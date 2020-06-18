Low borrowing rates will ultimately be earnings accretive for companies, giving them the ability to refinance debt lower, or providing low cost opportunities to fund capital expenditures or repurchase shares.

The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. IG Corporate Index closed the last two days at its lowest yield levels on record.

Amidst an historic economic contraction, one indicator suggests blue chip U.S. corporations have never had it so good. The widely recognized investment grade corporate bond index - the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Index - is now trading at its lowest yield ever. That is quite a remarkable feat considering that just three months ago, credit spreads were approaching their widest levels since the Global Financial Crisis more than a decade ago. The graph below shows the history of investment grade corporate bond yields since the start of the index history in 1973.

With this long time series, it is difficult to see where we currently sit, so I have zeroed in on 2020 in the second graph. After a rapid back-up in yields as the economic shut-down took hold, yields have been pushed back down to new lows amidst lower interest rates and tightening credit spreads.

What are the implications for Seeking Alpha readers?

The obvious one is that investment grade corporate bonds are offering lower compensation than ever before. A common vehicle for retail investors to get exposure to investment grade corporate bonds - the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) - traded at all-time high prices earlier this week.

Investment grade corporate bond yields have two components - the Treasury yield component and an average credit spread component that compensates investors for their higher default risk than Treasury securities. The credit spread component is still meaningfully higher year-to-date (1.45% vs. 0.93% at the start of the year); however, the combination of lower rates has offset these wider spreads, producing lower all-in yields.

Lower investment grade corporate bond yields have been a function of easy monetary policy. For the first time in its history, the Federal Reserve is actively intervening in corporate bond markets, offering its balance sheet heft to support downside in corporate credit markets. Given the reversal from the sharp widening in yields in March, this policy appears to have been quite effective at returning private capital to corporate bond markets. Companies have responded with record issuance, providing a liquidity bridge that should keep high quality companies from seeing a short-term liquidity issue from lower revenues during the shut-down turn into a longer-term solvency issue.

Low investment grade bond yields could ultimately support increased business investment that could drive a sharper economic recovery. With lending rates to investment grade companies lower than ever before, companies can finance capital projects more cheaply.

More likely, we are going to see companies restart their share buyback programs. Equity multiples are elevated and forward earnings paths are uncertain in the current environment. Unless you are trading at higher than 46x earnings - 1 divided by the 2.17% average yield on IG debt - you can borrow money and repurchase the earnings stream on your shares cheaper than the interest expense you will pay on the debt issuance. Factoring in the tax deductability of corporate debt for most investment grade borrowing and the cost is even lower and break-even earnings multiple higher. Too much debt will raise borrowing costs and increase the risk of financial distress, but on the margin low financing rates again make debt-fueled share buybacks more attractive. In the short-run, companies are going to use debt proceeds as a liquidity reserve, an insurance policy for an uncertain economic environment, but as they get more comfortable with the pace of the recovery in their business prospects, expect management teams to turn the buyback spigot back on.

While borrowing costs are lower for investment grade corporate borrowers, smaller speculative grade companies have not seen yields return to historic lows. We are seeing rallies in higher quality "junk" borrowers, but the market is still pricing in distress for the lowest quality borrowers. We will see yield-starved investors again reach down-in-quality to increase yield, but not all borrowers will benefit. This financing chasm could exacerbate performance differences between large cap blue chips and smaller companies with weaker balance sheets. Investors in small-cap companies must pick those with the balance sheet strength to survive the downturn.

We are in a brave new world. Borrowing costs have never been lower for investment grade companies. I hope this article helps Seeking Alpha readers frame the potential ramifications of this landmark level in bond markets.

