10 Reasons Not To Buy A Stock

Summary

About two-thirds of stocks underperform the market returns over time.

If you want to generate alpha, you have to accept that most stocks are better kept out of your portfolio.

Checklists can be very useful as a safeguard to avoid bad investments.

There will always be exceptions, but a rule-based approach can help you avoid investing in losers without your emotions getting in the way.

Let's review a list of 10 very good reasons to stay away from a stock.