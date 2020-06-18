Volatility is likely to reign in the short-run as the market assesses COVID-19 damage, but the fund's discounted book valuation provides support.

The international REIT VNQI currently pays a very high dividend yield of 9.4% while the U.S. VNQ's is below 4%.

As you may know, REITs were among the hardest hit group of equities during the March crash and have, in general, yet to rebound to past levels. Many still pay 5-15% dividend yields and are trading 10-30% below net-asset-values. Indeed, with many individuals and people struggling to make rent payments, risk is high. However, it seems many of these risks are discounted into REIT prices.

REIT value opportunities are decent in the U.S., but they are stellar when looking overseas. The ex-U.S. REIT ETF (VNQI) pays a higher dividend yield than its U.S. counterpart (VNQ) of 9.4% (compared to below 4%). The fund does carry subjectively higher risks, but its holdings are heavily diversified and actually have greater earnings growth than seen in the U.S.

Importantly, VNQI's international exposure gives it negative exposure to the U.S. dollar, meaning a rise in inflation at home (perhaps due to excessive monetary stimulus) is likely to cause the fund to rise in value. This factor has actually harmed the fund in recent years as low rates in the U.S. have caused a U.S.-dollar bull market. However, this bull market seems to be reaching a peak and seems more likely to reverse course soon.

VNQI's Yield Signals Value Arbitrage

Firstly, VNQI pays a high dividend yield compared to VNQ. It does have (perhaps) slightly higher risk, but its yield today is nearly 5% higher. Even more, this is a long-term high for the spread, giving evidence that VNQI is undervalued compared to VNQ. See below:

Fundamentally, the difference is even more extreme. VNQ has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 28X while VNQI's is only 9.4X, or nearly a third the valuation. VNQ is trading at a weighted-average price-to-book ratio of 2.2X while VNQI is below its book-value at a figure of 0.8X.

Usually such low valuations would imply VNQI's holdings are struggling to keep pace or have falling property values. On the contrary, VNQI has a weighted-average EPS growth rate and ROE both over 10% while VNQ's are 12% and 6.4% respectively. VNQ has slightly higher growth, but VNQI wins when it comes to the generally more important ROE figure.

While international REITs generally have far lower valuations than their larger U.S. counterparts, these do include many firms in Asia which have greater risk perception. See below:

As you can see, about half of the fund is in the Pacific region with Japan holding the highest amount at nearly 24%. In my opinion, Japanese REITs are a great deal today and are among the safest in the world. However, the second largest holding country in the fund is China at 13.3%. This poses risks as there are many long-term signs of a bubble in China's property market. Quite frankly, many of these REITs are at high risk of eventual collapse. Fortunately, they do not make up a significant enough portion of the fund to make me too concerned.

Negative U.S. Dollar Exposure is a Plus

One of the best aspects of VNQI today is its negative exposure to the U.S. dollar. This has been a negative in recent years as the U.S. dollar rally has caused international assets to decline from a U.S. investor's perspective. This has been due to low inflation in the U.S. and, before recently, higher short-term borrowing rates.

Today the opposite is true. Inflation is on the rise and the Federal Reserve has adopted an extremely dovish monetary stance, not to mention nearly doubling the monetary base. This has led to a decline in the U.S. dollar which is likely to last for some time and create jitters across financial markets.

As you can see below, the relative returns of VNQ to VNQI can be partially attributed to the U.S. dollar index:

Obviously, the relationship is imperfect though it is still quite strong, particularly over the past five years. From 2014 to 2017, there was a strong rise in the U.S. dollar and VNQ's relative returns that led to a decline when the U.S. dollar fell back lower. This has been a positive in recent years, but as shown in the latter chart, the dollar made a blow-off-top and a subsequent decline which is a strong signal that the dollar had made its long-term peak and is headed lower. The shifting fundamentals today concur with the technical setup.

With the dollar likely to decline, investors would benefit from seeking assets tied to other currencies. Then, every percent the dollar falls against that currency is a percent gained. This is compounded onto VNQI's likely greater returns due to its low valuation and high dividend yield, making for a stellar long-term investment with multiple bullish catalysts.

The Bottom Line

VNQI has much better fundamentals than U.S. REITs, negative exposure to the U.S. dollar, and a high dividend yield over 9%. Due to flat historical performance, investors have low expectations of these REITs but it is perhaps those chronically low expectations which have created the solid investment opportunity available today.

Importantly, I would not expect the fund to rocket higher soon. It has made solid gains over the past few months and may be due for a sharp pull-back with the rest of the global equity market. The dollar has also declined a bit, so if it makes another rally it could cause VNQI to decline in value.

Like the U.S. economy, the global economy is in a weak spot due to the lasting impacts of pandemic lock-downs. In general, the U.S. seems to be in a worse position, but it is likely the lock-downs will lead to a decline in rent revenue for REITs around the world as companies and individuals tighten their belt. It is difficult to estimate, but fortunately REITs own real property which usually do not decline in value at rapid paces and almost always rebound in value.

Overall, I believe VNQI is a solid long-term investment choice for those looking to hold for 3-5+ years. It may remain undervalued over the next year or two.

