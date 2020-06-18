Ryman Healthcare (RYM) delivered FY20 (March-ended) NPAT of $242m, up 6.6% YoY, well below prior November guidance of $250-265m, however the miss appears mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 on its key sales month of March.

Sales are improving

While April trading was also impacted by Covid-19, resales are up around 10% YoY since May 1. While new sales have lagged, RYM is optimistic that new unit sales will recover in NZ as the country is at Level 1 (i.e. no domestic restrictions, border still closed), reflecting some pent-up demand and RYM's reputation as a safe haven for the elderly which has been tested by the company's performance during the pandemic.

RYM doubles down on build strategy

Notwithstanding that the recovery in new sales has been slower than resales so far, and that RYM anticipates new sales in Victoria will recover at a slower rate than in NZ (given the former is still subject to lockdown restrictions), the company was surprisingly bullish on its capex commitments. RYM reiterated all key previous build target guidance statements, except that it has revised the build rate target range for FY21 from c1000 units and beds to c900-1000 units and beds. Also noteworthy is that RYM has commenced on two new sites and acquired one new site, although the latter was acquired pre COVID.

Segment Analysis

Development

FY20 development earnings increased 20.4% YoY to $105.8m, on the back of a 24% lift in sales volumes, 7% increase in average selling price, offset by a 280bps decrease in margin to 27.4%. It was a year of two halves, with development earnings more than doubling in 2H vs 1H on the back of both stronger sales volumes and margins. RYM noted that prior to COVID-19 development earnings were on track to be even stronger in 2H20, with February a record month, until COVID impacted sales in March (as villages were locked down etc.)

Resales

Realized resales profits lifted 6.8% YoY to $109.6m from $102.6m in FY19. Volumes were strong, up 12.0% YoY to 923 units, and average resale price was up 3.4% YoY, but these were partly offset by a c190bps decline in margin to 22.7%.

Uncontracted resale stock increased slightly to 127 units (1.7% of portfolio), up from 1.1% in pcp (which is also the average from FY14 - FY20). Uncontracted resale stock has likely increased post balance date, notwithstanding the improving sales trends observed in recent weeks (with RYM reporting 131 sales since May 1, up 10% YoY).

Balance sheet & Capital Structure

In FY20, Net bank debt increased to $1.71 bn, up by c$200m from $1.51bn at 1H20, and up c$380m YoY from $1.32bn at FY19. Higher net debt, combined with a $162m unrealized revaluation loss in 2H20 driven by revised house price growth assumptions from CBRE driven by the impact of COVID-19 on the housing market, pushed gearing up to 42.6% at balance date – up from 39.6% as of September and 37.6% as of March – the highest in the sector.

Source: Company Presentation

RYM has secured another increase in its bank facility, to $2.3bn, which not only provides the funding for a further c$0.5bn in capex in FY21, but also buttresses the business against what will likely be a period of weaker operating cashflows.

House prices

Given that long term house price growthis the key driver of retirement village valuations and cashflows, including for RYM, a key question for investors is what permanent impact COVID-19 will have on housing market activity (prices and volumes), if any.

CBRE's updated valuation assumptions for RYM assumes a modest decline in list prices for RYM over FY21, flat prices in FY22, before resuming growth from FY23.

House prices are impacted by:

The price and availability of credit : Mortgage rates have dropped to sub 3%, although availability is less clear given the reduced risk appetite of the major banks.

: Mortgage rates have dropped to sub 3%, although availability is less clear given the reduced risk appetite of the major banks. Owner-occupier demand : Unemployment is forecast by the big four banks and RBNZ to rise to 8-10%, focused on tourism and hospitality and export education and construction. Immigration is likely to fall (given the borders are closed except to local residents returning home), which is likely to more materially impact Auckland.

: Unemployment is forecast by the big four banks and RBNZ to rise to 8-10%, focused on tourism and hospitality and export education and construction. Immigration is likely to fall (given the borders are closed except to local residents returning home), which is likely to more materially impact Auckland. Investor demand : While in the near-term anecdotes suggest investors may be net sellers (reflecting rental declines/wish to de-gear/anticipation of price declines), I think investor demand is likely to increase over time given that the spread between rental yields vs mortgage rates looking more appealing now than it has for some time.

: While in the near-term anecdotes suggest investors may be net sellers (reflecting rental declines/wish to de-gear/anticipation of price declines), I think investor demand is likely to increase over time given that the spread between rental yields vs mortgage rates looking more appealing now than it has for some time. Supply: building consents are likely to fall, and owner-occupiers are likely to react to market uncertainty by choosing not to transact. Reduced supply of houses is likely to be supportive of prices but not volumes.

Immediately prior to lockdown, the NZ housing market was showing strong momentum, with Auckland prices in particular trending up strongly YoY. Recent data has been limited but confirmed a significant negative impact of the Covid pandemic on the economy.

I believe the house price could fall by 5-10% range relative to March peak, based on two key factors:

Whether home buyers can afford mortgage payments: where the GFC saw house prices falling by 5%, the more severe short-term drop-in GDP and unemployment impact on disposable income from Covid could be offset by the larger government support this time around. While the ability to pay mortgages through Covid is better than what it was over the GFC, the ability to improve it from here on is limited (given rates are near zero) while the rate cuts through the GFC materially benefited prices over that period. This affordability metric points to house price declines of 5-10%.

Whether investors can make adequate returns. In the GFC, the rental yield was well below the mortgage rate while at the start of Covid yields have narrowed to the most favorable they have been for investors in the last 20 years. Again, the drop in mortgage rates through the GFC narrowed this differential but still, Covid economics remain favorable. This metric points to similar house price drop to the GFC, c. 5%.

Key Takeaway

RYM is a solid business with established long-term track records. It is still showing positive progress despite Covid-19 impacts. However, the market priced-in this quality and growth expectation with the company now trades at 2.8x NTA. The premium valuation is warranted given its high quality vs peers but the 2.8x NTA seems a fair value. Thus, RYM is a hold for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.