Using Limited Cash To Multiply Your Equity Exposure Via Call Options

Using Call options allows an investor to control the dollar amount they are willing to lose versus what buying stocks directly or on margin does.

Buying Call options allows an investor to expand their market exposure beyond what buying stocks directly or using margin can do.

Introduction

In prior articles, I covered using Put writing (article) and Covered Call writing (article) to generate income and enhance one's ROI. The Put strategy required the investor to hold cash in case of being assigned. The Covered Call strategy required the investor to own stocks they were willing to risk being sold if assigned. Another way of using options is to be the buyer of Call options.

As buyer, you not only pick which stocks to buy options on, you control at what price and how long you have to exercise the option. Those choices gives the buyer control over the level of risk and leverage to employ. The biggest risk is the stock doesn't performed as expected within the time period chosen resulting in a loss up to 100% of your investment. By using ITM and/or longer-dated expiration dates, the investor has some control over that risk. The more the strike price is below the current stock price, the less leverage employed and the less the stock has to increase for the investor to make a profit.

Call Option Basics

In case there are some readers not familiar with trading options, here is a high level overview before discussing why an investor might buy Call options, then providing possible trades to illustrate the "whys".

The standard Call contract gives the buyer the right, but not obligation, to purchase 100 shares at a specified price for a set period of time.

The specified price is known as the Strike Price. Any stock with options will have multiple strike prices to pick from. Those below the current stock price are referred to being in-the-money, or ITM. Ones above the current stock price are referred to as out-of-the-money, or OTM.

Expiration date is when the option will expire. The old standard was the third Friday of the month but some stocks now have options that expire weekly. The investor must either exercise, i.e., buy the stock, or buy the option back, closing out their position before it expires.

The investor will pay what's known as the premium to buy each option contract. The quoted price is then multiplied by the number of shares in the contract to come up with the option's cost.

For the investor to profit from the trade at expiration, the stock price must be above the combined value of the strike price plus the premium paid. With American options, unlike European ones, the investor can close out their position anytime before it expires.

Source: options-basic-charts

Why an Investor might buy Call options

They might want to add leverage to their portfolio without the cost and risk of margin trading.

They might want to speculate on pending news or announced merger.

They might want equity exposure but want to limit their maximum cash loss.

They might want to buy more shares than their current cash allows but have a known amount available by a certain date in the future.

Strategies for each reason

Author's note: Examples used do not come with any endorsement for executing that trade. All data is pulled from Fidelity as of the 6/16 close.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) JNJ is a well known large pharmaceutical company. They currently are fighting off several product liability suits (opioids & talc). That said, they are only one of two US corporations with a AAA bond rating. JNJ's closing price was $144.46.

The lowest leverage among these strike prices would be the $135 as the option is $9.46 ITM. Using the mid-point, each option would cost $1340, making their leverage about 11x. The biggest benefit of using the $135 is the break-even point is $148.40, only requiring JNJ to advance 2.7% to reach that point. On the other end, for an investor who believes JNJ will make a major up move or just wants to use more leverage, the $155 Call provides about 50x leverage ratio but requires JNJ to trade above $157.80 to break-even. Fidelity's probability calculator gives JNJ a 31% chance of selling above that price by expiration. My leverage calculation is: strike-price/premium paid.

Google has a cash offer for Fitbit (FIT) of $7.35, still pending government approval. With FIT closing at $6.33, there is plenty of upside but the concern is if the merger is blocked, FIT will drop to $3. Call options allow you to bet on the merger occurring while limiting your dollar loss, though it most likely will be 100% of your investment.

The most aggressive trade among these four would be the August $7. Being OTM, the full $.13 premium is time value. But if the merger finalizes by August 21, the ROI is a whopping 1370%, otherwise it's -100%. If the investor went most-conservative (Oct $6), they would make about $55/contract, or "just" 378% ROI. The plus is if the merger is still pending, they most likely will have an option worth something at expiration and a price above about $6.80 would leave them even.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is one of the few ETFs with actively traded options so a good means to get diversified equity exposure while limiting your at-risk cash.

I chose strike prices about 15% below SPY's closing price of $313. Besides providing downside protection, the strike price+premium at this depth isn't much above SPY's trading price. The $265 Call would require only a 1.7% up movement in SPY to break-even. So for your $5317 premium, you control $31,300 worth of SPY. The advantage of using a deep ITM is loss prevention. The most you lose is your premium but if you actually bought 100 shares of SPY at $313 and it dropped to $265, your paper loss would be $48,000!

Returning to SPY again for the last example, I picked the $280 Jan 2021 option using the assumptions our investor is less risk-adverse than the prior example and they will have ample cash after year-end to exercise the Call option.

In this case, they will need about $4659 to buy the option and then $28,000 upon exercising, or about $1350 more than buying it directly. If it moves deep ITM, they might want to exercise before the December ex-date to capture the dividend as the Call owner is not entitled to any dividends before they exercise their option.

Conclusion

Call options, when used wisely, can provide investors the ability to increase their equity exposure for both aggressive and conservative purposes while limiting the amount of cash required and at risk. In this very volatile market, buying options is one way to gain exposure with upside benefits and limited risk. Of course, that volatility means the cost to buy Calls is higher than when the market is more calm.

Stocknews.com estimates between 30-35% of all options expire worthless. They did not estimate how many close at prices below what the buyer paid, thus resulting in a trading loss. I will close with like any investment, know what your ultimate goal is and know what you are buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own FIT Aug $7 Calls.