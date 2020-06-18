Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc.'s (CNGO) CEO Michael Hansen on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTC:CNGO) Q4 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call June 18, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Richard Veith - Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Michael Hansen - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Munro - Chief Financial Officer

Mary Ross Gilbert - Imperial Capital

David Farber - Credit Suisse

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Benjamin Briggs - International FCStone

Todd Morgan - Jefferies

Thomas Dobesh - Palmer Square

Eric Baer - CFI Partners

Albert He - Vector Capital

Good morning, and welcome to the Cengage Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Investor Update. Participating on the call will be Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer; Bob Munro, Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Veith, Senior Vice President and Treasurer. Following today's prepared remarks we will open the call for questions.

Richard Veith

Richard Veith

Good morning and welcome to Cengage's fiscal 2020 fourth quarter investor update. A copy of the slide presentation for today's call has been posted to the company's website at cengage.com/investor.

The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future results and events and they are based on Cengage's current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected and are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2019 Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2019, the special note regarding forward-looking statements, section of the same report and the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2020 third quarter report for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019. The company's FY 2020 annual reports will be posted to the company website shortly.

The company disclaims any duty or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This presentation, including the appendix, contains disclosures of adjusted revenue, adjusted cash revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less Prepub and adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, and free cash flow and levered cash flow on a year-to-date basis, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA measures are on a constant currency basis.

Definitions, rationale for the use of these measures and reconciliations of each to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the appendix to today's slide deck. Our investor presentation may also contain discussions of gross sales, measures by markets which represent amounts invoiced to our customers. Consequently gross sales are before any adjustments for sales returns provision or revenue deferral. We believe this measure provides investors with a more comprehensive understanding of our underlying revenue results and trends by presenting amounts invoiced on a consistent basis. We may also discuss net sales which represents gross sales less actual returns of product.

And now turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the business; followed by Bob Munro, Chief Financial Officer who will take you through the details of our financial results, before we open the call for questions.

Let me now introduce the Chief Executive Officer of Cengage, Michael Hansen.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Richard. Good morning, everyone. At our last call on May 4, when we announced the termination of the merger with McGraw-Hill we also shared our preliminary results for fiscal 2020 and provided an update on our response to COVID-19. Notwithstanding the significant diversion of resources and focus on execution of the merger, in fiscal 2020 Cengage delivered a solid financial performance in challenging markets and continued to make strong progress against our strategic and operational priority.

This strong progress, which I will cover in more detail, reaffirms that our strategy in U.S. higher education and other key markets is working. The strength of our digital offering and differentiated customer service capabilities also positioned the business very well to respond effectively to customer needs through the ongoing COVID crisis, which I will also address. Bob will walk through the financials in more detail including an update on our liquidity management program which is very much on track. We will then open the line for questions.

Turning first to the financial headlines. Before the impact of COVID which reduced adjusted cash revenues by $25 million and adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub by $17 million and the business delivered our full year revenue guidance and outperformed the profit guidance. Before COVID full-year adjusted cash revenue was $1,379 million. On this basis revenues were down 5% against the prior year. Of this decline 1% relates to the one-time software license sale in fiscal 2019. Again, before the COVID impact adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub was $313 million 9% ahead of the prior year.

Through fiscal 2020 we continued to simplify our operating model and cost structure and continued to embed strong cost discipline across the business. This enabled us to mitigate the positive impact of the revenue decline and significantly improve our operating leverage. The adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub margin improved by 300 basis points to 22.7% before COVID effect.

The overall financial performance is principally driven by the higher education and skills business, within the learning segment and specifically the core nonprofit sector of the market. The higher education nonprofit business finished the year strong resulting in the full-year underlying net sales decline moderating to minus 5%.

This represents a second year of both significant and accelerating industry outperformance as measured by MPI. This outperformance is driven by the strength of our Cengage Unlimited subscription service. It has enabled us to win adoption, grow market share, drive the use of digital, and build direct relationship with students as well as deepening our relationships with faculty.

Our leadership in delivering affordable access to high-quality learning material is progressively improving the underlying profile of the higher education business and starting pass back to revenue stabilization over the medium-term.

Turning to Slide 6, in the last fiscal year we sold 1.5 million Cengage Unlimited subscriptions, up 36% on the prior-year. This generated adjusted cash revenue of $188 million, an increase of 40% over the prior year. Since launching in August 2018, we have now sold 2.6 million subscriptions and importantly have saved students an estimated $200 million in course materials.

Our well-established reputation for quality learning materials coupled with a strong focus on affordability resonate strongly with faculty who cite quality of content and affordability as principal considerations when they adopt course materials. Our share of faculty adoptions improved by an estimated 70 basis points over fiscal 2020.

