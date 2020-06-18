The business has challenges it's facing along the way, but so long as energy prices don't tank again, it should still have additional upside.

The move was driven by confirmation that its deal with Contango is sealed and that the company's quarterly figures were not all that bad.

One company hit hard by the recent downturn caused by COVID-19 this year has been Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP). Already a questionable prospect in the eyes of the market, the company was slammed by fears that falling crude oil and natural gas demand might cause a massive glut that, in turn, would push prices lower for an extended period of time. Energy prices did drop in response to broader economic fears, but they have since rebounded to some extent. In response to this crisis, management struck up a major deal with Contango Resources, a subsidiary of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF), but even that had little real impact on investor sentiment for the firm. Finally, on June 15th, the firm announced the completion of its arrangement and also revealed earnings results for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. The data provided by the company created a surge in investor sentiment that should help to propel the company higher over time.

More details

It was a shock to wake up to news of Mid-Con's shares surging. At the open, units were priced at $6.95 apiece, valuing the firm 143% above the $2.86 they were trading for on the prior trading day. Throughout the day, shares of the business were volatile, moving up as high as $8.42 (for a gain of 194.4%), but they ultimately closed at $5.55. This represents an increase compared to June 15th's closing price of 94.1%. Part of this move higher has to do with the sealing of the firm's deal with Contango whereby Contango will essentially manage Mid-Con's assets for it.

In a prior article, I delved into what we knew about the deal and the company's financial situation at that time. Since then, new details have emerged. For instance, we knew from its prior announcement that it had non-conforming debts on its books. Lenders reduced the company's borrowing capacity from $95 million to $64 million, but as of the end of the first quarter, the business had $74 million in borrowings outstanding. Management announced that, on June 5th, it would be required to pay $750,000 to its lenders. Each month after, beginning July 1st and ending November 1st, the firm would owe cash to its lenders. The amount for both July and August would be $750,000 each month. For the three months ending November 1st, it will owe $1.25 million. Also, on November 1st, the company would owe the difference from its facility. Based on my math, that will be an extra $4 million on top of the required $1.25 million.

As of June 12th, Mid-Con has $73.3 million in borrowings outstanding under its credit facility. This is proof that it's sticking to its side of the deal for now. During the quarter, the company spent $4.8 million on capex, but all spending has been halted for the time being. Operating cash flow during the first quarter was -$0.76 million, which was better than the -$1.13 million seen a year earlier. Having said that, if you adjust for working capital changes during that period, operating cash flow would have been $1.41 million.

With energy pricing now recovering and Contango's oversight of the firm now beginning, it's likely that the business will see costs decline. This will be on top of the cost-cutting the firm experienced during the first quarter anyways. Lease operating expenses, for instance, came in at $25.27 per boe (barrel of oil equivalent) during the quarter. This was up from the $21.89 per boe seen one year earlier, but it's a nice improvement over the $27.29 per boe the company incurred in the fourth quarter last year. This change alone, keeping production unchanged, will save the firm somewhere between $2.5 million and $3.5 million per year.

While the first quarter wasn't great, it's possible the second quarter will be more painful for the business. Management continues to tout the firm's low-decline assets, but during the month of March, they shut 250 wells. In April, they shut a further 150. All of these, management asserts, were not economical during the time frame they were closed. While the timing of the March closures will mean a lot, there's no way to get around the fact that 250 wells is a sizable number, even when you consider Mid-Con's business model compared to your traditional E&P (exploration and production) firm. Even with these changes, the firm produced 3,538 boe per day during the quarter. This is up 2% compared to the same period last year, but it's just 2% below the 3,609 boe per day that the company produced in the fourth quarter of 2019. Both oil and natural gas reported quarter-over-quarter declines, but they were small at 2% and 12.4%, respectively. Given that oil accounts for about 92% of the firm's production, that's really all that counts.

Management also asserted the fact that there are 14.312 million common shares outstanding now, but one thing they have not discussed publicly was how many shares they might issue in exchange for warrants to Contango. Part of the deal with Contango managing the company's operations is that Contango would receive warrants giving it the right to buy shares in Mid-Con at a price of $4 apiece for some period of time. It's likely that we will not know the answer to how many shares the warrants cover until the company reports its second quarter results, but with units now at $5.55, investors should anticipate Contango to cash in. 2.5 million shares, for instance, at a cost of 14.9% of the company, would inject the $10 million the company needs to cover its credit facility, while also netting $3.88 million in free cash.

Takeaway

Right now, there's still some uncertainty over what all is going on regarding Mid-Con, but investors should see the recent surge in its share price as bullish. The finalization of its agreement with Contango takes a lot of uncertainty off the table. To know now how the company has been responding to the energy space's pain is also valuable, and it illustrates that the firm is doing what it must in order to survive. Absent another massive downturn in energy pricing, I believe that further upside is due to Mid-Con in the future, and investors should consider current pricing attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.