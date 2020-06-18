The primary reason why NHI is performing so well despite the weakening of its tenants is that it uses triple net leases, which make the tenant responsible for most expenses.

NHI has been punished mightily by Mr. Market in the midst of COVID-19, but so far, NHI has managed to collect virtually all rents and declare a flat dividend.

Investment Thesis

National Health Investors (NHI) is a senior housing and healthcare real estate investment trust with properties in 34 states. I first pitched NHI in January of this year, and since then the stock has dropped over 22%. In that article, I described NHI as a recession-resistant play on the long-term growth industry of senior housing and care. And yet, peak to trough, the stock shed no less than 62% of its value in March. What gives?

What gives is that the current pandemic-induced recession is uniquely negative for senior housing and nursing homes. Some of the worst cases of community spread have occurred in old age facilities, which has caused a drop in occupancy at these locations. Virtually no new admissions have occurred in most of these facilities over the last few months, and many families have pulled their loved ones out.

In what follows, we'll take a look at NHI's recent performance as well as why I believe that NHI is still the best positioned REIT to benefit from the silver tsunami sweeping over the United States. In the process, we'll see why I believe the dividend is sustainable during this temporary, difficult period.

Mid-Pandemic Update

There are two primary types of leases in the senior housing space: senior housing operating ("SHO") and triple net. In SHO leases, many of the property and operating costs are borne by the landlord such that effective rents are lowered by poor performance at the property. Weak occupancy can have a significantly detrimental effect on the landlord's cash flows.

In triple net leases, however, base rent is typically lower in exchange for no property-level expense obligations on the part of the landlord. In these lease contracts, the tenant is obligated to pay for building maintenance, insurance, and property taxes.

That's how predominantly triple-net landlords like NHI can achieve EBITDA margins above 90%. NHI's EBITDA margin in Q1, for instance, was 92.5%. That means that the vast majority of revenue is going straight to the bottom line. Operating expenses are very low. General & administrative costs as a percentage of revenue have been under 5% for five years straight.

A comparison between occupancy and rent collections over the past few months illustrates the value of triple net leases. Take Bickford, NHI's largest tenant at 17% of revenue. In the first quarter, this tenant's average occupancy was 87.3%, dropping to 86.6% in March, 85.3% in April, and 82.5% in May. Senior Living Communities, accounting for 16% of revenue, saw occupancy drop from an average of 80.4% in Q1 to 79% in April, remaining at 79% in May. Holiday Retirement, 11% of revenue, fell from an average of 87.3% occupancy in Q1 to 85% in April and 83.2% in May.

On the other hand, NHI collected virtually all rent in each of these months: 99.7% in April, 100% in May, and 99.4% so far in June. In other words, so far, NHI's tenants have borne the full brunt of the pain from COVID-19. Lower occupancy at NHI's properties has not resulted in lower rental revenue.

That is not to say that it won't need to grant rent deferrals or abatements in the future, but so far it has not needed to. Hopefully, NHI's tenants will be able to get bridge financing from the government's Paycheck Protection Program or a similar program.

That said, NHI management has considerable experience offering mezzanine financing and loans for working capital to its own tenants. If prudent, NHI may actually benefit from this situation by extending lines of credit to some of its most ailing tenants. Although rent deferrals might be the better, simpler option.

Prior to COVID-19, occupancy was generally trending in the right direction. Other operational metrics were improving as well.

In Q1 2020, revenue rose 9.2% YoY, adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") rose 5.7% YoY, and funds available for distribution ("FAD") actually rose a whopping 9.2% YoY. In the first quarter, NHI paid out 82.7% of FAD. Fixed charge coverage rose YoY from 5.3x in Q1 2019 to 5.8x in Q1 2020, and debt to annualized EBITDA fell slightly from 5.09x to 5.04x. Net debt to EBITDA came in at 4.89x in Q1, compared to an average of 4.5x in 2019.

The REIT ended the quarter with decent liquidity: $46 million in cash, compared to $2.7 billion in real estate assets, $22.1 million in quarterly operating expenses, and $49.2 million in quarterly dividends payable. NHI's debt to total assets sat at 48.9%, while debt to real estate assets was 57.5%.

So, to sum up the previous two paragraphs, debt levels are low and liquidity is more than adequate to make it through this uncertain period. Even if effective rents dropped modestly at NHI's worst performing properties for a few quarters, it most likely has the liquidity to sustain its dividend going forward.

Conclusion

The combination of well-located real estate, generally strong operators, triple net leases, and a huge wave of baby boomers entering their 70s and 80s in the coming years is tremendously bullish for NHI.

Given that low interest rates are a near certainty for the foreseeable future, the normal risk for triple net lease REITs of a rapid spike in interest rates seems like a low probability event. The second obvious risk for NHI of a rise in senior housing supply faster than demand also seems to have abated in the last year or so. What's more, it's likely that the pandemic and associated recession will even further slow development of senior housing facilities.

On the other hand, the risk remains that admissions to senior housing facilities will be muted for as long as the pandemic persists without a vaccine. As such, rent deferrals or abatements are by no means out of the question for NHI. Even so, NHI is significantly better positioned than most of its peers because of its heavy reliance on triple net leases. This is also the reason that, as discussed in my first article on NHI, the REIT has outperformed its closest peers in FFO growth as well as dividend growth.

It's no surprise, then, that on June 15th NHI declared a quarterly dividend in line with the previous. That implies a dividend yield of 7.03% based on a price of $62.75 per share. In my estimation, that yield more than compensates for temporarily elevated risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.