At an institutional level, fiscal 2020 saw strong growth in penetration across many Cengage Unlimited accounts. This reflected accelerating student faculty and network effect and increasing momentum in Institute-wide subscriptions. We now have more than 100 Cengage Unlimited institutional customers with the majority committing to multiyear subscription contract. Our Cengage Unlimited institutional sales grew 40% in fiscal 2020. We continue to develop our go-to-market approach to further drive institutional deals and accelerate penetration of accounts.

This increased penetration is in turn delivering more value to students and driving digital activation. In fiscal 2020 students averaged 1.4 courseware activations per Cengage Unlimited subscription compared to 1.1 in the prior-year. Overall, courseware activations have grown at a compounded rate of 16% over the past three years. In the last two years growth has been driven by Cengage Unlimited which accounted for 45% of activations in fiscal 2020.

While activation growth continued its strong trajectory, digital performance was held back by affordability considerations and other barriers to digital adoption in large segments of the markets still dominated by print and where courseware is not integral to grade assignments.

To address this, in January we announced the launch of Cengage Unlimited e-textbooks which is in the market for the upcoming fall semester. This offer is specifically aimed at driving non-courseware share and sell-through and target print market segments where digital adoption is low. In parallel we have continued to invest in our courseware offerings to improve ease-of-use, drive usage, and retain adoption.

The strong progress with Cengage Unlimited, while driving significant industry outperformance has not translated into overall revenue growth. The growth in digital units has been outweighed by price compression across print and digital as students move to more affordable options and by continued sharp volume declines in the residual print base.

We expect COVID-19 to be a significant inflection point for the use of digital in education. As it will likely usher in a new hybrid model where face-to-face will be effectively combined with our powerful digital learning platforms. As a result, we expect sales to stabilize in the medium term.

Cengage Unlimited, combined with ongoing product, customer service, and go-to-market initiatives, is expected to continue to drive net adoption gain, digital unit growth and sell-through. The negative drags on growth are expected to moderate resulting in continued improvement in the profile of our higher education business.

This better profile is driven by a decisive competitive outperformance relative to our large competitors which is set out on Slide 7. As mentioned earlier, fiscal 2020 represented a second year of both significant and accelerating industry outperformance. In fiscal 2020 industry net sales as measured by MPI were down 13% year-over-year. This represents a significant acceleration in the overall rate of decline compared to previous two years which averaged around 4% to 5%.

Against this challenging industry environment, Cengage built on the first year momentum of Cengage Unlimited and accelerated its outperformance of industry peers. Cengage's net sales decline of 5% was 10 percentage points ahead of the remaining peer group whose net sales declined by 15. Our level of outperformance has steadily accelerated since the launch of Cengage Unlimited from 3 percentage points in fiscal 2019 the first year post launch to 7 after the fall season to 10 percentage points in this full academic year.

The introduction of Cengage Unlimited subscription model successfully reversed the trajectory of historic underperformance. Since launch this outperformance record has enabled Cengage to gain over 2 percentage point industry share. We estimate that these net share gains translate into well over $50 million of revenues annually.

Turning to Slide 8, the revenue profile of the higher education business has been progressively improved by our affordability and digital strategy. Recurring units comprising core digital, rental and e-Books continue to grow and now represent 84% of total units sold. This is up 19 points over the last three years and is driven by the rental program and Cengage Unlimited.

Print unit excluding rental now comprise only around 16% of total units and net sales. Both Print unit and net sales declined by 20% in fiscal 2020. While Print trends are not expected to change, the drag from Print on sales performance is expected to moderate given the lower dependency in the overall mix.

Digital including eBooks now comprise 70% of overall units sold and 81% of net sales. The proportion of sales represented by digital is up 15% over the past three years. The higher education business finished the academic year with strong customer momentum and well-positioned to support our customers as the COVID crisis is rapidly unfolding. This reflected the strength of our digital product offering, the scalability and resilience of our underlying technology platforms, and the breadth of our customer service capability.

Our other businesses were also well-positioned with comprehensive digital offerings, built and supported to the same high technology and service standard. Let me finish with an update on our response to COVID and what we are seeing in the markets we serve.

Turning to Slide 9. As evident in our fiscal 20 results, COVID-19 had an immediate impact on our customers and business. The rapid spread of COVID-19 across our markets resulted in the widespread shutdown of academic institutions both here in the U.S. and globally. Cengage responded quickly and decisively to COVID following three guiding principles; one, to ensure the health and safety of our employees. Two, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers, faculty, and students, and support them through this crisis and three, to ensure Cengage is able to maintain a strong liquidity position in the event of a potential very severe downturn in revenues.

