The stock remains a buy in the $30s when the pre-virus highs were above $60.

My estimate is that the airline could reduce daily cash burn below $5 million here in June.

The industry has constantly over estimated the daily cash burn rates due to not focusing on the PSP grant funds or the potential rebound in revenues.

Not long ago, the market predicted that people would never fly again until a COVID-19 vaccine existed and some airlines would go bankrupt. Now, airlines such as Southwest Airlines (LUV) are already reducing daily cash burn rates in June setting up some very positive implications for the industry. My investment thesis fought off all the negativity, even from the company, to correctly predict a far quicker rebound in revenues. The stock is a solid buy here still far below the 2020 highs.

Image Source: Southwest Airlines

Not Focused On Cash Flows

The incredible part of the Southwest Airlines story in June is that the airline isn't even trying to reach a cash flow breakeven point. The company forecast via an 8-K filing that June capacity will only decline 40 to 50% as the airline continues to focus on limiting middle seats until September 2020 for social distancing purposes in a move that hurts load factors.

Despite this move to limit load factors by not over packing flights, Southwest Airlines could see June revenues reach 30% of 2019 levels. Yes, June revenues are set for a strong rebound when industry traffic has only topped 20% of last year levels on two occasions.

The prediction for such a revenue scenario places a big question with why CEO Gary Kelly felt the need to panic the market on May 29 regarding a brutal pricing war. The airline is actually set to double the June revenue estimate at the time of up to only 15% of 2019 levels.

The airline isn't even focused on producing the best possible cash flows and the company now forecasts the June daily cash burn is between $20 million to $25 million for up to a $5 million improvement from the previous estimate. The airline would do far better by packing existing flights and possibly cut the daily cash burn to near zero when factoring in the Payroll Support Program grant funds of $2.3 billion or ~$12.7 million per day.

Anybody looking at these traffic numbers can derive a scenario where traffic levels are far closer to 2019 levels before the market ever forecast. On June 14, traffic reached a new post-COVID-19 rebound of 544K for 20.6% of 2019 levels. Traffic is now growing at a 3% daily compounded rate since the low on April 14.

Source: John Gilluly

At this growth rate, daily traffic is going to reach some very meaningful levels in July and August.

Focus On Revenues

Even with far higher jet fuel costs here, Southwest Airlines has provided a far better daily cash burn situation. As discussed from the beginning of the pandemic fears, the airlines didn't correctly guide revenues and the PSP money.

The company generally provided only daily cash burn rates based on costs back in April/May. As Warren Buffett was selling the airlines including Southwest Airlines in late April, the airline was forecasting up to a $35 million daily cash burn rate along with the Q1 earnings report.

Now, with only a return to traffic at 20% of 2019 levels, the airline is forecasting a new metric called core daily cash burn of ~$20 million. In essence, this number factors in Southwest Airlines generating up to $15 million per day in revenues above the higher costs for fuel, etc.

Last Q2, the airline generated $5.9 billion in quarterly revenues or the equivalent of nearly $2.0 billion per month. The new forecast for June alone at up to 30% of 2019 levels amounts to $600 million in revenues. Incredibly, analysts only have revenues for the quarter at $657 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

These analysts that have been far too negative actually have Q3 revenues only declining around 60%. Far into the future, the Q1 numbers are actually forecasted to grow nearly 2% from the last quarter despite two months this year (Jan/Feb) that weren't impacted by the virus.

With a cash flow optimization plan, one can estimate that Southwest Airlines would use about half their current fuel in the quarter by flying fewer flights. The airline could easily have capacity down 70 to 75% versus the current June goal of 45%.

Last year, the airline consumed 532 million gallons of fuel during Q2 or the equivalent of 177 million gallons during June. At about 45% of the flights flown last year, Southwest Airlines would only consume 97 million gallons of fuel this June. With the average fuel cost of $1.30 per gallon, the airline would spend about $126 million on fuel this year versus $377 million last June when fuel cost $2.13 per gallon. Southwest Airlines could save an additional $69 million by not flying above actual ticket demand around 75% capacity to push the daily cash burn down another $2.3 million.

Along with the PSP and some more savings related to maintenance and other fees, Southwest Airlines is rather close to cash flow breakeven. The core daily cash burn of $20 million dips to only $5 million when excluding the PSP and the extra fuel costs. The airline would naturally save additional costs by flying fewer flights to reduce the cash burn.

The airline now estimates up to 24 months of liquidity without even optimizing for cash flows due to social distancing.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that these positive indications are prime signs of why my price target on the stock is far above $41. The news from Delta Air Lines (DAL) not reaching cash flow breakeven until next spring doesn't align with the actual numbers.

Investors should use any weakness to own the airline stock as the numbers continue to support a far better outcome than the daily headlines about the sector.

