LX has displayed adeptness in acquiring customers and growing their loan book, but their credit quality metrics have been deteriorating over time and are unlikely to improve.

Household debt to disposable income in China is at elevated levels and the level of outstanding delinquent consumer receivables in the country is poised to grow by 17% annually.

In financial services, if you want to be the best in the industry, you first have to be the best in risk management and credit quality. It's the foundation for every other measure of success. There's almost no room for error.- John G. Stumpf

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is a Chinese based consumption and consumer lending platform that finances educated young Chinese professionals, between the age of 18 to 36. Their loan duration varies from 1 month to 3 years. The management believes that catering to this specific cohort is a rather promising proposition because they have high-income potential, advanced educational backgrounds, higher consumption needs, a strong desire to build their credit profiles, a temporary mismatch between their needs & their income levels, and an appreciation for an efficient user experience. I like that they've identified a very definitive and niche target market (not all companies can manage to do this) and their historical loan growth levels have been rather impressive (63% CAGR over the last 3 years). That said, I think there is a time for dabbling with high-growth, cyclical companies such as LX, but that time isn't now, as the credit cycle has turned and I do foresee certain headwinds that could disrupt this story. I will now attempt to highlight some of these broad headwinds starting with the Chinese macro debt-related ones.

Chinese leverage conditions are worrying

Late last month, on the Lead-Lag timeline, I had shared a few key data points flagging the burgeoning Chinese debt levels and the associated spike in NPAs.

What compounds matters, even more, is that there is an uncomfortable sense of spending beyond one's means, as is evidenced by the household debt to disposable income ratio, which had been trending upward for multiple years, and has worryingly gone beyond the 100 plus levels. A prodigious credit appetite is worth clinging on to when the economy is on a sound footing and employment levels are stable.

But with the Chinese unemployment rate hitting a record low of 6.2% in Feb (it then declined in March and went up to 6% again in April), the chickens have now come home to roost, with large swaths of the urban consumer population struggling to pay off the debt. On account of the diminished cash flow, the level of delinquent consumer loans has spiked. According to data from iResearch, the outstanding balance of delinquent consumer receivables in China is poised to grow by 17% this year to hit 2.79 trillion yuan. It is then estimated to grow by another 17% YoY next year and hit 3.27 trillion yuan by the end of 2021.

Now, if someone doesn't put a break to this credit-fueled momentum, especially when broad economic conditions are hardly saccharine, it may come back to bite them in their derrieres! LX certainly is showing no signs of slowing down, with loan originations in Q1 growing by 69.5% YoY. If you're a growth-loving investor, you're probably looking at that number and saying "attaboy!" But you run the risk of looking at things myopically as you may see the spillover effects of this unbridled growth in the coming quarters. I will elaborate on these fears in the next section.

LX's level of delinquency and charge off rates have been deteriorating over the last few years

The online consumer finance industry in China is very competitive and tricky and it's a market where getting the balance right between growth and risk is often a slippery thing. LX primarily competes with companies such as Ant Financial Services Group, JD Finance, and WeBank. They also compete with traditional financial institutions, including credit card issuers, consumer finance business units in commercial banks, and other consumer finance companies. As mentioned previously, LX's propensity for strong loan growth has been admirable, but I do wonder if there's an element of growth-at-all-costs, which is a strategy that can often prove to be deleterious, especially in a down-cycle. From 2017 to 2019, their loan originations grew from RMB 47.7 billion to RMB 126 billion ($18.1bn), representing a CAGR of 63% (In Q1 this was up almost 70% YoY).

Source: LX Annual Report

The reason I've been questioning their appetite for growth is that their annual delinquency rate table suggests that their appraisal of credit risk profiles has been deteriorating over the years. If you look at the table above, you can see that delinquency rates which ranged from 0.45% to 1.55% in 2017 have since spiked to a much higher average level of 0.77% to 1.75%, and this is across all durations. This shows some laxity on their part with regards to credit standards, perhaps, in order to maintain strong loan growth? In addition to that, their charge-off rates too have been trending upwards over the last three years (Charge-off rates are the total outstanding principal balance of loans that are charged off after 180 days during a specified period as a percentage of the total initial principal of the loans originated), moving from 3.59% in 2017 to 6.02% in 2019.

Source: LX Annual Report

On a quarterly basis, the company does not make available these detailed delinquency rate tables across various durations but only provides a 90+ day delinquency ratio. Even that doesn't make for pretty reading, with that ratio moving up sequentially over the last three quarters and coming in at 2.57% in the recently concluded March quarter.

Yes, I can accept that some of this data can come across as lagging rather than leading and it won't be entirely accurate to extrapolate these ratios as the trend going forward, but what you can't take away is that these numbers have been deteriorating over time, not just a one-off, and with the market the way it is right now, with incomes curtailed and general uncertainty in spending, I'm not sure it's going to get better in the near future. In fact, in the recently concluded March quarter call, management did say that they expect charge-off rates to increase over the next few months with a likely recovery only by Q3.

Retail sales softness might likely persist until late Q3; it doesn't bode well for consumer financiers.

Chinese consumer sentiment has still not recovered and whilst retail sales have been showing some signs of improvement on a sequential basis, sales have been falling every month on a YoY basis. Given the high base effect in June 2019 (retail sales grew by 10% YoY last year), it may be challenging to post positive annual growth for June 2020 as well. Besides management of LX had previously mentioned that they do experience seasonality across quarters with their strongest months being September, October, November (e-commerce companies hold special promotional campaigns this month), March and April. One might see some pent-up buying come back but given the inherent weakness of the coming period until late Q3, I would be hesitant to bet on a pickup so soon.

Technical Analysis

A couple of weeks back, I had shared Troy Hedman's tweet with my followers, highlighting that Fintech companies were coming into vogue; it's evident that this broad fintech basketcase momentum has spilled over to LX with the stock seeing some strength of late.

If you look at the monthly chart, you can see that the $7 mark has proved to be a good source of support. It tested this area in late 2018/early 2019 and bounced strongly from there, and once again, we are seeing signs of history repeating itself; it had revisited that support point last month, but the sellers were unable to push it any further.

In fact, if you zoom out and look at the weekly chart, the stock showed signs of consolidating at lower levels (between $7.5-$9) for a good two months from April to May, before the buyers took charge in June. Most recently, we have seen a rather strong weekly bullish candle that has broken free from the previous trading range which bodes well for momentum traders but it remains to be seen if this can be sustained.

The other factor worth noting is that the level of shorts-sellers has been going up in recent months and by the end of May was at the highest level since the IPO 3 years back. The recent interest in the fintech counter may have served as the ammunition to clean out some of these short-selling positions in June.

Conclusion

Currently, the broad fintech space is seeing some action as investors bet on consumer spending returning, and this has been reflected in the share price of LX, which in fairness, has been doing well technically. I can acknowledge LX for its high growth capabilities in catering to a rather attractive demographic class in China, but I do feel that the indebtedness in China is uncomfortably elevated, and this may likely be reflected in a deterioration in asset quality going forward. LX's asset quality has been deteriorating over the years and I am not sure it will get better in the near term. This might likely mean increased credit costs which could dampen profitability going forward. Given the heightened credit risks associated with this story, I would avoid it.

