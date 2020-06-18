Option Strategies: Earning Dividends From Non-Dividend-Paying Companies

Still, if adopted properly, with a high level of discipline and, with a minimal level of greed, the risks associated with this strategy would be very limited compared to the rewards.

Many people who invest using this approach use their margin and do not possess the cash that would allow them buy the shares if they get assigned.

Writing put options is a strategy that has been adopted by many as a means of establishing a long position on specific securities without buying them.

What is the purpose of this article?

About 25 years ago, I wrote a book about investing using market traded options. The book, called “Naked Puts, a Simplified Guide to Options Investing”, provides an introduction of the options trading basics and the different option strategies through a conversation between an hedge fund manager and his son in law; I am making an electronic copy of the book available for you to download and read. For a long time, I have been using option strategies in my trading and investment activities to the extent that over 95% of my trading transactions have been options related. Using these strategies has been a huge blessing, as they allowed me to achieve a steady income regardless of the behaviour of the market.

I thought of writing and publishing a series of articles that discuss some of these option strategies with practical applications and a clearly defined decision flow; this is the first of such articles. My objective for these publications is sharing my knowledge and contributing to making the markets more efficient.

This article assumes that the reader has a basic understanding of the process and outcomes associated with writing naked put options. If you do not have this basic understanding, I would suggest that you download and read the first few chapters of the book that I mentioned above.

Summary of the Article

Many companies, especially growth companies, do not distribute dividends. The way investors invest in them is through buying and holding the shares, with the hope that the price increase will result in a capital gain. While this strategy may result in a multibagger in some situations, those of us who lived through the .com collapse, the 2008 recession, and are active investors through the COVID-19 recession/depression know the risks associated with buying and holding.

This article provides the blueprint to allow the investors to “earn an income equivalent to earning dividends” from these high-growth stocks while not experiencing the high risk of buying and holding the stocks.

The article starts by identifying the characteristics of companies that this strategy may apply to, the actions to be taken as the stock price changes and the tax treatment of these “dividends”. The article concludes by specific examples where I applied this strategy during the COVID-19 crisis together with the mistakes I have made and the lessons learned from these mistakes.

What is this strategy and which companies does it apply to?

The options strategy presented here is based on writing naked put options on the stocks according to specific rules and rolling these options over as needed based on a disciplined approach. The strategy should be looked at as a low-risk alternative to buying and holding the stocks.

This options strategy does not apply to any stocks, and there are specific characteristics for the stocks that it can apply to. These characteristics include:

There are options traded on the stock. The options should have a relatively high implied volatility (over 50%, and the higher, the better). The company dividend payout ratio should be lower than 15%, and the lower the better. You are expecting the stock price to be going up, and you have no problem in buying the shares. The spread is not very wide for the bid/ask prices of the options.

If you determined that the stock you are contemplating to buy has these characteristics, then you can proceed with adopting this strategy and start “collecting your dividends”.

Word of Caution: Do not ever sell put options unless you have enough cash to buy the stock. Just having enough margin in your account is not sufficient; if the stock crashes, you might end up receiving the dreaded margin call from your broker. I can never over-emphasize this very important rule of investments.

Details of the Strategy

The next diagram provides a summary of this options strategy of “earning dividends” from these non-dividend paying companies via writing and rolling over put options. A detailed description of each step follows the flow chart.

Source: Created by the author

(1) What is your level of confidence?

This is a bullish strategy on stocks and should be looked at as a low risk alternative to buying and holding. If you expect the stock price to drop (have no confidence in the stock), then you should not use this strategy, unless you are using it as a hedge on a short position (more will come on this in a subsequent article). We will assume that no confidence in the stock will result in your abandoning this strategy, and either avoiding the stock altogether or looking at another investment strategy.

Next comes your question of the level of confidence you have in the stock. If your confidence level is high, and your analysis indicates that the stock is grossly under-priced, then you should sell in-the-money put options. How deep in the money depends on how confident you are. If your confidence level is still positive but not very high, then you should be looking at selling out-of-the-money put options. The next steps will provide more details on how to sell these options.

The term of these options can theoretically be as long or as short as you want. However, my suggestion is that it should not exceed two months. Remember, every time you sell the option, you are effectively receiving a dividend from the company equivalent to the time value of money associated with the option. I will not enter in to the detailed mathematical calculations at this stage but the two months mark is based on both personal experience and mathematical optimization models for options with volatilities between 50% and 80%.

