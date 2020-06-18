Be Water, My Friend

Summary

I have seen other investors fall in love with their stocks in the garb of “buy and hold”.

They will hold on to bad businesses, and especially those who are going downhill. They will remain stuck in a status quo mode because they hate to admit they’ve lost money.

They will even put a higher value on the stocks they already own than they would be willing to pay for the same things if they didn’t own them.

All this because they’re too rigid to change their ideas, even when circumstances are shouting at them to do so.

If we are flexible and formless – like water – taking the form of whatever is around us, we gain power and succeed against those who rigidly hold on to their ground.