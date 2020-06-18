As of a few weeks back, Siemens is trading at too high levels for me to consider the company a "BUY" any longer. Valuations are approaching high levels.

Siemens is one of the larger industrial holdings in my portfolio. I bought more during COVID-19 and have been watching the company develop since.

Following the larger industrial holdings in time of supply chain breakdowns, furloughs, and order starvation was interesting. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) (OTCPK:SMAWF), much like its peers, suffered extensively in terms of share price and was at certain times valued at well below 10 times TTM earnings. I bought more during COVID-19, but my focus was primarily on other, NA-based companies which at times offered even better investment prospects.

Nonetheless, Siemens was a very good investment during COVID-19. The stock has appreciated significantly and is set to perform well in the long term. The company's performance during the later quarters of 2020 will set the tone for what we can expect in the short term - and one of the primary indicators here, apart from analyst expectations, is the quarterly results.

So, let's look at 2Q20 and see where the company went during the COVID-19 months.

Siemens - How has the company been doing?

In my last article on Siemens, I rated the company Neutral/Hold due to its generous valuation. FY19 performance was good, and the company met every one of its primary goals, yet the company remained overvalued in terms of expected earnings despite this in the light of the overall market.

One thing to note. Siemens did actually pay out the full dividend proposal for 2019 in 2020 - mostly (I suspect) due to its ex-date, which mostly pre-dated the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe (February). As such, the next dividend for Siemens is in February 2021, and any COVID-19-effect will be felt then.

2Q20 brought the following trends to Siemens, none of which can be considered unexpected.

A higher demand uncertainty, expressed through lower orders and revenues YoY, -9% and -1% respectively.

Global supply chains in chaos but still working - all of Siemens locations are still up and operating.

Siemens has closed some factories, but this was mostly in India. Around 7,400 employees are in short-time work.

After years of spin-offs and reorganizations, what remains in Siemens's core portfolio - excepting portfolio companies and partially-owned businesses - is the following.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

It's a respectable collection of businesses that, even during 2Q20, have performed well. Siemens also includes fully-owned and partially owned other businesses (more on that later).

Beginning with Digital Industries (DI), we can see that the segment actually experienced order intake growth and FCF growth during 2Q20 on a YoY basis but suffered in terms of margins and revenues due to short-term tendencies pointing down. The positive effects were mainly due to what Siemens describes as stringent capital management during difficult times.

The same growth was not found in Mobility (MO) which saw order declines (mostly due to some tough 2Q19 comps), margin drops (but within the segment target range of 9-12% EBITDA margins), and negative FCF due to unfavorable milestone timings on a quarterly comparative basis. Revenue for Mobility was actually up.

Smart Infrastructure (SI) saw some challenges due to short-cycle industrial customers where COVID-19 wreaked some havoc. This was expressed through a 3% order drop, 1% revenue decline, and a 23% FCF drop on a YoY basis. Margins were terrible with a 4-5% YoY drop, but this was largely due to a quarter-specific 300 bps decline due to severance and continued investments.

In terms of portfolio companies - both fully owned and partially owned - Siemens plans to exit wind generation through a spin-off and listing of Flender as early as February 3rd of 2021 during the AGM of SAG. There are ongoing transformation programs in the portfolio companies of Large Drives, Logistics, Vehicles, and Sykatec (mechanical systems/components).

One thing to keep in mind with the 2Q20 results is that in terms of actual COVID-19 impact, the full impact isn't yet visible due to the months included and Siemens's overall order/business cyclicality and cadence.

What we see is the beginning of difficulties in order inflow as well as some revenue drops, but more effects may (and are expected to) come going forward.

Against that, we measure:

1. Siemens's overall portfolio, which I consider to be excellent to weather any long-term storm. The company does have business areas that are more exposed to things like these, but Siemens is active in a multitude of business areas, many of which are not as affected.

2. Siemens's ongoing cost-saving measures, which have been in the works and executed since 2019, and which Siemens has updated in this quarterly.

(Source: Siemens 2Q20)

As we can deduce, Siemens now expects the cost savings to materialize far earlier than 2023.

3. The performance of Siemens-owned assets.

When talking to Siemens and looking at Siemens as a business, novices can often overlook that Siemens actually owns a multitude of assets outside of what is called "Siemens Core", consisting of SI, DI, and MO (the three aforementioned core segments). Aside from these, we also have the Gas & Power segment (to be spun off), Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF), Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF), and other things, like Siemens Financial Services, the company's leasing/financing arm, which focuses on Siemens domains. This last-mentioned managed to grow its assets to €30.1B in 1H20 compared to €29.9B in 2019.

The point here is to exemplify that while Siemens core businesses were fairly solid, albeit some negative results, Healthineers, delivered YoY revenue increases (still impacted negative 4% by COVID), strong growth in sub-segments by 5-6%, and an impressive ~18% EBITDA margin. EPS grew by 11% YoY and FCF was considered resilient. A company like Healthineers, which is to 85% owned by Siemens AG will affect its parent company during quarters like this, both good and bad.

