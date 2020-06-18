We don't have an analytical advantage, we just look in the right place. - Seth Klarman

There has been much going on in the healthcare sector due to the impact of Covid-19. The sector has been one of the fastest to recover from the aftershocks of the pandemic. A glimpse of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) shows that the sector managed to recover within a month.

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) is one such company that has shown promise of late. Operating in the medical equipment segment related to heart failure, the company managed to beat estimates in the latest quarterly results. In its 10-K filing, the forecasts for 2021 had been reduced due to the impact of the pandemic. This was in line with the latest quarterly results that saw a dip in revenues. However, the impact of the virus on the functioning of the heart could actually revive the demand for some of its products. The next quarterly results could be crucial in determining how the firm has been faring during the pandemic.

Covid-19 and its impact on Impella sales

Abiomed is almost entirely dependent on the revenue of Impella products with the US, Europe, and Japan being the major markets.

Source: Abiomed, 10-K Filing

These regions have a high percentage of people suffering from ailments related to the heart. It is estimated that almost 25% of deaths in the US are on account of heart diseases. A 2017 report suggested that cardiovascular diseases account for 45% of deaths in Europe. With such staggering numbers in the pre-pandemic era, the threat could only increase further.

So, when the FDA gave the nod for emergency use of Impella RP, the announcement raised the possibility of a better outlook for 2021. The company has also been proactive over the years in trying to train medical staff on how to use its equipment. Even during the pandemic, the company has focused on digital platforms to launch various educational programs like Coronary Artery & Myocardial Protected Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, or CAMP PCI. This should also have a deep impact on its revenue figures at a time of urgent medical needs.

A Strong Financial Position

A glance at the balance sheet reveals that the level of leverage is low and the company maintains sufficient cash balance. At a current ratio of close to 5, the company can manage to remain viable even if the next few quarters don't turn out well. Abiomed has also been able to generate significant growth in its operating cash flows, which is expected to improve as sales improve. In its latest estimate, the company forecasted a flat revenue growth for 2021 along with a heavy impact on profitability. Even after subdued sales in the first quarter of 2020, the company managed to clock a growth of 9.3% in the latest fiscal year. Net income was hampered due to income tax adjustments and fair value adjustments for investments in Shockwave Medical. Eliminating these one-off items should improve the profitability going ahead.

Is the Valuation Justified?

Looking at the valuation metric, we see that Abiomed is significantly overvalued.

ABMD Sector Median P/E (current) 55.59 33.4 Price to Sales Ratio 13.17 6.15 Price to Book Ratio 10.41 4 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 38.78 17.51

Source: Seeking Alpha

In most of the parameters in consideration, Abiomed is 2x or more costlier than the sector median and should raise concerns for investors. It needs to be understood that most of these indicators are trailing in nature and are based on a fiscal year that ended on a difficult note. Take the example of sales for the latest fiscal. Even though the growth was above 9%, the figure is significantly lower than what the company realized earlier. In the prior two fiscals, the growth had been close to 30%. The story is the same for other metrics like net income and EBITDA.

It should also be noted that the company operates in a highly regulated industry and any approval can have a considerable impact on the bottom line, as shown with news releases and recent stock spikes and falls. With the developments that have taken place of late, there is a possibility that there could be a significant revision in estimates as well as an outlook that could justify such valuations.

Areas of Concern

Low diversification of revenue streams: It was highlighted earlier that the company is solely dependent on Impella pumps for its revenue. This makes the company vulnerable to any negative developments on this product line. While we have seen the FDA give its nod in such critical circumstances, this may not always be the case. Volatility in earnings is what investors should be able to absorb before making an investment choice.

Extremely high valuations: While we have justified the reason for its current valuation, the company would need to back it up with a significantly high growth rate to ensure that parity is maintained. A risky segment coupled with an elevated valuation may not present a lucrative investment proposition, especially for risk-averse investors.

Dependency on Acquisitions: The company has relied on acquisitions to grow, and in many cases, the outcome may not be favorable.

There is tremendous potential in Abiomed given the latest developments in the healthcare industry. The medical equipment sector is expected to post a strong recovery and investors should consider this company given its track record and strong financial position. Given the pandemic has altered many industries, healthcare is one that looks set to benefit immensely overall.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.