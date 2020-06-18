High-margin secondary equity raisings have been strong:

Secondary capital (including scrip-for-scrip) raised in May 2020 totaled A$7.5bn, up 151% vs. May 2019, when A$3bn was raised. Secondary capital raised in April 2020 was the highest since July 2009, when A$14.9bn was raised through secondary offerings. Secondary capital raised in FY20 (to date) totals A$60.8bn, up 41% compared to pcp. Total capital (including scrip-for-scrip) raised in May 2020 was up 49%, at A$7.5bn vs. A$5.1bn raised in pcp.

Capital raisings in April and May 2020 were elevated, as expected, due to strong secondary raising. The fees (per A$mn) on secondary raisings are ~1.5x those on initial raisings. I think the trends are likely to remain robust for a couple more months, as companies may choose to capitalize on strong markets ahead of uncertain economic times in the future.

If strengthening markets continue, they may revitalize a very weak IPO market: Given the recent COVID-19 dislocation, I believe that there is uncertaintyaround capital raising by new players due to volatile market conditions anddepressed investor sentiment, and also social distancing rules that may havedisrupted required access to key data, etc., for bankers. If markets continue tostrengthen, there may be some rebound in this. During the Global FinancialCrisis, initial capital raised in FY08 and FY09 was down 90% and 84% YoY,respectively, but, as listed companies faced difficult periods, they resorted tosecondary capital raisings: A$67.1bn of secondary capital (including scrip-for scrip)was raised in FY08, whereas only A$11.2bn of initial capital was raised;and this trend continued in FY09, when A$120bn of secondary capital was raisedcompared to A$1.9bn of capital raised through initial listings. I believe the strong secondary market along with strengthening equity market condition may revitalize IPO market if such trend continues.

ASIC & ASX made it easier to raise secondary capital

Understanding the challenges faced by many companies due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, ASX and ASIC have temporarily changed the rules around secondary capital raisings to provide quick emergency capital for companies faced with severe challenges.

These measures, which commenced on 31 March 2020, allow a listed company to issue equity securities up to 25% of their securities on issue (up from earlier 15%) without placement approval and ASX allows a low-doc entitlement offer to avoid the time-consuming and costly requirement to prepare a prospectus. The relaxations around secondary capital raisings will end on 31 July 2020 unless ASX decides to remove or extend them. These measures will likely further push up the capital raised by listed companies through secondary offerings in the coming months.

Interest Income Headwinds

ASX’s interest income comprises two sources: (1) interest income generated on ASX group cash balances; and (2) income generated on participant balances.

Interest income on ASX’s group balances – In 1H20, interest on ASX group balances contributed A$6.1mn, or roughly 14%, to total interest income of A$44.1mn. Interest income generated on group balances is largely dependent on the RBA’s target cash rate, as it drives the interest spreads on other securities. The target cash rate averaged 0.88% in 1H20 – 1% in the first half of 1H20 and 0.75% in the second half of 1H20. The target cash rate has experienced two rate cuts of 25bps each to date in 2H20, one on 4 March and the other on 20 March, leading to the current average rate of 0.5%, which implies a substantial reduction to the interest income on ASX’s group balances, assuming that ASX’s group balances didn’t move significantly in 2H20 from 1H20 levels.

Income generated on participant balances – This includes two components: a fee component and investment earnings. The fee component is the futures client charge that is calculated as a % of margins held by ASX. Effective December 2019, ASX reduced the futures client charge by 30%, to 45bps from 65bps. Investment earnings comprise short-term investments (fixed income) made using participant balances. Moreover, most of the investments that ASX makes are in the repo market, which are broadly driven by the target cash rate; it is most likely that investment spreads will move downwards in 2H20, lower than 1H20 levels. Moreover, participant balances remained high in 2H20 – with an average balance of A$11.1bn till date; March 2020 registered a 30% increase in cash margins (both cash and futures) held on balance sheet, to A$13.1bn compared to A$10.2bn in February 2020. However, margin balances in May 2020 fell compared to March 2020 levels, to A$11.2bn. If I assume that the current average monthly balance of A$11.1bn will remain valid at the end of June-2020, then the income generated on participant balances might still be less than in 1H20 due to lower futures client charges and a lower interest rate environment – based on the assumption that average cash margin balance would be ~A$11.bn, ~10% higher than 1H20, while the future fee charge is reduced by 30% and the target cash rate is down ~50% (if RBA doesn’t make any further rate cuts). Given all of the above arguments, I believe that the income from participant balances in 2H20 may be substantially lower than in 1H20.

Key Takeaway

ASX has high margins, strong cash flow generation and a strong market position. However, ASX is trading on high multiples (Fwd P/E of 33x) vs. its history (20x) and the broader market and it faces headwinds to interest income. That said, I do note the following positives: (1) a reasonable long-term growth outlook, with very limited competition; (2) strong earnings power in listings revenue and derivatives, which together make up ~55% of revenues; (3) strong cash flow generation, allowing for a high payout ratio; (4) efforts that may pay off in terms of growth in listings and capturing clearing revenues from OTC derivatives; and (5) eventual potential upside from distributed ledger and other growth initiatives in technology (including the better usage of data).

Whilst the stock offers considerable earnings certainty, given that it is now trading above levels seen at the start of the year and earnings from here are likely to be at near-term peak levels I would recommend readers to be patient and wait for a better entry point later.

