VNQI: One Of The Best Income Deals On The Market
About: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI), Includes: VNQ
by: Harrison Schwartz
Summary
International REITs usually trade at half or less the valuation of their U.S. counterparts.
The international REIT VNQI currently pays a very high dividend yield of 9.4% while the U.S. VNQ's is below 4%.
International REITs benefit from negative U.S. dollar exposure which may generate alpha over the coming years.
Volatility is likely to reign in the short-run as the market assesses COVID-19 damage, but the fund's discounted book valuation provides support.
As you may know, REITs were among the hardest hit group of equities during the March crash and have, in general, yet to rebound to past levels. Many still pay 5-15% dividend yields and are