I am proud of the way Cengage has responded to all three of these priorities. Excluding our physical distribution facilities, our organization moved to remote working without skipping a beat in early March. This is testament to the strength of our culture and technology infrastructure. Our customers faced unprecedented and immediate challenges as COVID shuttered academic institutions globally. Our response to customers first focused on supporting their needs to rapidly transition to online learning in March and April, and then in understanding and addressing their evolving needs for the upcoming back-to-school season.

In Higher ED we offered free access to Cengage Unlimited for all students through the end of the spring semester. This was gladly accepted by around 300,000 students. Beyond providing free access to our digital resources, we clearly differentiated our response to the strength and breadth of our customer service capabilities. The full weight of these resources was focused on supporting faculty and students who were rapidly transitioning to online learning. Over March and April we helped around 15,000 instructors move courses online creating about 17,000 courses that benefited an estimated 750,000 students.

For our school, International Higher ED and English language teaching business, we adopted the same principle. We provided free access to digital resources for the remainder of the academic year and provided additional support and training for teachers to transition to online learning. In International Higher Education we saw digital activation increase by over 700% in Latin America and 200% in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

COVID has clearly accelerated the need for students to have the ability to learn wherever they are and for instructors to be able to seamlessly teach across physical and online learning modality. This is expected to drive acceleration in digital adoption and usage which has been clearly evident over the last few months.

Over March and April in the U.S. Higher ED we saw course reactivations grow well over 30%, excluding students who took up free access to Cengage Unlimited. This positive trend has continued into the summer underpinned by a surge in instructors adopting courseware.

The uncertain impact and extent of COVID, including the risk of further ways of infection continues to hang over the education sector at large. Consequently, we expect the accelerating trend of digital adoption to continue. To optimize this opportunity and support our customers, we are well advanced in our preparations for a complex back-to-school season and in our development effort to further improve the online experience.

In addition to the launch Cengage Unlimited e-textbooks we will be introducing several other product features to simplify and improve the online learning experience. These include improved learning management system integration and ongoing simplification of courseware. Beyond product releases and enhancements, we are expanding our customer service function and adding tools and capabilities to effectively support on boarding in a hybrid environment.

While the digital adoption trend is positive and looks set to continue, the direct impact of COVID and its broader economic impact on higher education enrollment in the fall and on the overall ecosystem remains highly uncertain. Reliable leading indicator and industry information remains sparse, have continued to point to a significant decline in fall enrollment. Based on this limited data we are cautiously optimistic that the enrollment decline will be less pronounced than the 20% plus we assumed in our very severe case for the purpose of liquidity planning. I would stress however, that there remains significant uncertainty.

We are in an unprecedented circumstance and we really do not know. As a result, due to the many factors beyond our knowledge or control, we will not be providing any financial guidance of fiscal 2021. We have very deliberately taken prudent steps to mitigate the potential risk of a very severe downturn in revenues. Our response plan is now fully implemented and we are highly confident that we have sufficient liquidity and strong headroom should these very adverse conditions crystallize [ph].

Let me now hand over to Bob, who will provide further detail on the full-year financial performance and our liquidity management program.

Bob Munro

Thank you, Michael and good morning. Turning to Slide 11 and the financial highlights for the fourth quarter. The business delivered a solid fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 adjusted cash revenues were $348 million, down 3% or $11 million. It is worth noting that the Q4 fiscal 2019 comparative included the benefit of the $14 million one off software license sale before which adjusted cash revenues would have been flat.

Excluding the profit impact of COVID-19, fourth quarter adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub was $99 million, 45% improvement over the prior year. In February, we expected the impact of COVID-19 to be limited to our Gale business in China and estimated the revenue impact to be around $10 million.

Ultimately, COVID impacted all of our businesses to some extent and depressed our fourth quarter and full-year performance by $25 million in adjusted cash revenues and $17 million in adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub. After these COVID impacts, adjusted cash revenue was $323 million, down 10% compared to the prior period. Adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was $82 million, which is still $14 million or 20% ahead of the prior period.

The strong growth in adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was underpinned by reductions in our cost base. These are principally structural savings driven by the ongoing transformation of our operating model. Q4 costs were $170 million, $33 million lower than in fiscal '19.

As previously reported, in light of pressures in higher education, in Q3, we further restructured our business to lower our ongoing cost to serve. The full impact of these savings came through in Q4 further accelerating our run rate savings compared to Q3.

Turning to the full-year performance on Slide 12. With the solid finish in Q4, before the impact of COVID-19, the business delivered its revenue guidance for the year and exceeded profit guidance. Full year adjusted cash revenues were $1.38 billion, down 5% before the $25 million COVID impact. Excluding the $17 million COVID impact, adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was $313 million, up 9% year-on-year and ahead of our guidance of $305 million.

