REITs have higher leverage or riskier revenue streams than CCI, but the point stands that if income is your primary goal, a sub-3% yield that is also a multi-year low is likely not all that attractive.

In addition, CCI is trading for an eye-watering 29 times this year's FFO estimate of $5.84 per share. The past five years have seen the valuation mostly in the low-20s, so perhaps 22 times FFO as a general midpoint. Even 22 times FFO is quite high for a REIT, but that is owed to CCI's utility-like business model. However, 29 times FFO is reaching stratospheric levels not only on an absolute basis, but relatively as well.

The bottom line

CCI is a world-class business with enviable fundamentals. The trust has long-lived assets with built-in rent escalators and operating leverage, which will drive management's long-term goals of FFO and dividend growth. However, CCI was overpriced prior to the crisis, and with the recent rally to new highs, is overpriced again.

Investors tend to pay premiums for the best-in-class, and CCI is a best-in-class REIT. However, with the yield so low and the FFO multiple so high, I see the risk for new investors as much higher than the reward at today's price. CCI was way too cheap back in March, but the pendulum has swung firmly to the other side, and as much as I want to like CCI because of its outstanding fundamentals, there comes a time when any business, no matter how excellent, is overpriced. We're there with CCI, and I think investors should pass on it until it is much cheaper.

I don't think we'll see 22 times FFO in the near-term, but even if we get a pullback to 25 times FFO, shares would still be somewhat overvalued based upon history, but would look a lot better. That equates to a share price of $146, which is ~16% lower from here. That's the point I'd be interested in CCI, but not until that happens. It may continue to go higher because momentum is tough to stop, but it will do so without me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.