Definition: The time value of money for an option is the option price minus the difference between the stock price and the strike price if the option is in the money, or the full value of the option if it is out of the money. It is normally calculated based on the Black-Scholes model.

(2) Sell in-the-money Put Options:

In here, you have a high level of confidence in the stock, and we will assume that you are ready to buy the stock at any price. Now that you have decided to sell in-the-money put options, you need to determine two things: First the strike price and second the term of the option. The two decisions are intricately related, and are driven by two factors: ((a)) The potential upside for the trade and ((b)) The time value of money.

The potential upside is directly proportional to the strike price you are choosing. You can think about the difference between the current price and the strike price as the cap to the profit you can make on top of the time value of money; with in-the-money put options, the current price would be lower than the strike price. The trade off here is that you would be consuming a bigger portion of your available margin. The higher the strike price, the higher the margin you would be consuming.

Source: Daniels Trading

The time value of money can be construed as the dividend you are earning. The time value of money is inversely proportional to the strike price of the in-the-money put options. You also need to remember that you are shorting the put options, so the potential upside will cease to exist beyond the time value of money once the stock price reaches or exceeds the strike price.

Based on the above discussion, which strike price would you choose for writing in-the-money put options is more of an art than a science. I personally try to find strike prices with the highest “relative” implied volatility, specifically, with a volatility that is higher than the the volatility smile curve as shown in the next diagram that depicts the implied volatility surface in a three-dimensional space.

Source: Quantitative Finance

(3) Sell out-of-the-money Put Options

Here you are confident that this is a good stock, but you would prefer to buy it at a price lower than its current price. This makes the decision about the strike price easy, as the strike price would be the price at which you are willing to buy the stock.

The term of the option will primarily depend on the net amount you would like to make and how it relates to the brokerage commission. Remember, when you are selling out-of-the-money options, the value of the option is not as high, and the brokerage commissions can be relatively significant. What I normally do is to determine how much money I would like to make out of this trade, and then look at the term that would give me this amount. If I find that this term is longer than 2 months, I usually avoid this stock until it drops or until its volatility goes higher; there are always other opportunities in other stocks.

(4) How does the stock move at expiry?

On the week of the expiry, I start looking at the stock and how it is moving. If I have a runaway stock or a crashed stock, I proceed with acting upon it at the beginning of the week rather than waiting until the expiry date. I tend to act at the beginning of the week to earn a additional week of “time value of money”. Otherwise, if the stock price is close to the strike price, I would wait until the expiry date, or even the expiry hour to take an action.

If you have a crashing stock, it is particularly advantageous to act early; sometimes, the options may get assigned before the expiry date and you want to avoid that. This could happen for various reasons with non-dividend paying stocks: The option holder (your other side of the transaction) may force this assignment

because of taxation purposes,

because of receiving a margin call where exercising the in-the-money put option is a way to increase their margin or

because they identified an arbitrage opportunity that requires exercising the option.

If your option is expected to expire worthless, congratulations: You received the full premium of the option when you started your transaction and this is now your profit. The worthless expiry could happen in the case of a runaway stock (massive, abnormal, unexpected increase) or the stock ended just above the strike price on the expiry date. In either cases, you need to go back and look at the situation again, starting from point-1, to determine if you still have confidence in the stock or not. My suggestion is to start again from point-1 early in the expiry week for runaway stocks rather than waiting until the expiry day.

(5) Roll-over the Put Option to Lower/same Price and Future Date

The need to roll over the put options would happen because the stock is expected to be expire in-the-money with a price lower than the strike price. In the case of a stock crash, you need to perform the roll over earlier in the expiry week to avoid the possibility of assignment as discussed earlier. Otherwise, if the stock price is close to the strike price, you can normally do it on the expiry date.

The roll-over process is simply selling another put option with a future expiry date while concurrently covering the short put option position you currently hold. If the strike price is the same for both options, you are guaranteed to have a positive cash flow out of this transaction because of the time decay of option prices as shown in the next diagram.

Source: The Option Prophet, The Complete Guide to Option Theta

There is also the possibility of making a positive cash inflow with a lower strike price. My personal preference is to always try to roll over to a smaller strike price if I have the opportunity to do that. Sometimes, I have to push the option for a period longer than two months to achieve this positive cash flow with a lower strike price.

