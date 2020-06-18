PIMCO CEF Coverage Update

With the May PIMCO coverage figures out on Wednesday, we take this opportunity to follow-up on our previous article on PIMCO muni CEFs to quickly touch on the action in the broader suite of funds. Investors who don't play in the PIMCO space should still hopefully find this article relevant. In it we also review our broader CEF allocation thought process and, in particular, highlight the three key steps that inform our calls.

Within the PIMCO space, we continue to overweight the following two funds:

Municipal Income Fund (PMF)

Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)

PIMCO May Update

PIMCO funds have gone through quite a roller-coaster over the previous three months. When it comes to fund earnings - a key driver for many investor allocation decisions - what matters most in the short term is changes in leverage and changes in leverage cost.

With respect to these two key trends, there are two important points to keep in mind. First, is that the behavior of these two drivers point in opposite directions. And secondly, there is a lot of variability in both how funds have responded in terms of their borrowings and how their leverage cost has evolved through changes in both fund capital structure and interest rates.

Our big picture view is that, overall, PIMCO funds should see growing distribution coverage over the medium term. This is because the positive impulse from lower leverage costs outweighs the negative drag of, on average, lower borrowing levels. We also expect PIMCO funds to begin to releverage in aggregate as NAVs continue to recover in order to maintain elevated leverage levels which should further support earnings and coverage levels.

Below is a chart that aggregates the average 6-month rolling distribution coverage of municipal and taxable PIMCO CEFs. It looks like the taxable sector coverage bottomed in March (Google charts skew the axis labels to the left - so the last data point in the chart refers to May) while the municipal sector appears to have bottomed in April.

Source: Systematic Income

Excluding the two idiosyncratic agency and hybrid CEFs, within the non-RMBS heavy funds, the Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) continues to outperform. We continue to be overweight PKO on the service due to its attractive discount valuation, strong growth in borrowings and a drop in leverage costs.

Source: Systematic Income

In the national municipal trio of CEFs, the Municipal Income Fund (PMF) remains the strongest performer with a nearly unchanged coverage since February, outperforming the other two funds. As we discussed in our previous article PMF features the lowest leverage cost of the three funds. This is in addition to its lowest reliance on tender option bonds, highest NAV yield and attractive discount valuation. For these reasons, we remain overweight PMF.

Source: Systematic Income

The situation with the RMBS-heavy trio of funds remains fairly murky. The Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) and the Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) remain true to their "dynamic" title and behave quite differently from the PCM Fund (PCM). The coverage of these two funds is much more volatile and hard to forecast. One reason for why this is the case has to do with the prolific reliance of these two funds on a large number and types of derivative positions. For instance, PDI has 75 different derivative positions across credit default swaps, both single-name and index, interest rate swaps and FX forwards while PCM has just 14 derivatives positions.

Source: Systematic Income

This nest of derivatives means that the true underlying earnings power of the funds does not come through very clearly. For example, in February and March, PCI deleveraged while PDI added borrowings. However, we cannot clearly see this in the chart which is most likely swamped by derivatives cash flows.

Until recently, we have been overweight PDI and underweight PCI. However, in the last month, PDI has deleveraged so that it now has a lower leverage than PCI. Its premium spread over PCI also grew to low-double digits - approaching the top part of its historic range. This has caused us to shift PDI to a neutral-weight stance. Although we continue to like PCM due to its larger RMBS allocation and a strong earnings and coverage trajectory, we are waiting for better entry points.

A 3-Step Analysis Of CEFs

In this section, we discuss three key factors in our evaluation of PIMCO CEFs and CEFs more broadly. This framework is less applicable to equity CEFs which, in our view, are more pure leveraged beta vehicles and less income assets.

The first step is gauging the yield of the underlying fund portfolio. This is simply the total investment income of the fund divided by the fund's total assets. For investors who are looking for funds that "earn" their high yields, this is a good place to start. Below is a chart showing the portfolio yield of PIMCO taxable funds (we exclude the Strategic Income Fund (RCS)). The figures below are from the last semi-annual report.

Source: PIMCO

The second step is to understand how recent changes have impacted the yield that the fund can deliver to investors. The key drivers, as we suggest above, is changes in leverage and leverage cost. The chart below shows how PIMCO CEFs fared in this regard since the start of the year. Generally, funds that have been able to grow their borrowing levels and reduce their leverage costs will be able to increase their earnings at a higher pace.

The most attractive quadrant in this chart is the top left one. It is no surprise that the funds that have seen the sharpest cuts in leverage are also those that have cut their distribution recently.

Source: Systematic Income

If we combine these two metrics to gauge how much each fund has been able to add to its effective yield, we get the chart below. We tilt to funds that are able to grow their earnings at a faster pace than their counterparts. This is one reason why we have tilted to PKO as it has not yet been rewarded for its stronger earnings growth by the market.

Source: Systematic Income

The third step is to see whether the fund wrapper can enhance the underlying portfolio yield. The best metric in our view is the difference between the fund's price earnings yield (what an investor earns on their cash allocation to the fund) and the fund's portfolio yield. The higher this metric the more yield the fund is able to generate over and above the yield of its underlying portfolio. Leverage and discounts add to this figure and costs and premiums detract from it. The most attractive funds on this metric are those with the highest levels of yield that they can add.

Source: Systematic Income

By this metric, the RMBS trio of PCI, PDI and PCM look attractive, in addition to PKO.

Conclusion

Overall, this 3-step framework provides a kind of checklist for CEF allocation for those investors who want their funds to "earn" their yield, so to speak. The first step ensures that the fund's underlying portfolio generates a respectable level of yield. The second step checks whether recent market developments will add to or detract from the fund's level of earnings going forward. And the third step tells us how the yield on the investor's cash compares to the fund's portfolio yield. Funds that clear these three hurdles represent potentially attractive opportunities for income investors.

Check out Systematic Income and explore the best of the fund, preferred and baby bond markets with our powerful interactive investor tools. Identify the most attractive CEFs and track the entire market with our evidence-based bespoke metrics. Track our PIMCO CEF ratings, pick up the best preferred stocks and baby bonds that fit your criteria. Get investment ideas and sector views from our Strategic Allocation Framework and Income Focus List. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.