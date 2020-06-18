In this age of Instagram, social media personalities increasingly attempt to monetize their only stardom via the distribution of all kinds of physical products. Among them is Dan Bilzerian, a former professional poker player with some 31.2 million followers (as of May 20th). He is the founder, CEO and chairman of Ignite International Brands Inc. (OTCQX:BILZF). The company offers a variety of cannabis based products as well as alcoholic (vodka) and non-alcoholic beverages.

The marketing strategy is actually quite simple. Everything is centered around Dan Bilzerian and the lifestyle he portrays. In order to get a glimpse, one need not go any further than having a look at his instagram account.

An image from Ignite's advertising campaign

In this article I will explain why I do not believe in Ignite as a company from an investor's point of view. The coronavirus pandemic certainly plays an important role, but there are other fundamental problems as well. In particular, I believe that the blurry line between the company and Mr. Bilzerian's personal life - both in terms of brand and financially - are problematic.

Key Man Risk

With the whole brand strategy centered around one man and his lifestyle, there is naturally an immense key man risk, to begin with. If anything would happen to Mr. Bilzerian, it could easily be fatal for Ignite. And keep in mind that his lifestyle is rather unhealthy. I for one do not necessarily believe that the consumption of alcohol, drugs (including, but not limited to cocain) and steroids is particularly healthy. The fact that Mr. Bilzerian has already had not one, not two but three heart attacks at age 39 may serve as evidence in that regard.

CEO and chairman Dan Bilzerian; source: Ignite Brands International Inc.

And of course there is also the risk of Mr. Bilzerian's private life hurting the brand. After all, he could without any doubt be described as "controversial" to say the least. Normally, I would argue that an executive's private life is exactly that: private. In this case, however, Mr Bilzerian's private life is essentially the company's branding strategy. In addition to things such as drug abuse, he has also done things such as throwing a pornographic actress off a rooftop (breaking her ankle in the process leading to a lawsuit) or purposefully blowing up a truck on public land (which, ultimately, he got fined $20,000 for). And all in all, it probably does not require much explanation to become obvious that, generally speaking, both Ignite's and Mr. Bilzerian's media presence could be seen as a display of sexism. Believe it or not, there are people who consider such things inappropriate. Then again, advocates of conservative moral values, feminism or abstinence are probably not the intended target audience for the brand anyway. It would not be fair to criticize the company for relying on a marketing strategy that might actually work financially based on moral reasons. After all, when it comes to everything related to Ignite itself, there are no indications of illegal behavior of any sorts. Thus, I believe that the key man risk is not primarily the possibility of Mr. Bilzerian doing something, but rather that of him becoming unable to do what he does.

Blurred Lines

The company in its current form is rather young. It went public in 2019 through a reverse takeover. The same legal entity had priorly been operating in unrelated businesses under various names (including ALQ Gold Corp., Alpha Gold Corp. and Green Axis Capital Corp.). It is my assumption that a reverse takeover rather than setting up a new corporation was opted for in order to obtain a listing in the least costly way. It has been trading on US markets since September 2019.

During the nine month ended September 30th, the company amassed a net loss of more than CA$35.5 million (about $25.5 million) while generating total revenue of slightly above CA$7 million ($5 million). Marketing cost accounted for more than halve (CA$18.8 million) of the operating expenses (CA$ 35.7 million). Revenue grew faster than losses, so it could be argued that the business is on the right track. Yet, in the case of Ignite "marketing efforts" are largely identical to "Dan Bilzerian's lifestyle."

However, Mr. Bilzerian has displayed this kind of lifestyle even before the company existed. In other words, the company essentially finances said lifestyle, at least in part. That includes among other things renting the villa that he lives in for $200,000 a month. Ignite has an option to buy the property at a price of $65 million. The company has also issued a promissory note for him to purchase a $8.5 million property in 2018 and bought back shares with a total value of $10 million from him.

All in all, the line between Ignite and Mr. Bilzerian's personal finances is blurry to say the least. This kind of behavior probably is legally justifiable under the business judgement rule. But just because it is legal, it is not automatically in the best interest of shareholders, objectively speaking. Let me be the devil's advocate here: if Dan Bilzerian's lifestyle is sufficient to sell products and he has been living like this even before Ignite existed, what reason would there be for investors to support said lifestyle financially? Than again, fairness demands to also mention that - provided everything works out as planned - it might still be a profitable investment to do so, at the end of the day.

To me the company's marketing expenses appear to be somewhat of a blackbox. On top of that, the company's CFO Edoardo Mattei resigned on May 8th. He is to be replaced by a yet unnamed individual. Notably, as at the time of writing (May 20th) Mr. Mattei was still refered to as Ignite's CFO on the company's website.

Corona Hits The Brakes

Since the brand strategy relies largely on the Dan-Bilzerian-factor, the ongoing corona crisis poses a significant problem. Lavish parties and other key elements of his lifestyle are simply not possible while adhering to "social distancing" and the likes. I assume that the demand for the kinds of products that Ignite offers will take a hit for very similar reasons as well. So while the growth will likely take a massive hit, there are still bills to be paid for real estate and the likes.

The company has delayed its 2019 annual report. It cites the corona situation as the primary reason. However, as far as 2019 numbers are concerned, there should not be any impact. During the reporting period in question, Sars-CoV-19 was more or less exclusively a problem of some Chinese bats. It will be in the Q1 (and even more the Q2) 2020 financial data that the impact should become visible.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I would advise investors to be utmostly cautious with regard to Ignite International Brands Inc.. There is a very realistic risk in my opinion that the company is in effect funding Dan Bilzerian's lifestyle without generating any profits for third party shareholders. Furthermore, I expect the coronavirus to have a significant negative impact on the company's business. Therefore, I do not believe in the company's long term success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.