Investment Conclusion

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has a lot going for it. The company participates in the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry that accounts for 89% of all solo restaurant visits in the United States ((U.S.)). WEN’s core menu is comprised of burgers, which represents 30% of all consumer spending in the QSR sector, and chicken, which is the fastest growing segment of the QSR sector. Moreover, as anchor items, the firm serves hot and cold coffee beverages at relatively inexpensive prices than the competition. Furthermore, in addition to its lunch, dinner, and late night segments, it recently launched breakfast, which is the fastest growing segment of the 24 hours period for QSRs. In addition, WEN has in place several initiatives at the corporate level (international expansion, modernizing stores, and flipping underperforming stores to high performing franchisees) and store level (menu innovations, pricing strategies, elevated customer service, mobile order and pay, and delivery) to drive retail sales, revenues, and earnings. Overall, based on macro and micro level factors mentioned above, we believe that WEN is well positioned for substantial longer term growth. We have a Buy Rating on the company’s stock with a 1-year Price Target of $31/share based on our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

Investment Thesis

In 2019, in the U.S., based on retail sales WEN’s was the second largest QSR in the hamburger category. In addition, over the same period, the firm placed second in average unit volume and had the third largest footprint of domestic burger restaurants. WEN’s restaurants are 95% franchisee owned and operated. At year end 2019, overall the company had 6,788 restaurants comprising of 5,852 restaurants in the U.S. and 936 restaurants (of which roughly half are located in Canada) in 30 foreign countries. In FY2019, WEN generated $10.9 billion in retail sales reflecting a growth rate of 4.4% compared to FY2018, same store sales growth of 2.9% over the prior year, $1.7 billion in revenues representing year over year growth of 7.5%, $0.58 in Earnings Per Share (EPS), and $289 million in operating cash flows.

The predominant element surrounding the WEN story is whether the business can grow substantially over the longer term. In order to grow revenues, earnings, and free cash flows, the company has to increase retail sales. There are two ways for WEN to grow retail sales, first by improving the average same store sales of existing domestic restaurants because 86% of its restaurants are located in the U.S., and second by launching new restaurants, primarily in international geographies, where for a firm of its relative size in global retail sales, the company remains highly under represented.

In our opinion, given the strong fundamentals underpinning the WEN story, it is highly likely that the firm will succeed in accelerating overall growth in revenues, earnings, and free cash flows over the longer term. In addition, we anticipate significant traction in retail sales at WEN over numerous years. In regards to growing retail sales, WEN has a lot going for it – it’s a QSR at a time when 89% of all solo visits to restaurants are to a QSR, it sells burgers which is largest part of the QSR category, and chicken which is the fastest growing menu items at QSRs, its menu items are affordable even though the food is fresh and made with real ingredients, its restaurants provide mobile order and pay and delivery through Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Doordash, and it has significant brand recognition as the third largest burger QSR in terms of footprint. In addition, ranking second, behind only McDonald’s (MCD) in average same store sales, presents WEN an opportunity to improve its value proposition to customers and capture market share from the burger giant, and achieve its longer term objective of $2 million in average same store sales. Moreover, the 5,852 restaurants the company has in the U.S., provide WEN an opportunity to rapidly ramp up on retail sales in significant scale, when new growth initiatives are launched.

WEN’s Average Sales Per Store Expanded Substantially Between 2017 And 2019

Source: Statistica Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

Furthermore, there are several micro elements in place to support WEN in growing its business. In that respect, it is noteworthy that since 2013, WEN has undergone a bottom/up overhaul of its corporate strategy to counter the effects of an aging organization and not only fuel enthusiasm for the firm within employees, franchisees, and customers but also to significantly accelerate revenue and earnings growth at the company. The core initiatives WEN has implemented to improve profitability include converting into a 95% franchisee driven operation to support consistent earnings, renovating stores to reflect a more contemporary ambience (reimaged stores generate average sales of $1.8 million versus $1.6 million generated by legacy stores), and enabling flips of underperforming stores to high performing franchisee groups (>50% of stores have been flipped). Specifically to increase same store sales, the company promotes a menu mix of value and premium items, periodically adds new items to the menu, strategically increases prices of menu items, has reduced store and kitchen complexity, has in place digital platforms to facilitate not only mobile order and pay but also delivery orders, and has recently launched the breakfast day part to increase restaurant utilization. WEN’s digital initiatives are particularly supportive in growing retail sales as delivery order and mobile order checks are higher by 50% to 60% and 20%. In addition, customers that utilize the WEN’s digital platform on average place 22 orders per year versus 5.5 orders that are processed through other methods. Currently, 5.5% of orders are placed using the digital platform, with the company expecting digital penetration of 10% by 2024, which we believe is highly conservative. To support future growth in retail sales, WEN plans on expanding its global footprint by 3% between 2019 and 2024, growing the international store count by 10% (roughly 500 stores) and domestic store count in the range of 1% to 2%. WEN expects to potentially generate $2 billion in retail sales from foreign locations by 2024, that represents a growth rate of 100% from the current run rate in international retail sales. Given, the factors discussed above, we’re convinced that WEN will meet and exceed its target annual retail sales growth of 4% to 5% between 2019 and 2024.