Having said that, if you are confident that this drop in price is a transient one, you might like to go for the same, or even a higher, strike price. I would not advocate rolling over a put option for a higher strike price, and I have personally never done it with put options.

Bottom line, rolling over the option to a future date with the same or lower price should result in an additional cash flow/dividend equal to the difference between the sale of the put option with the future date and the covering of the existing short put option.

Who pays us for these dividends?

From an investor perspective, this is income that the investor is earning every time a put option is written, sometimes, even more frequently than regular dividends. So, where is this money coming from?

Before answering this question, we need to understand the principle of writing put options. When you write a put option, the other side is buying insurance from you against the drop of the stock price below a specific value, the strike price. To buy this insurance, the holder of the stock will have to pay you a certain “premium”, and this amount is the time value of money of the option. As a result, you are practically receiving insurance premiums on a regular basis, the same as you would be receiving dividends.

So, are we assuming any additional risk out of selling the put option? You would only be assuming an additional risk if you have had no intention of buying and holding the stock. On the other hand, if you look at this strategy as an alternative to buying and holding, if the stock price drops below the strike price, you would be losing; however that loss would be the function of the stock dropping rather than that of writing the option. In addition, your loss resulting from the stock price dropping would be lower than the loss you would have incurred if you had bought the stock and held it while it dropped; the time value of money of the option is always yours to keep.

This is clearly a lower risk strategy compared to buying and holding, and with lower risks, there are always lower rewards. The lower reward here is the cap on the profit which would be the time value of money of the option, plus the difference between the strike price and the current stock price if you are writing in-the-money put options.

What about the taxation of these transactions?

While I am using the term “dividends” to identify these options strategy earnings, from a taxation perspective, these are considered capital gains.

You can even use this strategy to realize capital losses and defer the taxation on capital gains. I have encountered a special case where I chose to roll over my options as a result of a stock crash (it was Honeywell (HON) as a result of COVID-19) into 2021, much longer than the two months I am advocating. I chose to do that to realize a capital loss that would reduce my tax load for this year.

This not only applies to rolling over the options, but while writing the options as well. If you write the option to expire in the new year, the taxable event will not happen until the closing of your transaction. Although you would receive the cash of your transaction when you write the option, the transaction would not be considered from a taxation perspective until the new year when the option is either expired or rolled over to a new one.

Disclosure: I am not a tax accountant or tax lawyer, and you need to review the tax treatment for writing the options with your tax advisor.

Examples of four Stocks: Lockheed Martin, Nio, Tesla and Zoom and the Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Crisis

Over the years, I have used this process for my investments to the extent that over 95% of my stock trades are now related to options, and I execute on average one trade every day. Just wanted to share with you what I have done with some companies using this method, and the lessons I have learned during the last COVID-19 crisis.

Lockheed Martin (LMT):

I always believed in Lockheed Martin as a world leader in Artificial Intelligence, and I have included it in my AI portfolio, The AI Portfolio: 40% Growth YoY, Review And Adjustments. As a result I started investing in it a few years ago. The dividend payout ratio is less than 15% so I considered the stock eligible for my strategy. I have been writing out-of-the-money options almost every couple of weeks for the past two years until the COVID-19 crisis. With the massive drop in the price, a third of my put options were assigned even before the expiry week, and I ended up owning LMT. I could have sold the LMT shares and realized a capital loss, but instead, I wrote long term call options on the assigned shares at a strike price higher than what I bought them for.

Source: TD Waterhouse Charts

From the above chart, you can see that the volatility of LMT was abnormally high since February, and this high volatility was a huge blessing in terms of the premium (dividend) I have been receiving for every transaction. Just as a brief comparison, the premium I have received from the option trades amounted to about 20 times as much as the actual dividend that I received from LMT over the same period that I owned the shares.

In hindsight, I now realize that I did the right thing by not selling the shares that were assigned to me. However, I feel that I was just lucky that the price went up again. What I could have done differently was selling short term out-of-the-money call options, and kept rolling these shares in case the price went up. However, this is the subject of another paper that would look at the strategies of selling covered call options.

