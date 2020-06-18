Bond prices in unsecured are now hovering near 30 to 40 cents on the dollar, signalling virtually no hope for equity.

HTZ has seen an over 1,000% ride in share price from a low of $0.40 after filing bankruptcy to over $5.50 per share.

Hertz (HTZ) has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy, allowing the company to continue operations as a debtor-in-possession since the filing on May 22. Yet shares haven taken a wild roller-coaster ride from $0.40 to over $5.50 even as shares are worthless, visible within bond prices and even acknowledged by Hertz in its very controversial approval for an up to $1 billion offering of equity.

Per automatic stay in Chapter 11, Hertz is not forced to sell off its fleet, and will only do so should it deem it necessary and should it fit the provisions listed in its bankruptcy filing. Hertz has $6.0 billion in indebtedness and $13.54 billion in third-party indebtedness, of which a large majority of third-party are multiple series of four tranches of rental car asset backed notes.

Hertz has still just below of 100 days of exclusivity to create its reorganization plan, but could extend that period of exclusivity to up to 18 months as long as the company is proceeding with the "best interests" of its creditors. For any plan to be confirmed, it must show:

Feasibility – will Hertz be able to generate enough revenues in the longer term picture to be able to provide for the recovery of its creditors?

Best interests – will Hertz creditors receive equal or more value under this plan than during a Chapter 7 liquidation?

Consent – will the impaired class(es) approve the plan?

Good faith – are there any behind-the-scenes dealings to favor one class over another?

Fair and equitable (if a plan is rejected) – will secured creditors receive the full value of their collateral? And equity must give up ownership rights until the creditors receive value in full.

Addressing feasibility: air travel and associated car rentals plummeted, forcing the bankruptcy; so how long will it take for Hertz to recover its revenue streams under its new planned operating structure? Hertz is looking to manage its expenses in line with new demand trajectories by

reducing planned fleet levels through vehicle sales and by canceling fleet orders, consolidating off-airport rental locations, deferring capital expenditures and cutting marketing spend, and implementing furloughs and layoffs of 20,000 employees, or approximately 50% of its global workforce.

So Hertz is looking to reduce its fleet and shift away from off-airport locations – although it does align with cost cutting, it also dampens revenue potentials by reducing the availability of vehicles and locations to rent for potential customers. In addition, air travel is not expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels for a couple of years, which could further prolong the period in which Hertz can work towards showing revenue benefits.

Addressing "fair and equitable" (which typically is not needed unless the impaired creditors vote against the proposed plan): will equity holders get anything? Most likely not, as in Hertz basically wishing a miracle for that outcome to happen. Equity is the absolute bottom of the totem pole when it comes to bankruptcy proceedings, and Hertz knows this full and well, even as it dumped $500 million in shares on to the market on Monday:

we expect that common stock holders would not receive a recovery through any plan unless the holders of more senior claims and interests, such as secured and unsecured indebtedness (which is currently trading at a significant discount), are paid in full, which would require a significant and rapid and currently unanticipated improvement in business conditions to pre-COVID-19 or close to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Right. So moving in to the indebtedness, bonds are trading far below par, signaling basically no hope for equity recovery – unsecured aren’t guaranteed anything until after all of the secured are paid off.

Senior Secured Second Lien, 7.625% due 06/01/2022

Feb 21: $103.1

May 14: $19.97

June 15: $77

Senior Second Priority Secured, 7.625% due 06/15/2022

Feb 21: $104.5

May 14: $20.53

June 15: $74.5

Senior Unsecured, 6.250% due 10/15/2022

Feb 21: $101.5

May 14: $13.69

June 15: $43.75

Senior Unsecured, 5.500% due 10/15/2024

Feb 21: $103.25

May 14: $14.25

June 15: $43.95

Senior Unsecured, 8.125% due 08/01/2026

Feb 21: $108.88

May 14: $13.5

June 15: $43.69

Senior Unsecured, 6.000% due 01/15/2028

Feb 21: $104.29

May 14: $11.25

June 15: $43.5

Senior Unsecured, 7.000% due 01.15/2028

Feb 21: $101.75

May 14: $21.1

June 15: $34

Looking at the bond prices, Hertz’s senior secured are trading just above 75 cents on the dollar; yet the unsecured are trading at 34 to 44 cents on the dollar, signaling that creditors are not too hopeful in a full-out recovery. Sure, creditors have to recover all plus interest first before equity can get to its piece of the pie, but unsecured creditors aren’t guaranteed, so a partial recovery for them could be exactly what occurs. So that leaves equity nothing. Zero. If the unsecured were trading nearer to the secured (which would assume the secured trade nearer to par), then equity hoping for some recovery could be more likely, yet that does fall in line with the miracle that Hertz knows is needed for shares not to be worthless.

Per its bankruptcy filing, Hertz’s Dutch subsidiary HHN is not allowing any foreign based subsidiary to “purchase, redeem, retire or otherwise acquire for value any shares or capital stock of Hertz” but Hertz was just allowed to dump half a billion on US investors. The company knows that its shares are worthless and will be worthless, and hence will not allow itself to engage in any stock transactions.

Price movements within shares are quite shady, as it’s really only a matter of time before shares do in fact become worthless as Hertz is likely unable to pay back its creditors in full, judging by the prices seen within its bond. Yet bonds have recovered off lows in mid-May, as some of the unsecured bonds were trading near 10 cents or lower, and are now hovering near 40 cents on the dollar. Shares have taken a roller coaster ride in the past month, with the Robinhood frenzy luring in new buyers on hopes of a quick profit, or unsuspecting, uninformed investors trying to avoid missing out on that over 1,000% swing. Since shares are basically worthless while still trading near $2, tread Hertz with extreme caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.