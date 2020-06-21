Today we take a look at a REIT that has one of the highest-quality triple-net portfolios in the market.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

When the market crashed, one of the first things we focused on buying were preferred shares. Our goals at "High Dividend Opportunities" are unsurprisingly dividend centric. We want to assure a high level of recurring income.

In March, there was a lot of uncertainty. Businesses were shutting down, and nobody knew for how long. What would rent collection look like? Would the government step in with stimulus? Will the economy recover quickly or will we have a prolonged recession?

By mid March, everything was selling off, including preferred shares. To us, this spelled opportunity. One of the major benefits of preferred shares is that their dividends take precedence over the common dividends. COVID-19 created a lot of uncertainty with regard to cash flows, and therefore risk to dividends. By investing one step higher, we could insulate our dividends from the risk of cuts.

Furthermore, many preferred shares, and most of the ones we carry in our portfolio, are "cumulative." This means that even if a company misses a payment on the preferred dividends, the amount due accrues and must be paid in full before the common shares can receive one penny.

When preferred shares were selling off, we added more - increasing our dividends, even as the stock market crashed around us. This helped mitigate the impact when common share dividends were cut and provides us a strong, sturdy base of cash flow. We increased our fixed-income allocation from 35% to 45% of our entire portfolio.

Today we are highlighting a preferred share in the triple-net REIT sector which is still trading at a good discount to par, and provides a great defensive option for those looking to have a high-yield portfolio with stable income.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) is a triple-net REIT, which refers to the type of lease that they use. "Triple-net" is a form of lease where the tenant takes on most of the property level expenses like property taxes, insurance and maintenance. This allows for the landlord to be very hands-off, and the risks of inflation in the expenses are borne by the tenant.

This creates premium conditions for preferred shareholders. As preferred shareholders, we want very stable cash flow, that's not impacted by variations in expenses. American Finance Trust, Inc. 7.50% PFD A (AFINP) is AFINs only preferred share and is currently trading at a discount to par allowing us to obtain a yield over 8%.

How Triple-Net Works

Triple-net leases have become very popular as a method of passive income. For the tenants, it's often a great alternative to owning the property. They are typically allowed to operate without restrictions and are free to modify the property to their preferences. It's very much like owning a property, except instead of having capital tied up in real estate, they make monthly rent payments.

So from the landlord's perspective, you put up the capital to buy the property, collect rent for 10-15 years, and at the end of the term either the lease is renewed, you find a new tenant or sell the property. With little effort other than depositing checks in the meantime, it's a very appealing investment.

Tenant's Perspective

So why are tenants so willing to pay rent instead of owning the property themselves?

Suppose you owned a restaurant and that property was worth $1.5 million. As a restaurant owner, that kind of capital could go into all sorts of things - opening a new restaurant, advertising, hiring/training staff, upgrading your furniture, etc. Having $1.5 million tied up in owning a piece of real estate is not improving your business or the experience of your customers. It's just sitting there. Sure, it might be appreciating in value, but if you sell it, you no longer have a restaurant at all!

By selling to a landlord, the tenant gets $1.5 million upfront and might pay rent of $105k/year. The landlord is getting a 7% return on their passive investment and the tenant now has extra cash to reinvest in their business where they expect larger returns. Win, win.

Scaling Triple-Net

Triple-net is attractive to both the landlord and the tenant, and this has allowed the leasing structure to scale substantially. A REIT like AFIN can raise large amounts of capital through both equity and debt. It buys properties either from other investors or from the tenants themselves. Since AFIN is not doing any of the property maintenance, and leases are very long term, there are relatively few expenses and minimal staffing needs. Dividends are sent to shareholders and more capital is raised. Rinse, wash, repeat.

It's All About Quality

As landlords, our goal with triple-net leases is to not have to worry about them. We want to put up the capital and then spend the rest of our time figuring out how we are going to spend our income.

The one thing that can disrupt that is if the tenant stops paying rent. The quality of the tenants is the most important factor. Since the tenants are in long-term leases, and high-quality tenants are more likely to renew their leases, we want tenants with strong credit. The value of the underlying real estate is actually secondary, as a building with a 10-year lease to a tenant with an investment-grade rating is going to be more valuable than the same building with a 10-year lease to a C grade tenant.

When it comes to investment grade quality, AFIN is among the top.

Source: AFIN

44% of AFIN's tenants are rated investment grade and another 22% are non-rated "implied investment grade." So even considering just the tenants that are investment grade, AFIN is on par with triple-net royalty Realty Income (O).

