Summary

International REITs usually trade at half or less the valuation of their U.S. counterparts.

The international REIT VNQI currently pays a very high dividend yield of 9.4% while the U.S. VNQ's is below 4%.

International REITs benefit from negative U.S. dollar exposure which may generate alpha over the coming years.

Volatility is likely to reign in the short-run as the market assesses COVID-19 damage, but the fund's discounted book valuation provides support.