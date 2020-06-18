TV streaming is a highly competitive industry with the presence of large technology players such as Amazon and Google, which have far higher resources.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

The company announced solid first quarter results with both revenues and adjusted EBITDA beating our expectations. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to accelerate the long-term trend toward streaming. However, near-term uncertainty remains. We remain bullish on the business and reiterate our BUY rating. We lower our target price to $147.25 (earlier $149.25).

52-Week Range Shares Outstanding $58.22 - $176.55 120.6 million Total Debt Debt/Equity $167.3 mil 1.2% Insider/Institutional 0.3% / 66.0% ROE (LTM) (1.5%) Public Float 90.8 million Book Value/Share $5.6 Market Capitalization $13.6 billion Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 13.3M

FYE DEC FY 2019A FY 2020E FY 2021E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $(0.09)A $(0.45)A $(0.42)E $(0.46)E Q2 Jun $(0.08)A $(0.39)E $(0.30)E $(0.35)E Q3 Sep $(0.22)A $(0.45)E $(0.43)E $(0.26)E Q4 Dec $(0.13)A $(0.29)E $(0.31)E $(0.16)E Year* $(0.52)A $(1.58)E $(1.45)E $(1.23)E P/E Ratio NM NM NM Change NM NM NM FYE DEC FY 2019A FY 2020E FY 2021E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $206.7A $320.7A $304.7E $403.7E $284.6E Q2 Jun $250.1A $327.0E $352.2E $432.0E $346.3E Q3 Sep $260.9A $340.8E $367.7E $450.2E $360.3E Q4 Dec $411.2A $533.2E $572.2E $662.6E $536.4E Year* $1,128.9A $1,521.9E $1,596.8E $1,948.7E $1,527.7E Change 52.0% 34.8% 28.0%

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding; EPS figures are GAAP.

Q1:20 Highlights

Q1:20 revenues were $320.8 million, up 55% YOY, attributable to growth across both its segments - Platform (+73% YOY) and Player (+22% YOY). The company showed strong business momentum with 37% YOY active user growth and 49% YOY streaming hours growth. On the monetization front, the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 28% YOY to $24.35 versus $19.06 in Q1:19. ROKU delivered a gross profit of $141.1 million up 40% YOY, but gross margins declined 483 bps YOY to 44.0% in Q1:20. ROKU reported a total adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.3 million in Q1:20. The figure was well ahead of company expectations. Given the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, ROKU withdrew its outlook for the full year 2020. Management did note that they expect an adjusted EBITDA loss for FY 2020. We adjust our estimates based on the results and management's commentary.

Primary Risks

TV streaming is a highly competitive industry with the presence of large technology players such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) which have far higher resources. The U.S.-China trade war could adversely affect business operations as the majority of ROKU's hardware is manufactured in China.

Quarterly Summary - Q1:20

Revenues up 55% vs. the prior year. Total revenues increased 55% to $320.8 vs. $206.7 million in the prior year quarter, and down sequentially vs. $411.2 million in the preceding December quarter. The increase was largely attributable to revenue growth across both its segments. Platform revenue grew 73% YOY to $232.6 million, accounting for 73% of total sales. Player revenue grew ~22% YOY to $88.2 million. The total number of player units sold during the quarter increased 25% YOY while the average sales price (ASP) was down 7% YOY.

Active User Momentum continues. The company added 2.9 million new accounts in Q1:20, and the total number of active accounts reached 39.8 million, up 37% YOY. The total number of streaming hours was 13.2 billion, an increase of 49% YOY versus 8.9 billion hours in Q1:19. Roku platform engagement continues to strengthen as more content shifts to streaming and more consumers cut the cord. ROKU predicts that by 2024 roughly half of all U.S. TV households will have cut the cord.

ARPU remains above $20. The company indicates that, in the medium term, the most significant factor driving Roku's financial performance will be increasing monetization of its growing installed base. The ROKU Channel launched in 2017 as a free, ad-supported channel has expanded to include premium content subscription. On the monetization front, the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 28% YOY to $24.35 versus $19.06 in Q1:19.

Gross profit up 44% YOY. Total gross profit was $141.1 million in Q1:20, up 40% YOY, marking the sixth consecutive quarter above $100 million. Platform gross profit increased 39% YOY, and Player gross profit increased 48% YOY. Overall, gross margin was 44.0% for Q1:20, down ~483 bps YOY.

Adjusted EBITDA loss at ~$16.3 million was ahead of management's outlook due to a slower-than-expected increase in operating expenses. Q1:20 OPEX was $196 million, up 76% year over year.

COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the shift to streaming. ROKU management highlighted a few data points so far in Q2:20, which suggests rapid adoption of streaming. Active accounts grew roughly 38% year over year in April 2020. Also, streaming hours grew ~80% YOY in April 2020, driven by an increase in streaming hours per account of roughly 30%. ROKU's ad business has been impacted with cancellation levels most pronounced in late March 2020 but have since decreased in early to mid-April. The ad business will continue to grow substantially on a year-over-year basis, but at a slower pace and lower gross profit than originally expected for the year.

Outlook

Given the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, management withdrew their outlook for the full year 2020. Management did note that they expect an adjusted EBITDA loss for FY 2020. Long term, management noted that the current crisis could further accelerate the adoption of streaming.

Earnings Estimates

For 2020, we forecast revenue growth of ~34.8%, resulting in $1,522 million of revenue. We model a gross profit of $647 million (or margin of 42.5%). GAAP operating expense is forecasted at ~$839 million. We model stock-based compensation of ~$127 million and an estimated $30.2 million of D&A. As such, we forecast an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ~$33.8 million for 2020. This forecast is in line with management's focus on higher investments in 2020, which is likely to put pressure on adjusted EBITDA and EPS.

Valuation and Recommendation

We value ROKU using a P/S multiple since the company does not earn a profit. Given the shift in management's focus away from hardware to software & services, we believe that Roku should be valued more like an internet software and services provider than a maker of a consumer device.

We believe ROKU should trade at a premium to the higher end of the peer group range given a ~33% smart TV market share, expanding user engagement metrics, and high revenue growth. We value Roku at a 10x P/S multiple. We apply this multiple to our 2021 forecast, and then discount that target back our computed cost of capital. The multiple-based target price after discounting back to the present comes to $147.29, which we round down to $147.25.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples.

Exhibit 1: Roku Inc. Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets Source: Roku Inc. and Singular Research

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of sales and P/S multiples. Our sales per share estimate for 2020 and 2021 is $12.6 and $16.2. The portion of the chart not shaded shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/S multiples that are above the current market price of $112.93 as of May 15, 2020.

Exhibit 2: Forward P/S Ratio Vs. Forward Sales

Recent Developments are Constructive

Quibi, a star-studded mobile video service for short-form video, is in talks with Roku to develop apps for both companies' popular devices that stream on TVs.

Due to COVID-19, overall CPM (ad rates) has declined as companies cut their budgets. But according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, connected TV is currently the most resilient connected-device category. And Roku is the leading default operating system for connected TVs.

Lending support to positive trends in near-term fundamental, digital performance marketer, Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) mentioned recent revenue trends in May were better than expected.

A recent ATM filing for 4 million shares to be issued from time to time with the help of Citigroup and Morgan Stanley should provide ample operating capital for the balance of 2020.