Real-World Test

AFIN's triple-net portfolio showed its quality in a real-world pressure test. Here's a look at rent collections in April for AFIN's triple-net portfolio compared to their pure triple-net peers Realty Income (O), VEREIT (VER), Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC), Store Capital (STOR), Essential Properties (EPRT), and National Retail Properties (NNN).

AFIN's triple-net portfolio is among the highest quality in their sector. This has not only been demonstrated in theory, but also in actual practice.

The Multi-Tenant Side

As part of an acquisition, AFIN inherited a portfolio of 33 multi-tenant properties. Their intention with this portfolio has been to lease it up and sell it so they can invest the proceeds into more triple-net properties. Currently, the multi-tenant portfolio accounts for 32% of gross rent. This is down from 39.5% at IPO in 2018.

Source: AFIN

In the current environment, it's very likely that AFIN will be holding on to these properties a little longer. Over time, the portfolio will become less relevant as AFIN grows their triple-net portfolio and they sell off these properties.

Rent collections were not as strong for the multi-tenant at only 52%.

Source: AFIN

Still, even with the multi-tenant drag, AFIN's overall portfolio collected 79%, putting them ahead of all their triple-net peers except O and VER.

Balance Sheet

AFIN has a very good debt structure for preferred shares. They primarily utilize "non-recourse" mortgages. These mortgages use properties as collateral, and in the event of a default, the lenders only have the rights to those properties. They do not have rights to any assets beyond those being used as collateral.

AFIN's sole unsecured debt is their revolving credit facilities.

At par value, there's currently $193 million in AFINP outstanding. This means that debt plus preferred is covered by assets over 2.3x. Additionally, since $1.3 billion in assets are unencumbered, AFINP plus the revolver enjoys asset coverage over 1.9x from the unencumbered assets alone.

Since we already have established that AFIN's triple-net lease portfolio is extremely high quality, we can rest easy knowing the value of the real estate is going to remain very stable.

Dividend Safety

The main reason we have avoided AFIN common equity is that we did not view the dividend as safe. Sure enough, AFIN cut their common dividend 22% to $0.0708/month. As an externally-managed REIT, the incentive is for management to issue more equity and grow the asset base, even if it does not improve FFO/share. As a result, we frequently see externally-managed REITs grow their assets considerably, but the common shares are frequently diluted and the common dividend is put at risk. This is the reason why you might see a lot of people say "never buy an externally-managed REIT."

The preferred level offers us a much higher degree of security. The common shares cannot receive any dividends at all until the preferred shares are paid in full. We especially love REIT preferred shares because REITs are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income in dividends.

The annual dividend for AFINP is $14.475 million, which is less than 1/6th of the current common dividend. Looking at adjusted EBITDA, AFIN's run-rate is slightly over $200 million/year and their cash interest expense is just under $72 million/year.

Source: AFIN

This means that the adjusted EBITDA coverage of their interest expense + preferred dividends is 2.3x.

Even at 79% rent collections, AFIN is still able to comfortably cover their interest and preferred expenses. Assuming 21% revenue reduction persists for a full year and there is no offsetting reduction in expenses, AFINs interest + preferred dividend coverage would be 1.66x.

With their high-quality portfolio, we anticipate that AFIN's rent collections will recover quickly, but it's reassuring to know that if it didn't, say in the event of the feared second wave, AFIN will still be able to meet all their obligations and pay the preferred dividend.

Conclusion

When turmoil hits the market, preferred shares are a great place to be. While not immune to price swings, they provide more stable cash flow, and in the event of a suspension, the dividends are still owed in the case of cumulative preferred shares. We took advantage of the sell-off in March, and have seen many of our picks run from the low-teens or even single digits, and back into the $20s.

There are still some deals in the market, and AFINP is one of them. With a premium-quality triple-net portfolio, AFIN has proven that it's properties are equal to, or superior to their peers.

For income investors, the preferred share is the way to go, with asset coverage over 2.3x and the dividend secure, preferred investors can get an 8%-plus yield plus some capital gains as AFINP works its way back to its pre COVID-19 levels, close to $26. AFINP's call date is not until March 2024, so investors can lock in the 8% yield for nearly four years. The next ex-dividend date is expected to be about July 2. AFINP is a strong buy at the current level, and suitable for income investors who like a sustainable high income with lower price volatility.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4300 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFINP, O, VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.