Nio (NIO):

While studying Tesla (I have been bullish and writing articles about TSLA on Seeking Alpha over the past two years: (Tesla: How Much Cash Should It Realistically Secure? and Tesla: Why did the Autonomous Vehicle Day Turn Me Bullish?), I came across Nio as a viable Chinese competitor. I was surprised to find that Nio options were trading at an abnormally high volatility that was consistently above 150%. To put this in perspective, most high-growth stock options trade with a volatility at the range of 50% to 80%. This prompted me to sell deep out of the money put options on Nio; I did not have a lot of confidence on the company as the information about it was relatively limited.

Source: TD Waterhouse Charts

As shown from the above chart, the volatility of Nio is not really as high as its implied volatility of over 150%. This prompted me to look at an investment opportunity and it did pay well. At this point, the sum of the premiums (dividends) that I got from the Nio trades is very close to its 200 day moving average.

In hindsight, I should have been more aggressive with my option trades, and should have sold my options at a higher strike price. But then again, hindsight is always 20/20, and I am still satisfied with the profits I made with Nio.

Tesla (TSLA):

As I had mentioned earlier and as per the articles I published on Seeking Alpha, I have been bullish on Tesla for the past 3 years. I have also included it in my AI portfolio, The AI Portfolio: 40% Growth YoY, Review And Adjustments. I have been writing put options on Tesla almost on a weekly basis, and even overlapping my trades; for example, I was having a term of two weeks, and was trading the over-lapping options on a weekly basis.

At one time, my 200 put options got assigned at $210, so I proceeded with writing a call option at $220. The call option was immediately assigned the subsequent week, and I was happy with the profit.

I continued my strategy of writing put options on a weekly basis until the stock went up to over $500. At that time, I thought that Tesla has gone way higher than I can tolerate. I thus decided to pull out of my strategy and wait for a new entry point. During COVID-19 rout, the stock dropped again to around $400, and I made a couple of trades as it went up, and then stopped again as the stock continued its ascent beyond $600.

In hindsight, I made two mistakes. First, I should not have allowed the covered call option to be assigned at $220, and I should have rolled it to a higher price for a future date. Second, I should not have stopped trading Tesla. With a price of $1,000 per share, Tesla is now too expensive for my risk profile, although I think that it may still go higher based on its momentum. I will now wait for a big drop to start trading it again.

Zoom (ZM)

I have been using Zoom for many years, even before it went public, and have been bullish on it since its IPO. I recently wrote a bullish article about it in Seeking Alpha, and that was before its last earnings report, Zoom: The Hidden Opportunity.

I have been writing out-of-the-money put options on Zoom since its IPO. I used out-of-the-money put options as I was concerned that a better mouse trap would come up and eat Zoom’s lunch. In other words, at that time, I did not have as much confidence in the company.

In February, as COVID-19 hit us, and as I started looking at other products to use for by my college teaching and for the Karate dojo that I belong to, I found that Zoom is at least a couple of years ahead of any competitor in terms of technology. In addition, I also reviewed the patents that Zoom holds and found them very impressive, especially the ones related to error resilience; I do not believe that any of its competitors has such a functionality. I did not review the pending patents for Zoom yet.

Source: US Patent and Trademark Office Advanced Search

Upon further research about the company and the fact that it was changing the corresponding meaning of the English verb I decided to be more bullish and started writing deep in-the-money put options. This strategy yielded significant dividends for me. I am planning to continue writing in-the-money put options as my target now is $300 before the end of the year. I have no regrets about the strategy that I adopted on Zoom, except that in hindsight, I should have been more bullish on the stock early on.

Conclusion

Investing by writing put options is not new and it is far from being a gamble; it should be looked at as a more conservative approach to buying and holding.

When you write naked put options, you are more of an insurer than an investor, and you are earning a premium on the insurance you are selling. The strategy presented here is far less risky than buying and holding, and if the proper discipline is applied to it, it can yield some significant returns, on average.

Like all other option strategies, you need to have a solid mathematical background to be able to “feel” the options and their prices. The mathematics behind the strategy is not easy, and explaining it goes beyond the scope of most articles published on Seeking Alpha. There are many resources available that I would strongly recommend that you go through, including YouTube and the book I have written which I am making available for you (Naked Puts, a Simplified Guide to Options Investing), together with countless other resources on the Internet. In other words, before investing using options, you need to first invest in yourself by studying the intricacies of the behaviour of market-traded options.

If you have any questions or comments about this strategy, or you would like me to address other specific option strategies in subsequent articles, please post on the comments below, or send me a message.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON, LMT, NIO, ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.