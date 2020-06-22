Moody's is a global provider of credit ratings, analytics and economic & investment research to businesses and the buy & sell-side community. The company organizes itself into 2 categories:

(Source: Moody's Q4 2019 Earnings Press Release)

Moody's Investors Service (~60% of revenue): Moody's main source of revenue comes from providing credit ratings for many types of newly-issued debt, ranging from investment-grade and high-yield corporate debt (corporate finance) to mortgage-backed securities (structured finance) to municipal & sovereign government bonds (project/infrastructure). Moody's operates as one of the big three ratings agencies, competing with S&P Global and Fitch Ratings, who together control largely the entire global debt ratings industry.

(Source: Moody's Q4 2019 Earnings Press Release)

Moody's Analytics (~40% of revenue): The rest of MCO's revenue comes from selling data & analytics to primarily institutional investors. Buy & sell-side firms subscribe to Moody's platform to access advanced portfolio modeling, risk management tools, and wealth & financial planning support, giving Moody's a large base of recurring revenue to offset the transaction based ratings business:

(Source: Moody's Q4 2019 Earnings Press Release)

(Source: Moody's website)

The Curious Case of 2020 Guidance

Moody's entered 2020 celebrating a decisively strong 2019; US debt issuance grew ~6% vs. 2018 (boosting its ratings unit), EPS grew 12%, and the stock crushed the broader market, surging 71% for the year:

Data by YCharts

Most of this gain came on the back of multiple expansion, as investors increasingly bought into Moody's long term target of low teens EPS growth, margin expansion and growing capital returns:

(Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation)

On top of a banner 2019, Moody's initial 2020 guidance pointed to expectations for continued outperformance - EPS was projected to grow ~10% vs. 2019 at the start of the year:

(Source: Q4 2019 Investor Presentation)

Investors cheered the news of another strong year in the cards for ratings agencies and Moody's in particular, and the stock continued to crush the market:

Data by YCharts

Then… COVID-19

As with almost every company on the planet, whatever prevailing narrative pre-COVID was largely shattered during late February and March as COVID-19 swept across China and the US, and Moody's was no exception. When the company reported earnings on April 30, stellar Q1 results were overshadowed by drastically reduced guidance in the wake of COVID uncertainty:

(Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Press Release)

Moody's took 2020 EPS guidance down from +10% vs 2019 at the midpoint to -2%, driven by a severely damaged outlook for global debt issuance and, by extension, the company's ratings business:

(Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation)

The macro forecast Moody's touted in its updated outlook was pretty straightforward and convincing at the time. In the past, when faced with a contracting global economy and tightening credit markets, debt issuance has fallen substantially as companies conserve capital, cut back on investments and pass on raising capital until economic conditions improve. Take 2008 & '09 - below chart from S&P Global, a competing ratings agency, shows how the 2009 global financial crisis put a sizable dent in its ratings revenue for the year:

(Source: S&P Global Investor Deck)

Moody's took signals the market was sending and made the prediction that the COVID-induced 2020 economic meltdown would mirror that of 2008/09:

(Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation)

With this gloomy information front and center in the minds of MCO shareholders, along with similar commentary from competitors (like S&P Global), it's logical to see how a case could be made for the stock to selloff and for valuations to come down.

Then… The Fed

In the same surprising and swift way the coronavirus gripped markets, the Federal Reserve came in and seemingly relieved investors of all their problems. Interest rates quickly went to zero, commentary went from modestly dovish to "whatever it takes"dovish, and the Fed's balance sheet exploded above levels anyone was expecting. With rock-bottom interest rates and confidence in the Fed as a backstop, companies looking to shore up balance sheets have been raising debt at record levels. Below are some of the major headlines to give you a sense of the magnitude of debt issuance we're seeing today:

(Source: Financial Times via Twitter, Reuters, S&P Global)

I want to emphasize this point as it's where I believe Moody's V-shaped stock recovery gets its legitimacy: US debt issuance - where roughly 60% of Moody's ratings revenue resides - has already surpassed FY 2019 levels through the first 6 months of 2020. As of June 15, US investment grade debt issuance has already topped $1.15 trillion - the all-time full year record is $1.37 trillion, set in 2017. We're on track to blow through this record - and then some - if the current debt issuance trajectory holds.

In addition, I believe this debt binge will continue into 2H 2020. While an incredible amount of uncertainty still exists in the markets and economy, whether about the November presidential elections, a continuation of fiscal stimulus past July, or a resurgence of COVID-19, one thing is almost certain - the Fed will not stop lending money to any and all who need it. Jerome Powell has nearly said as much; whatever it takes to keep interest rates at record lows, it will be done. With the national debt at nauseating levels going into a very contentious election cycle, the Fed has little room to do anything other than keep the money printer brrr-ing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep the US Treasury and corporations satiated with liquidity.

