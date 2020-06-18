CoreCivic is inexpensive, but there are risks that have to be considered, which is why shares may still not be a great buy right here.

Article Thesis

CoreCivic (CXW), one of the largest private prison REITs, has just suspended its dividend. This came as a large surprise to most shareholders, and the analyst community was surprised as well.

Even though this will sting a lot for income-oriented investors that bought CoreCivic for its dividend, this move could help pay down debt and reduce the reliance on increasingly costly external capital. In the long run, CoreCivic could be a solid value pick, but we want to note that the risks are elevated, at least until the election outcome is known.

CoreCivic drops the bombshell

When checking the ticker page for CoreCivic here on Seeking Alpha, we see that many articles have touted the prison REIT as a strong income investment, thanks to its recession-resilient business model and its high dividend yield. I have not covered CoreCivic before and had not taken too much of a close look, but this is what I thought about the REIT as well. The dividend was well-covered by funds from operations, leverage was considerable, but not too high, and it seemed like CoreCivic could be able to finance its dividend in the future.

On March 17, however, management announced that CoreCivic would suspend its dividend, without announcing when or at what level the dividend would be reinstated.

Why did they do it?

Management's reasoning was that CoreCivic was having a hard time accessing capital, due to equity trading with an excessively high yield, which meant that they could not issue any new shares at a reasonable valuation. At the same time, debt was getting more expensive as well, due to many banks' decision to stop lending to private prison companies such as CoreCivic. This resulted in a situation where CoreCivic was paying out a majority of its cash flows, but there was little cash left for capital expenditures and/or debt reduction. CEO Damon T. Hininger thus stated:

At the market prices we have experienced for our debt and equity securities, capital has become increasingly expensive, [w]e are examining whether other approaches may improve our growth prospects and long-term shareholder returns, while also improving our credit profile and long-term cost of capital.

The problems in accessing capital can be seen in the following financing move: In late 2019, CoreCivic issued a new secured term loan at a yield of LIBOR + 4.5%, with a LIBOR floor at 1.0%, thus effectively yielding 5.5%+. The REIT used the proceeds to pay down unsecured senior notes with a yield of 4.125%. CoreCivic thus has to pay more for secured debt compared to the unsecured debt they issued in the past, demonstrating the difficulties in accessing debt markets.

Due to new regulation from the CARES act, minimum distribution requirements for REITs will be lower than before, which is why CoreCivic will not have any problems in keeping its REIT status while not paying any dividends during the remainder of the year. The fact that CoreCivic chose to forego future dividend payments to free up cash brings up the question of what they might do with that additional cash.

Looking at CoreCivic's 10-Q filing, they ended the first quarter with $2.27 billion of long term debt, including the current portion. They also had $340 million in cash on the balance sheet, for a net debt position of $1.93 billion. In a vacuum, this does not tell us much, thus we have to compare the debt position to either the assets the REIT holds or to the cash flows the REIT generates. CoreCivic had assets of $4.1 billion at the end of March, for a debt to assets ratio of 47%. The majority of CoreCivic's assets consisted of real estate, which was partially depreciated already, according to GAAP rules. Buildings don't necessarily lose value over time, so the $1.54 billion that the REIT booked in depreciation expenses in the past may allow for considerable hidden value on the balance sheet. If, for example, CoreCivic's buildings lose value at just 2/3rds of the rate that GAAP assumes, the actual value of the real estate is higher by ~$500 million, which would result in a debt to assets ratio of 42%. This does not seem too high, CoreCivic's problems thus may not stem from too much debt per se, but rather from weak liquidity.

The company has taken back its guidance for this year's FFO earlier this year, but per Seeking Alpha, the consensus estimate is $2.10 per share for the current year. Based on a share count of 120 million, this equates to funds from operations of $252 million for fiscal 2020. CoreCivic has already paid out $0.88 per share this year via two payments of $0.44 each, which means that dividends for 2020 totaled $106 million. The FFO payout ratio is thus 42% for the current year.

FFO is not the same as free cash flow or cash available for distributions yet, which is why we should adjust for maintenance capex to get a clearer picture. Per the 10-Q filing, maintenance capital expenditures totaled $8.6 million during Q1, or ~$34 million annualized. Subtracting this from the FFO estimate of $252 million gets us to adjusted FFO, or AFFO, of $218 million. This is the cash that CoreCivic could theoretically pay to its owners if it does not spend on growth expenditures at all. The AFFO payout ratio, based on the two dividend payments that the REIT made earlier this year, stands at 49%. CoreCivic will have $112 million in surplus AFFO after these dividend payments for the current year, which can be used for debt reduction and/or growth capex.

Per the 10-Q filing, CoreCivic has spent $22 million on growth capex during Q1, and another $9 million on acquisitions. Annualized, this equates to $124 million. Even following the dividend cut, CoreCivic thus will pay out more than its AFFO for growth capital expenditures and dividends this year if it continues to spend this much on growth:

- $218 million in total AFFO

- $106 million in dividends

- $124 million in growth capital expenditures and acquisitions (at the Q1 pace)

On an annual basis, this equates to a cash shortfall of $12 million, which is not too dramatic. If CoreCivic had not suspended the dividend, it would have made $106 million more in dividend payments this year, and the cash shortfall would have stood at $118 million. It thus becomes clear that management's decision to suspend the dividend was clearly based on the fact that they would have outspent their cash generation by a lot this year. Access to capital was limited at the same time, due to low equity valuations that made a secondary unrealistic, and no debt access via most banks. Unfortunately, management was thus forced to suspend the dividend in order to not get the REIT into bigger financial issues.

What will 2021 look like? Per Seeking Alpha, the consensus estimate is for FFO of $2.42 per share, which equates to $290 million. Subtracting $34 million in maintenance capital expenditures gets us to $256 million in AFFO. If the dividend remains suspended during 2021 (not yet known whether this will be possible due to minimum distribution requirements), CoreCivic could thus use more than a quarter-billion dollars for debt reduction and/or growth capital expenditures. Management will likely tend to favor the first, which is why debt could be reduced rather meaningfully next year and beyond. This, in turn, will lead to lower interest expenses, which would positively impact FFO and AFFO once again.

What to think about CoreCivic right here

Most investors in CoreCivic held the stock for its dividend, but that has gone away for now. It is not yet fully known when the dividend will be reinstated, but it looks like management's decision to suspend the payout was correct -- the REIT would otherwise have easily outspent its cash flows.

Shares are not expensive at all, based on forecasted AFFO of ~$250 million for 2021, CoreCivic is valued at just 4.9 times next year's AFFO. If management can stabilize the operations, reduce growth spending, pay down debt, and eventually reinstate the dividend, shares could rise considerably -- a couple of years ago, CoreCivic's shares traded above $30.

But then, on the other hand, the key reason to own shares -- the dividend -- has vanished. On top of that, there are meaningful political risks, as many politicians are arguing against private prison companies. Another risk factor that investors should keep in mind is the current coronavirus pandemic. If cases would spread in one of CoreCivic's facilities, this could result in a range of negatives, including lawsuits, compensation claims, additional operating expenses, increased political pressure, etc.

My takeaway

To summarize, we can say: The dividend suspension was the right choice, as outspending cash flows was not a good way to do business, as capital is prohibitively expensive for CoreCivic. In 2020, CoreCivic will likely not reduce its debt meaningfully, but it could do so in 2021 and beyond. Shares are trading at a very inexpensive valuation, which could result in some long-term appreciation, but this has to be weighed versus meaningful political risks. We currently have a neutral stance towards CoreCivic, it neither looks especially unattractive nor especially attractive following the dividend suspension.

One Last Word