A more complete picture of Siemens operations should, therefore, include these ownership considerations, even though I refer you to the separate listings for individual performance.

Moving onto company liquidity and access to cash as well as debt.

Unsurprisingly, for a class 1-rated company on my part, Siemens looks good in all of these respects. The company is A+ rated by S&P, A1 by Moody's granting it easy access to cash.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

Siemens has around $1.4B left in overall maturities during FY20 but has added to its facilities one undrawn, €3B credit facility. This brings the total undrawn credit lines to €7.5B as of 2Q20, which gives the company ample liquidity moving forward, should it need to use it.

The company remains at roughly 1.8X in terms of industrial net debt/EBITDA, which for a company this size cannot be considered poor enough to warrant any sort of rating action on part of S&P/Moody's at this time.

However, recent results also show a dim view of the future few quarters. Siemens has suspended its EPS guidance, and the company expects future stronger impacts from the pandemic during 3Q20. Any sort of macro impact cannot, according to Siemens, be reliably assessed at this time.

Siemens still intends to spin-off Siemens Energy but expects a non-reliable impact on the net income/gain from the spin-off costs related to carving out the company.

Remember this, because it becomes important when we look at company valuation.

Siemens - What's the valuation?

Valuation for the company has returned to comfortably familiar parameters following the gain of the last few weeks. My last purchase in the giant was more than a month ago, and in one of my more general articles, I specified that you shouldn't look too hard at Siemens at this time.

The reason for this is two-fold.

One, look at the development of normalized earnings with relation to share price. This is relevant because Siemens, as a cyclical business, experiences excessive earnings volatility that can be somewhat "flattened" over time by averaging out earnings. And even with averages, things aren't looking cheap.

(Source: TIKR.com)

This is in part due to the opaqueness of future earnings in the short term, but the fact is that Siemens hasn't been this expensive for some time. This is, as they say, strike one.

This isn't unique to the metric - if we track Enterprise value in relation to EBIT/EBITDA, revenues as well as more book-value oriented multiples, they all tell the same story. Siemens is now either valued around a level where it was before COVID-19 began or overvalued in terms of valuation before COVID-19.

My own stake shows a rare 15-20% gain for Siemens.

Second, overall earnings estimates and expectations are fairly negative at this time. Most analysts, including those I follow (Standard & Poor's), forecast a negative net income, EPS, and dividend development following 3Q20 and 4Q20 going into FY20. This isn't all that strange, and it agrees with the company's own expectations. Analysts translate Siemens's forecasted troubles into a 30% EBITDA drop for the full year, and a 40% EBIT drop. The dividend is expected to be cut by 6.3%, which I frankly think is taking it lightly. We must, of course, consider that Siemens may not choose to cut at all - being a class 1 stock, the company has spent some time developing its dividend history, but any sort of guarantee of keeping the dividend into next year is, as I see it, speculative at best at this point.

Taking into consideration strikes one and two, we look at a picture that the market "wants" a price for Siemens that we either paid before the crisis or even a higher price than we paid pre-COVID-19 - while the short- to medium-term outlook has worsened considerably.

A fair-value 15X P/E for Siemens based on FY19 earnings came to €94.3/share. Even that gives us an 8.65% overvaluation based on the closing share price of the 17th of June 2020. But if we look at full-year expectations for Siemens, a fair value P/E for this year's earnings alone puts the company at €73/share. I bought around ~€65/share and above.

The argument can be made, of course, that this year's expected earnings are as unrepresentative as an exaggerated set of earnings - which is true.

I choose to put my target between FY21E and FY20E earnings, bringing us to an EPS of around ~€5.4/share (which includes downside protection in the way of being well below normal EPS levels for Siemens) and puts us around €81.20/share - which is the highest price I would pay for Siemens at this particular time.

Compared to this, we're looking at a 21% overvaluation - and that's where we enter the thesis.

Thesis

The current thesis for Siemens, or the stance, isn't all that pretty. While we can argue that Siemens in light of COVID-19 has performed well and things are expected to remain within the realm of profitability across the board, we're seeing what I would describe as a strong disconnect in the share price from reasonable expectations.

There are some of the spin-off profit expectations in that and some of Healthineers as well as some other things - but, in the end, it's a price I don't think you should pay for Siemens, a 5-8% overvaluation could have been a rounding error - but when things exceed 10-15% when considering realistic expectations that line up with the company's own lowered/canceled guidance, investors would do best to take heed.

I'm pleased with my Siemens stake and wouldn't/won't change or sell it here - though I know investors who have taken profits at this level. I expect Siemens to crash back down, however, when 3Q20 impacts come and when overall tendencies worsen.

The long-term case for Siemens is positive but the short term is poor. Therefore, and while I, of course, don't have a crystal ball, I would argue that the best course of action is to hold your capital away from Siemens at this time and wait for a better opportunity.

Stance

A ~20% overvaluation warrants a "HOLD" for Siemens at this time, and I wouldn't invest here.

