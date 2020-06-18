In these volatile times, there are few places in the stock market you can get a better combination of safe income and decent growth that you get with Altria.

There have been, and still are, major issues confronting this company. However, this is already priced into the stock.

So what many investors have been waiting for finally happened - Altria (MO) became a Dividend King last August after having hiked its dividend 54 times over the last 50 years.

This is quite a feat and is a testament to the outstanding quality of this company. This company consistently works hard to produce shareholder value any way it can. It grows its EPS over time, buys back stock and hikes the dividend through good times and bad. And lately, we have had most of the latter. Even so, the dividend was raised by 5% last year and will be hiked again in August. For investors seeking a high and safe yield and a decent growth of that yield, Altria is the stock to own.

Data by YCharts

So yeah, I'll be the first to admit that the chart above doesn't exactly scream value creation. Since reaching a top at $76.49 exactly three years ago, the stock has been more or less cut in half. Sure, you would have gotten a nice dividend, but the total return is still lousy. During this time, the company has gone from being priced for perfection to being priced for never-ending doom currently. Bad for long-term investors to date - good for new money entering the stock today.

We have been here before and every time the company has proved naysayers wrong. When investors are fleeing the stock, pushing the price down and the yield up, the company continues doing its thing of increasing revenues, earnings and the dividend. When the clouds lift and investors come back in, loyal long-term investors can enjoy not only a fat yield but also a robust price appreciation.

Historical Dividend Growth

Last August was a big month for Altria. That marked the 50th consecutive year of dividend hikes. The dividend was hiked from $0.80 per quarter to $0.84. This came the year after the company hiked its dividend not once, but twice in a single year. As the stock kept falling, the dividend kept on rising.

Data by YCharts

We see this reliable dividend growth as the blue line in the chart above. Having been way down there at $0.56 only four years earlier, it is now a full 50% higher. I don't know about you, but I sure don't get a 50% wage hike every four-year period at work.

Over the last ten years, the dividend has grown from $0.35 to the current level of $0.84. That's an increase of 140% or 9% on average per year. Getting an almost double-digit annual average dividend increase coupled with a yield ranging from 3% to almost 10% in this period is the recipe for high total returns over time.

What is more worrisome, however, is the payout ratio above. It fluctuated wildly the last couple of years. Whenever it fluctuates like that, it is a sign that there is a lot of short-term noise in the financials. That is not surprising, considering all the losses this company has booked recently.

Just over a year after buying its stake in JUUL, the company has booked a $26 billion loss on its investment or a 68% loss. Even for an otherwise profitable company like Altria, that is a severe hit. Its current market cap is $76 billion, so instead of buying a stake in JUUL for $38 billion, the company could have paid a one-time dividend corresponding to 50% of its current market cap. Food for thought. Management is usually good at creating shareholder value, with an emphasis on usually.

August Dividend Hike

With all this history in the back of our heads and being cognizant of the present state of things and considering the possible future path of this company, we can try and ascertain the magnitude of the dividend hike this coming August.

In my experience it often helps to find a floor and a ceiling for the coming dividend hike. This gives us a channel of possible outcomes to work with. As for the floor, the history, as we have seen, very clearly shows us that this company is absolutely committed to growing the dividend. The only chance I see of this company not increasing its dividend would be in a situation of massive downgrade of its debt and a clear crisis at the company. We are not there now.

On page four of the Q1 earnings report, the company revoked its 2020 earnings guidance due to the uncertainties of the Covid-19 situation. It previously guided for a 4%-7% EPS growth rate. This is clearly not good news but as the actual numbers of the first quarter showed, the tobacco business did very well during the first innings of the crisis. The main takeaway is therefore that there is heightened uncertainty, not necessarily that earnings will fall.

My interpretation is that with a long-term payout ratio target of 80%, there is room to grow the dividend even in years of no or very low EPS growth. I would also think the Board would err on the side of caution. It would definitely hike the dividend but I think the floor would be quite low. As it increased the dividend by 5% last year, investors will not expect that kind of growth in a year like this. A floor of 3% growth would therefore be prudent in my opinion.

As for the ceiling, if numbers for Q2 showed that the good trend in Q1 was not a one-off but continues, there is potential for the dividend to be increased at the upper end of its previous long-term range of 4%-7%.

Taking into account the strong numbers of the first quarter and the uncertain situation for the rest of the year, I predict a cautious, yet decent, dividend increase of 3.6% to a new quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Risk Factors

As mentioned earlier, the company has taken a huge loss on the JUUL investment. At most companies, there is a risk that management completes value-destroying acquisitions. Especially for a company that experiences long-term volume declines, management could become anxious to find and acquire new avenues of growth. That risk has materialised at Altria and investors can only hope it doesn't happen again for a long time. Further, litigation is an omnipresent risk for all tobacco companies. Although the worst should be behind for American tobacco firms, litigation will not go away. Competition is also a risk, although with the oligopolistic nature of the American tobacco space that is a lesser risk than in most other industries. There is a higher risk from alternative products, like e-cigarettes and marijuana. Finally, as we are currently experiencing, a recession will hurt people's incomes and by extension their ability to buy tobacco products. Consistent with this, the company has guided for a 4%-6% volume decline this year.

Current Valuation

It's always important to know what price you pay for a stock. A company can be well run and have a bright future but if everyone recognises that, it is probably already in the price. So I'll compare Altria to two competitors operating in the American tobacco space: British American Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

Altria British American Imperial Brands Price/Sales 3.7x 2.7x 0.4x Price/Earnings 9.2x 9.2x 5.8x Yield 8.3% 7.0% 5.5%

Source: Morningstar

The first thing I think when I see the table above is that none of these companies have a double-digit Price/Earnings ratio. Even with no long-term growth that is cheap. Both Altria and British American Tobacco have Price/Sales ratios that you could expect from a high-margin business. But Imperial is priced as if it's going under any day now.

Imperial also is way cheaper than the others on Price/Earnings with a mere 5.8x multiple. Sure, I know it just cut its dividend by a third, but as the title of the linked article says, it was also cut back in 1996. The message being that this company's dividend policy is more aggressive, with higher raises in good times and cuts in bad times. The cut allows for faster debt repayments and lower equity investor risk so in theory it shouldn't lead to a lower multiple by itself but it clearly did.

The dividend yield category is won by Altria with its 8.3% dividend yield. That is a truly massive yield considering that long-term government bonds yield almost zero. In addition, unlike treasuries, this yield grows over time. So investors will get a massive, safe and growing yield all in one.

I think all these companies are a buy. I truly think many investors are looking too much at growth stocks and too little at value stocks. Sure, there are risks to consider, as there is for all companies, but here you are getting paid well for taking that risk. Getting between 5.5% and 8.3% in these zero interest rate times is a truly good deal.

As for the growth component, this is definitely not a high-growth sector. Even so, analysts forecast that Altria will expand its EPS by 3.2% per year over the next five years. Add in the 8.3% yield and we're at an expected annual total shareholder return of 11.5%. That's before a potential multiple expansion from the low P/E ratio of 9.2x. For conservative income-seeking dividend growth investors, there are few alternatives better than Altria. Investors should add the stock before it gets more expensive.

Conclusion

Altria became a Dividend King last year after having hiked its dividend 54 times over the last 50 years. This company is working diligently at growing your income over time but has recently experienced a rough patch. This company will prevail, continuing to raise investors' income all the while. Expect the company to hike the dividend by 3 cents in August for a new quarterly dividend of $0.87. Investors seeking a safe income and who want that income to grow decently over time should have a good chunk of Altria in their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.