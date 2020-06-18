Even after the 25% post-earnings run, the stock remains attractive at only ~5.8x forward revenue, below other comparable software companies with 20%+ revenue growth and a path towards 25%+ operating margins.

Even though New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) reported strong earnings a few weeks ago and has seen their shares go up nearly 25% since then, I believe there still remains upside to the name over the long term. The company has faced challenged with their sales in 2019, which caused many investors to question to longer-term growth trajectory. However, during the recent quarter, revenue grew 21% as it appears many of the challenges are now in the past.

Management provided Q1 guidance that was pretty close to expectations, though could ultimately prove to be conservative as the company remains cautious in the uncertain macroeconomic environment. However, current expectations call for ~23% growth during the year, which I believe is beatable, considering the 28% growth seen in remaining performance obligations during the quarter. This metric is a great indicator for future revenue growth, and in addition to net revenue expansion rate reaching 116% during the quarter (compared to historical range of ~110%), the company could be seeing an inflection point in the trajectory.

NEWR remains one of the leaders in the APM (application performance management) industry, meaning they essentially develop tools that help measure an application or software performance. Their software functions are in back-end processes, and the technicals are a bit challenging to understand. But, for most investors, NEWR is a name not well-known.

When looking at FY21 revenue, the stock's current valuation implies only ~5.8x FY21 revenue, which does not seem unreasonable considering many other software companies with 20%+ revenue growth tend to trade in the 6-8x forward revenue range. NEWR does have near breakeven operating margins. However, over time, as the company continues to scale and better leverages their operating expenses, it is expecting longer-term operating margins to be 25%+.

There are not many companies in the marketplace with 20%+ revenue growth with an operating margin trajectory of 25%+ that are trading below 6x forward revenue. Even with the recent 25% run since the company reported earnings, long-term investors should remain opportunistic about this name and should continue to hold in their portfolio.

NEWR also has a large balance of remaining performance obligations, which are expected to translate into revenue over the next 24 months. With the RPO balance $635 million during the quarter growing 28%, the company's longer-term revenue prospects seem to remain on the rise, even if revenue and sales become challenged during the near term. After undergoing some sales transitions over the past year, the company seems poised to hit an inflection point, and long-term investors should continue to hold on.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 21% to $160 million, which was above expectations for ~$154 million. Impressively, the net expansion rate increased to 116%, after hovering around 110% for the past several quarters. This metric is closely followed throughout the industry as it is a great indicator on how much current customers are willing to spend.

During the quarter, gross margins remained at 84%, which is at the high-end of the company's 80-84% long-term operating target. Operating margins were 2%, consistent with last quarter. I believe, over time, as the company continues to grow revenue, operating margins will start to expand at an accelerating pace, leading to increased profitability and beating expectations. The stronger-than-expected revenue, combined with solid margins, led to EPS of $0.14 during the quarter, well above expectations for only $0.03.

Investors seemed to be happy about the company remaining performance obligations, which I believe is a great indicator of future revenue growth. During the quarter, RPO increased 28% to $635 million, faster growth than revenue. This revenue stream is expected to be recognized over the next 24 months, which helps insulate the company's revenue growth even during challenging economic conditions.

Management provided guidance for Q1, which includes revenue of $158-160 million, slightly below expectations for ~$161 million. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in a range of a loss of $0.01 to a gain of $0.04, which was below expectations for $0.09.

While management did not provide updated FY21 guidance, given the many uncertainties in the marketplace, the strong remaining performance obligation growth of 28% to $635 million places a theoretical floor on how low revenue growth can be.

Valuation

While the company is up nearly 25% since reporting earnings a few weeks ago, I believe the current valuation still undervalues the longer-term trajectory of the company. Revenue growth may be somewhat uncertain this year, given the macroeconomic headwinds, but a majority of companies in the market are uncertain where sales will end up a year from now.

Over the past several quarters, valuation has come down quite a bit as investors have questioned the company's revenue growth trends and potential growth opportunities. Given the strong turnaround this quarter and solid RPO performance, I believe we may have hit an inflection point, and the company could continue their strong sales trend for many quarters to come.

The company has a current market cap of ~$4.25 billion, and with cash/investments of ~$805 million and ~$425 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$3.87 billion. While management did not provide FY21 guidance during the recent earnings report, current expectations call for ~$670 million in revenue, representing ~23% growth for the year. Using this as a replacement for guidance results in a FY21 revenue multiple of ~5.8x, which does not seem unreasonable.

Because of the company's recent challenges with their sales and meeting expectations, the stock's valuation continues to trade well below peers. It is not uncommon for other software stocks with consistent 20%+ revenue growth and margin expansion opportunity to trade closer to 6-8x forward revenue. While it may take a few quarters for NEWR to see their multiple expand to that type of level, I believe the company has the right sales organization in place and right opportunities with their larger clients to maintain strong growth.

While the RPO is expected to be recognized over the next 24 months, a majority of this will likely be recognized during the upcoming fiscal year. I believe the strong RPO performance during the quarter is a bullish trend on potential revenue growth over the next several quarters, despite the macroeconomic headwinds.

With the stock now trading just under $70, some investors may feel like they have missed out on the post-earnings bull run. However, long-term investors should be more excited about future revenue growth remaining above 20%, which could drive valuation even high. Assuming valuation expands to become more in line with other comparable software companies, it would be possible to see the stock reach $95+ over the next year, which would still put the company below their all-time highs of ~$110.

Risks to NEWR include the company reporting a weaker-than-expected quarter, which could send the shares down a lot (we have seen shares go down 20-30% in some quarters). This could cause investors to lose confidence in the longer-term model and may keep the valuation multiple from expanding, or even cause the multiple to contract.

