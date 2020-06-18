While the deal does not add substantial value-per-share today, it's a sound strategic move and the shares continue to look attractive on a long-term basis.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) management has been clear that they want to reinvest the company’s growing financial resources into expanding the clinical pipeline and, eventually, the business. This has been more than just talk, with multiple deals (Idorsia, Xenon (XENE), Voyager (VYGR), Jnana) since October of 2018 that have meaningfully expanded the company’s pipeline and R&D efforts.

The latest announcement, a multi-drug R&D partnership with Takeda (TAK), is more of the same, with this partnership adding more than a half-dozen potential drugs in new therapeutic areas for the company. While the assets that Neurocrine is acquiring are higher-risk (depression and schizophrenia drugs have below-average odds of clinical and commercial success), the market opportunities are large and the clinical assets do target some appealing underserved market opportunities.

The early stage of development limits the near-term value creation from this deal, but clinical and commercial success for one or more of the included drugs would make a meaningful contribution to Neurocrine’s future value.

An Early-Stage Agreement That Takes Neurocrine Into New Therapeutic Spaces

On June 16, Neurocrine and Takeda announced an R&D partnership that will see Neurocrine acquire the development rights to three clinical assets and four preclinical assets in exchange for an upfront payment of $120 million as well as potential future milestones, royalties, and profit-sharing. Neurocrine will control the clinical development of these drugs.

The lead drug in this deal is TAK-831, a D-amino acid oxidase inhibitor (or DAAO inhibitor) that is meant to address the negative symptoms of schizophrenia (apathy, lethargy, anhedonia, et al). While the negative symptoms of schizophrenia get relatively less attention, perhaps because they are less “bothersome” to other people, some literature suggests that negative symptoms may be serious in up to 25% of cases and significant in many more. Not only are there no on-label pharmaceutical options, many people suffering from these issues turn to street drugs to address the symptoms. This drug is currently in Phase II testing, with one of two trials due to read out in 2021.

TAK-653 is a potential first-in-class drug for treatment-resistant depression. This drug is an AMPA potentiator that could offer more direct targeting than ketamine or Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Spravato (esketamine) (ketamine/esketamine is thought to work in part through AMPA) and potentially faster onset than other drugs for drug-resistant depression. TAK-653 is Phase II-ready.

TAK-041, a GPR139 agonist, is also listed as “Phase II-ready”. This drug is initially intended to target depression-related anhedonia.

Little information was offered on the four preclinical programs, but it seems reasonable to assume that the primary indications would be for psychiatric disorders, though some drugs with psychiatric targets have neuromotor indications as well.

Relative to Neurocrine’s recent R&D focus, this is a step into the unknown for the company. Neurocrine’s lead drug, Ingrezza, addresses tardive dyskinesia (a neuromotor issue), while Orlissa (licensed to AbbVie (ABBV)) and crinecerfont are both endocrinology drugs. While the market opportunities for psychiatric drugs is significant, and there still are unaddressed/under-served opportunities, drug development and commercialization have proven difficult for the industry.

Simply put, it’s difficult to develop a drug that stands out from the pack in terms of efficacy and safety, and even when that is done, it’s difficult to carve out meaningful market share from generics. While bringing first-in-class drugs to under-served markets should help, these are still early-stage assets with everything to prove in the clinic.

Financial Terms Seem Reasonable

The $120 million upfront payment to Takeda seems reasonable to me as an entry fee for the three clinical assets (let alone the four unspecified pre-clinical asset). Neurocrine has also committed to $495 million in potential development milestone payments and up to $1.4 billion in commercial milestone payments, and I’m sure the company will be happy to pay those if and when the time comes.

The agreement is structured such that Takeda will also have profit-sharing (and cost-sharing) options. TAK-831 is structured as a royalty-bearing product (double-digit royalties), but Takeda can opt to a 50/50 split before the start of Phase III. For ‘653 and ‘041, the agreement starts as a profit share, with Takeda having the option to opt-out to a royalty arrangement after the second Phase II studies for each drug.

One Interesting Twist

I’m probably overthinking this, but I do see one interesting twist to this deal. Since 2007, Takeda has had a research and commercialization partnership with H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) for psychiatric drugs, and the two companies co-market Trintellix (the only drug to come out of the partnership so far) in the United States. To be clear, this agreement calls for Takeda to partner with Lundbeck for/on compounds that Lundbeck had developed from its internal R&D efforts (not the other way around as with this Neurocrine deal).

Still, with Lundbeck needing to improve its own R&D/pipeline efforts, and considering the relatively low upfront cost, it is interesting that Takeda partnered with Neurocrine and not Lundbeck. There are many possible explanations. Takeda may have wanted to “hedge its bets” and add a new partner. It’s also entirely plausible that the early-stage nature of these drugs didn’t meet Lundbeck’s needs (assuming they were even contacted), as Lundbeck really needs more Phase II/Phase III assets. Likewise, Lundbeck may have seen these assets as basically just doubling down on what they are already doing – depression and schizophrenia have long been key areas of focus for Lundbeck, and Lundbeck has a drug in trials for negative schizophrenia symptoms.

The Bottom Line

Given the worse-than-average odds for new psychiatric drugs, this agreement doesn’t change my valuation for Neurocrine much, adding around $1.50/share in value. While TAK-831 could be a blockbuster, there just isn’t enough information available now. This deal does show, though, that Neurocrine management is indeed serious about continuing to build its pipeline and expand across a wider range of CNS indications. I continue to believe the shares offer worthwhile upside from here with a fair value of around $140 driven largely by the approved and marketed drug Ingrezza.