This is why I think comparing 2020's debt landscape to 2008 is less straightforward. While the Fed did provide liquidity to banks and systemically important companies in the depths of the financial crisis, it let many other businesses fail, causing defaults to skyrocket, credit markets to cool off, and debt issuance levels to tumble. The Fed's posture is very different today, with much more of a willingness to extend credit to almost any business who needs it.

Upside Surprise

Turning back to Moody's - here's how I think the rest of the year will unfold with the above macro environment in mind. When MCO reports Q2 earnings, ratings revenue will again log a strong quarter, beating analyst estimates on record debt issuance and related activity. While the core economic model may not change, I think guidance will be adjusted upward to reflect a less gloomy outlook for issuance in 2H 2020. The debt market has just been too hot to keep the second half outlook from going up.

What's more - analysts covering the stock are already preparing for this potential scenario. Below conversation between UBS analyst Alex Kramm and Moody's CEO Ray McDaniel during the Q1 earnings Q&A session reveals this narrative already taking shape:

Alex Kramm: "I think initially the view heading into this crisis was okay, there's going to be a recession and you will see massive deleveraging coming out of this, as we've probably seen in other recessions for short periods of time. But I think there is also a narrative here whereof the people say like, well, wait a minute. There is all stimulus. There's a lot of debt from governments but eventually, some of that debt is already today finding itself on corporate balance sheets or corporate debt. At the same time municipals are going to be struggling and will have to raise more and more debt. Is there actually a narrative here that when all said is done, there is going to be more debt in the world and more business for you to do and rates and more refinancing happening down the line versus maybe the easy to jump conclusion that the world is going to be leveraging and there's going to be less to do in the next few years?" Ray McDaniel: "There are obviously many narratives given the uncertainty that we have but I think there is a higher probability to the narrative that you just explained and is generally being assigned to that storyline in the market today."

(Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call)

This question took place on April 30, before we saw the continuation of extreme debt issuance in the US and other parts of the world. I believe the narrative Alex Kramm is thinking about above is what is starting to make its way into the stock, which has the potential to keep shares marching higher through the end of the year.

Risks

The bullish narrative around debt issuance is not infallible, and there are some key areas to watch that may override the thesis outlined above. One risk to keep in mind is that not all debt is created equal in the minds of ratings agencies. In particular, high yield debt has a greater impact on Moody's results as it costs more to rate this debt than investment grade issues. With defaults already going up on high yield debt and related products, we could start to see HY issuance drop materially, which would have a larger relative impact on Moody's revenue than other types of debt. The same applies to leveraged loans and structured products, where banks are already reporting losses on CLOs and other types of instruments rated by S&P Global and Moody's. It will be important to watch for changes in the Fed's guidance on liquidity being provided to the riskier corners of the debt market.

Another potential risk centers around Moody's Analytics, its market data side of the business. While management's 2020 guidance was rosier for this segment, I think we may start to see a slowdown in data sales towards the end of this year and into 2021. As I detailed in a recent article on FactSet, a competitor in the space, we're starting to see banks and other financial institutions lay off employees and plan deeper cost cutting measures, including cancelling non-critical market data subscriptions. If the economy continues to languish in double-digit unemployment, I think Moody's Analytics may start to suffer along with its client base. In this case, the recurring nature of the business shields downside in the short term, as many customers are locked into longer term subscriptions and pricing arrangements, but the cost-cutting trend by banks is well worth watching.

With the above risks made clear, I think Moody's rebound off the March lows is justified, and would not be surprised if shares continue to beat the market:

Data by YCharts

Debt issuance in the US and other parts of the world has surpassed all expectations on the back of easy Fed monetary policy and a promise to do "whatever it takes"to keep the liquidity flowing. With a tense presidential election coming up and a gargantuan national debt, I think the Fed will be forced to keep lending money to all who need it, at record low interest rates. High yield and investment grade companies alike will continue to need to refinance existing loans and raise new capital to protect against future shocks, which will keep Moody's ratings services in historic demand. While shares have run up in 2019 and so far in 2020, I think there is still more room to run as long as rates stay low and easy money keeps flowing.

If you liked this article and want more analysis of the market data & ratings industry, please consider hitting the "Follow"button at the top of this page. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as investment or financial advice and is for informational purposes only. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. This article discusses public information sourced from SEC filings and publicly available reports. Future performance could differ from what is estimated in the article.