The other key factor of the WEN story is whether breakfast will succeed and prove to be a significant source of earnings for the firm over the longer term. There are considerable differences between WEN’s current foray into breakfast and its prior failed attempts to turn breakfast into a growth driver. Not only has the company not made any funding demands on franchisees this time around, it has set aside a budget of $20 million to assist franchisees launch breakfast and recruit talent to support the endeavor. In addition, it has pared down the number of ingredients required to prepare breakfast items from 45 to 16. Moreover, it is promoting the segment on a national level while prior breakfast launches depended on regional advertising. We are encouraged by WEN initiatives to get breakfast right this time around and applaud the strong initial performance associated with its breakfast launch. In that regards, WEN’s same store sales increased 16% on a year over year basis over the week that breakfast was launched. In addition, the segment accounted for 8% of retail sales for April 2020, which is a favorable trend as the longer term goal of the company is for breakfast to generate 10% of retail sales. Considering that breakfast is a high margin and habit forming segment, succeeding at breakfast could prove highly profitable for WEN. The company has help from macro factors – as per a 2018 report published by the NPD Group, breakfast accounted for 21% of all domestic restaurant traffic, up from 19% in 2013. According to a 2019 Wall Street Journal article, in the U.S., breakfast experienced a traffic growth of 8% between 2015 and 2019, whereas traffic associated with lunch and dinner declined. Given the profitability factors surrounding breakfast, numerous large QSRs feature breakfast menus. Presently, Starbucks (SBUX) has top share of the breakfast market followed by McDonald’s which is losing share to new entrants. Given the above described dynamics linked to WEN’s current foray into breakfast, we are confident that breakfast will turn into a highly profitable secular growth driver for the firm.

Launch Dynamics Surrounding WEN’s 2020 Introduction Of Breakfast Vs. That Of Its Previous Attempts Source: WEN Investor Day Presentation, October 2019; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

Breakfast Traffic Grew While That Of Lunch And Dinner Declined Over Recent Years

Source: Wall Street Journal Report, October 2019; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

Risks

Longer Term Growth Target Might Prove Aggressive. WEN’s FY2019 retail sales growth rate was 4.4% and the company has guided to a target annual growth rate of between 4% and 5% for the period between 2019 and 2024. Given that the firm has rolled out breakfast in 2020 and is planning accelerated international expansion between 2019 and 2024, it appears highly unlikely that WEN won’t be able to sustain roughly the same growth rate it generated in FY2019, without these initiatives.

Breakfast Might Not Drive Significant Retail Sales Growth. WEN’s breakfast launch this time around appears to have learnt from and mitigated the errors of the firm’s prior experiences with the segment. Given, that same store sales expanded by 16% over the week that breakfast was launched and accounted for 8% of consolidated retail sales in April, 2020, it appears that breakfast is likely to be a strong segment in regards to retail sales for WEN.

One-Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $31/share for WEN. We assume a normalized 5-year revenue growth rate of 8%, (vs. FY2019 revenue growth rate of ~7.5%). In addition, we derive our net income for 5 years using a net profit margin of 9% (vs. net profit margin of ~8.1% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of WEN historic financial reports, we model normalized operating cash flows as 16% of revenues/year and straight line capital expenditure as 5% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 4% and a weighted average cost of capital of 7.5% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of 233.1 million to arrive at our Price Target.

Bottom Line

What’s not to like about WEN. It participates in the right market, features the right menu items, has overhauled much of the legacy strategies that were weighing the company down, and is currently rolling out numerous additional initiatives to fuel long term growth at the firm. Given its fundamentals, I would be very surprised if WEN does not grow revenues and earnings significantly beyond that experienced over the past few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.