The launch of Amicus' first approved therapy, Galafold, has been very strong so far, and the company expects the drug to be a blockbuster.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) is a commercial stage biopharma that is seeing huge sales growth of its one marketed product, Galafold, which treats Fabry disease. Sales of Galafold are expected to easily exceed $1 billion as are sales of Amicus' late-stage therapy for Pompe disease, AT-GAA. Despite this, Amicus currently has a market cap of just over $3 billion. In this article, I will provide an overview of the company and discuss why I think Amicus is a strong value proposition for long-term investors.

Galafold's Launch Has Been Impressive

Galafold is indicated to treat Fabry disease, a rare genetic condition where the body doesn't make an enzyme needed to break down fat, which leads to build up of fat in cells which can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease. This enzyme deficiency is due to the enzyme not folding into the correct shape that would allow it to enter cells. Galafold acts as a chaperone molecule to allow proper folding and function.

Galafold received an accelerated approval by the FDA in August 2018, and it already looks to have the makings of a real cash cow for Amicus.

Figure 1: Chart of Galafold's Growth Trajectory (source: corporate presentation)

Amicus is guiding $250 million to $260 million in Galafold revenue this year. Other companies have been pulling guidance left and right due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Amicus kept its guidance intact as Galafold sales have still continued to strongly increase. Amicus has also said that peak sales should be somewhere between $1 billion and $2 billion worldwide, so sales growth should continue strongly for years to come.

Amicus' Pipeline Has a Promising Enzyme Replacement Therapy and Next Generation Gene Therapies Targeting Rare Diseases

Amicus has four other areas of development in the pipeline, including 4 products that are already in the clinic with 2 of those nearing the finish line in Phase 3 testing.

Figure 2: Chart of Amicus' Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

The biggest and probably soonest to market opportunity is in Pompe disease, which is currently a huge unmet medical need.

Figure 3: Pompe Disease Facts (source: corporate presentation)

The current standard of care for Pompe disease is an enzyme replacement therapy, but effectiveness can decrease over time in long-term use and it isn't enough to reverse neurological symptoms even in the beginning.

AT-GAA, if approved, will likely be the new standard-of-care therapy which would make it another likely blockbuster for Amicus. AT-GAA acts as both enzyme replacement therapy and a chaperone molecule, which so far appears to convey greater efficacy than currently marketed treatments.

AT-GAA has received the FDA's breakthrough therapy designation and a rolling BLA will likely get filed later this year. Phase 3 data is expected 1H 2021, which should allow BLA filing to be completed shortly afterwards hopefully still in 1H 2021. This could mean AT-GAA hitting the market by mid-year 2022 if successful.

Figure 4: Amicus' Developmental Progression (source: corporate presentation)

Amicus' next target area is in gene therapies which will allow the company to target endogenous enzymes in a way not previously possible. Batten disease is the first indication in Amicus' gene therapy program.

Figure 5: Batten Disease Overview (source: corporate presentation)

The company's CLN3 Batten disease candidate recently received the FDA's Fast Track Designation. As you can see from Figure 5, Batten disease is clearly a much-needed treatment given that Batten disease is 100% fatal in the children that have it. These gene therapies targeting Batten disease are still early in the clinic, but they seem to fit squarely within the rare disease niche Amicus has targeted and should present another good market opportunity if approved.

Amicus has various additional early stage gene therapies targeting other rare CNS disorders.

Figure 6: Facts about Penn Collaboration (source: corporate presentation)

These programs are largely driven by the company's ongoing collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania. This collaboration seems like a promising way to keep the pipeline stocked with novel therapies for several years to come.

Amicus' other Phase 3 product is Mepsevii, which the company has licensed from Ultragenyx for Japan only. Due to the limited nature of its potential impact for Amicus, I am not going to discuss it in-depth. In general though, Amicus' pipeline has a good mix of late and early stage products, and the blockbuster potential for AT-GAA is especially noteworthy.

Amicus' Strong Balance Sheet Plus Growing Galafold Sales Should Prevent Further Dilution

Amicus believes its current cash runway extends into 2H 2022, and in my view, their financial data appears to bear that out. Amicus had $338.9 million in cash at the end of Q1 2020 and about $150 million in debt, nearly all of which will mature in September 2023.

Amicus has issued 2020 revenue guidance of $250 million to $260 million and expense guidance of $410 million to $420 million, implying an expected net loss of around $150 million to $170 million. The company's operating expenses are actually expected to decline in 2020 compared to 2019, meaning Amicus looks to be quickly getting cash burn under control.

Given that 2022 revenue will probably be pushing $500 million, it seems likely that Amicus can avoid further dilution. An obvious downside risk for the company is that if Galafold sales slow or if other assets like AT-GAA for Pompe disease were to fail, Amicus might find itself short of cash and have to dilute current shareholders to stay in business. Such a scenario could lead to a meaningful loss of capital for investors.

Amicus Looks Undervalued Based on Discounted Future Sales and Earnings

Amicus has a current market cap of just over $3 billion which on its face seems pretty cheap for a company with 2 likely blockbusters.

Figure 7: Sales and Earnings Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see from Figure 7, both sales and earnings ratios start looking relatively low for every year after 2024 as compared to common average values of about 5 and 15 respectively. If you'll notice, these sales estimates look very reasonable, too. By 2024, Galafold alone could be pushing towards the $1 billion in sales mark, but AT-GAA will also likely have been on the market for a couple of years by then. In order to assess a potential present value range for Amicus, I discounted these sales and earnings estimates to present day values at 10% per year.

Figure 8: Present Value Estimates (source: sales and earnings estimates from Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on them)

As you can see from Figure 8, even discounted at 10% per year, these sales and earnings estimates produce ratios that suggest the company is meaningfully undervalued at present. I estimate a fair value range for Amicus currently to be around $18.37-$21.92.

Figure 9: Amicus Stock Chart (source: finviz)

Although the stock has rallied of late, Amicus is still trading nowhere near my estimate for the company's present value.

Conclusion

Amicus is a burgeoning player in the rare disease space. With 2 potential blockbusters in hand and a close development collaboration with a respected research university, Amicus' long-term trajectory looks very promising. I think the company is undervalued at present based on discounted future sales and earnings. I will be looking to initiate a position as room opens in my portfolio hopefully within the next couple of weeks and will likely hold the position for several years as Amicus' pipeline continues to develop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FOLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.