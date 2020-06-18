Cash position of £1.2 million should see the company through the key permitting workstreams which are now under way.

Emmerson PLC (OTCPK:EMSNF) is a small-cap, AIM-listed, Moroccan-focused potash development company. The company recently released the results from the feasibility study for its wholly-owned Khemisset project which proved to be positive. Emmerson PLC offers an impressive risk/reward opportunity, the Khemisset project has the ability to unlock significant shareholder value. With the company headed by an impressive board of directors, I believe it can unlock this value.

Source: Cruxinvestor.com

Khemisset project and feasibility study

The Khemisset project is Emmerson's wholly-owned potash project in Northern Morocco. The project is focused on selling two different products. First and foremost is the production of K60. K60 is a type Muriate of Potash ((MOP_), which is a key product used in the agricultural industry. K60 is the minimum sizeable grade for MOP as it contains 60% K20. K60 MOP is the most prominent fertiliser in the world, accounting for approximately 95% of demand. Fertiliser aids in the growth of crops and making agricultural processes more efficient. The company is also looking to potentially sell de-icing salt as by-product; however, this would require an additional capital cost of $24 million for a salt plant.

The recent Feasibility study results have confirmed the results of the previous scoping study, proving the project to be an extremely impressive asset. The key highlights of the study were:

Post-tax Net Project Value (NPV) of $1.4 billion.

Production potential of 735,000 tonnes of k60 MOP on average to 810,000 tonnes at its peak.

Pre-production costs come down $19 million from the scoping study.

However, the most important results for the study was proving that the project was high margin and could provide strong cash flow, something that the company had continued to boast prior to the results. The study did prove this:

Average, steady state post-tax cash margins of 47.1%.

Robust cash flow generation at a broad range of potash price assumptions.

Less than 2.6yr capital payback.

These are the real crucial highlights that are going to be vital if Emmerson wants to secure the necessary funding going forward. When Emmerson does go looking for funding, its project will be among a large amount of other competition looking for capital, of which many will be rejected. That is why it is vital that Khemisset has an edge. Hayden Locke, CEO of Emmerson, highlighted this edge:

The Feasibility Study has confirmed the findings from the Scoping Study, which showed that Khemisset has the potential to be a world class, low capital cost, high margin potash mine, which is a very rare asset in the global fertiliser industry. The strong agricultural investment thematic remains firmly in place driven by ever increasing global population and shrinking arable land, which necessitates the need for fertiliser and, in particular, potash.

As highlighted by Hayden, the Khemisset project covers two bases in terms of appeal. First is the fact it is of high margin and low capital cost, with an attractive IRR of 38% and a mine life of 19 years. This will improve the attractiveness of the assets to potential funding partners. The second is nature of the broader potash market and the increasing demand. Hayden highlights the impact of "shrinking arable land" as a catalyst for future demand - this demand will remain relatively stable over years to come.

Source: Statista.com forecasted potash fertiliser demand from 2014 to 2023

At the moment a big question facing Emmerson is: do we need another potash company? As supply so far pretty much meets demand and sometimes actually exceeds demand. This was the question posed to Emmerson CEO Hayden Locke in his Crux investor interview on June 1st. His response was:

In terms of feedback we have seen from consumers, They would love to have another company come in and start selling potash. There is a lot of both price and supply control going on meaning that suppliers make a steady profit.

It is clear that although there is no way to quantify what Hayden Locke has actually said through data, we can assume that his verdict through meeting different clients is truthful and allows Emmerson to fill a space in the potash market.

Valuation and next steps

What makes the risk/reward appeal to Emmerson so great is the value upside potential of the Khemisset project going forward. As it is very early stage, it is difficult to predict the true intrinsic value of Emmerson PLC currently. However, if Emmerson were able to get the project into production, the value of company could be hundreds of millions of pounds, and this offers a large upside to the current market cap of just £36 million. Although this is for the long term, there are many near-term drivers that can also generate shareholder value. A lot of market movement is based on sentiment and rationale, and I believe that the company has the ability to provide a large stream of positive news over the coming weeks and months as it aims to move the project towards "shovel ready" status.

Going forward, the company has quickly switched its focus to the next phase of development with the permitting process now well underway. However, the company is now looking at different ways to improve the total NPVs:

Developing a scope of work for a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for Emmerson's Sulphate of Potash ("SOP") Project, which could take the combined post-tax NPVs for the Company's suite of projects to over US$1.8bn

Emmerson has now commenced scoping on the next phase of development for its SOP project. SOP contains no chloride and so contains less salt - suitable for chloride-sensitive crops. Emmerson believes this can add significant value to the overall business, bolstering the combined net project values across the company.

Source: Investegate.co.uk - Emmerson PLC one-year chart

Board of directors

Although judging a board of directors can be more of a subjective matter leading to differing opinions, it is a very important aspect to consider when studying an investment in a small-cap mining play. It is of course the board's decision over where capital is allocated and what strategic direction the company takes. What is very appealing to me when studying Emmerson PLC as a company is the transparency of the board of directors. One of the worst things that a leadership team can do in an early-stage mining company is leave investors in the dark and that is why it is pleasing that the company continues to update shareholders regularly via Regulatory News Statements (RNS) and through a large number of interviews on platforms such as Proactive Investors and more recently CRUX investor.

Emmerson PLC has four different board members. Hayden Locke (CEO), Edward McDermott (non-exec), Robert Wrixon (executive director), Mark Connelly (chairman). In terms of direct previous experience with the potash market, Hayden Locke brings that experience having previously been head of corporate and technical services at ASX-listed potash developer Highfield Resources (OTC:HFSRF). While Ed McDermott brings a wealth of experience in relation to AIM serving as director of Fishing Republic and Fastforward Innovations (OTC:FFRIF). Both Hayden and Ed have been vocal in the press and at investor presentations to provide transparency to existing shareholders and attract new investors as well.

Risks

As is true with many small-cap mining companies, there is a fair amount of risks to consider when taking a stake in Emmerson PLC. The company's future is predominantly riding on the success of its Khemisset project. If the company is unable to find the financing necessary or prove the economic value to potential financiers of the project, then shareholders could be materially affected. However, it is important to note that the recent feasibility study results have mitigated this risk to a certain extent in that it has proved the economic viability and opportunity of the project.

Another risk is the expensive pathway to get the project into production, leaving equity holders exposed to share offering potentially hindering current shareholder value. Although the company will certainly need to raise more capital in order to get the project into production, by that point Emmerson has the ability to be a completely different entity trading at a far higher price if it can continue to prove up the value of the asset to the market over the coming month. It is also important to note that this project is also de-risked due to the fact that an estimated $20 million was spent on the project previously. However, this is fairly minor when comparing it to the estimated $387 million pre-production capital cost and so the serious task for Emmerson PLC will be finding a large funding partner.

I do believe that the company will go to the market for further funding following permitting workstreams as the cash position stands at just £1.2 million; however, I also believe the share price will be higher by that point. Although the word "placing" generally strikes negative feelings and fear from investors, a future placing from Emmerson in order to continue to develop a project that has been proven to have the ability to provide large shareholder value isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Conclusion

Overall I believe that an investment in Emmerson PLC offers upside opportunity in both the near term and long term. Potential near-term catalysts include receiving permits and the Sulphate of Potash (SOP) project improving NPVs for the company. Over the longer-term time frame, the transition of Khemisset project towards production is the most important thing, and there will be increased market optimism as Emmerson moves along the path to production.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.