The profit impact of the full-year revenue decline was outweighed by realized cost savings. Full year costs were reduced by $86 million, a 10% reduction in the cost base.

Turning to the businesses [ph]. For Gale, adjusted cash revenue was $200 million. Gale was the most impacted by COVID which reduced revenues by $14 million of which $10 million related to China. Before COVID, Gale revenues were down 4% against the prior year. This is driven by the US business, where the library market remains under funding pressure, depressuring transactional sales of archives and e-books. Against this, the core subscription business performed well, achieving a 94% renewal rate, around 4 percentage points higher than the prior year.

In International, adjusted cash revenues were $283 million, COVID depressed revenues by $5 million before which revenues were ahead of the prior year by 3%. Within this overall performance, adjusted cash revenues in the Australia school business declined by $12 million against the prior year.

The performance of the Australia school business reflects lower export sales in relation to the Texas English language adoption, which contributed $17 million in fiscal '19. This decline was more than offset by solid growth in International Higher Education and in the English Language Teaching business.

The English Language Teaching business delivered another year of good growth with adjusted cash revenues up 6% to $104 million. This was led by strong momentum in Asia and China, which posted double-digit gains. COVID held back growth in this business by around 2 percentage points.

In International Higher Education, adjusted cash revenues were up 9% before COVID impacts with solid underlying growth of 4% boosted by content licensing revenues in the fourth quarter. All regions delivered growth, lead by Latin America, which was up over 20%.

Turning to the Learning segment on Slide 14 and the performance of the School and Higher Education and Skills businesses. In School, adjusted cash revenues were $158 million for the year. Excluding COVID impact, which depressed revenues by approximately $4 million, adjusted cash revenues were down 5% against the prior period.

The K-8 business finished the year marginally ahead of the prior year, underpinned by strong performance in the California social studies adoption where the business won over 10% share. The overall decline in school revenues is driven by the performance in high school, where sales declined by over 10%. This reflects cyclically lower funding in addressable adoption market and the need to upgrade products in advanced placement and career segments, which is being addressed through ongoing programs.

In Higher Education and Skills, full year adjusted cash revenues reached $712 million, 9% behind the prior year. COVID is estimated to depress full year sales by around $3 million. Excluding the impact of the large software license deal closed in Q4 of fiscal 2019 and lower net revenues from ordinary course content licensing deals, the underlying decline in the Higher Education and Skills business moderated to 6%. This is driven by the higher education non-profit sector where net sales declined on an underlying basis by 5%.

As Michael mentioned, we still meaningfully outperformed the course material market as measured by MPI, which was down 13%. The skills businesses Ed2Go and Milady together grew net sales by 7% for the year. The declines in the for-profit sector further moderated and ended the year only marginally behind the prior period.

The net sales decline of 5% in the Higher Ed non-profit sector is driven by pricing. Overall volumes were broadly flat, the result of high single-digit growth in digital courseware unit and more modest growth in e-books being offset by continued sharp declines in print units. The price pressure reflects the continuing shift to more affordable options, namely Cengage Unlimited, rental, and e-textbooks.

While the trend to affordable options is expected to continue, price compression is expected to moderate due to change in mix and one-time factors that will not repeat in FY '21. The moderation in the rate of net sales decline in higher education non-profit over the course of the third and fourth quarters, which is in line with the expectations we previously set, reflects the normalization of the significant channel order and returns phasing impacts which impacted the first half of this year.

Turning now to the adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub on Slide 15, adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub finished the year at $296 million, up 3%. Excluding COVID effects adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub was up 9% to $313 million. This reflects strong margin progression, which was up 3% to 22.7% as cost savings more than offset the impact of the revenue declines.

In total, adjusted cash revenues declined by $103 million in fiscal '20 translating to a $78 million gross margin impact. This was outweighed by $86 million in cost savings. These savings are largely structural and had been driven by the progressive simplification and rationalization of our operating model. The operating model changes are addressing product lifecycle which together with supply chain initiatives drive the savings in pre-publication costs. Cost savings also include the elimination of $25 million of onetime and initiative costs incurred in 2019, mainly in relation to the launch of Cengage Unlimited.

The strong progression of savings over the course of the year is set out on Slide 16. Again consistent with our guidance, fiscal '20 costs were reduced by 10% against the fiscal year '19 baseline of $828 million. On top of these savings, underlying capital expenditure was down 7% to $47 million. This is before the fit-out of the new Boston office, which added $14 million of one-off CapEx and was completed in the first half of the year.

The quarterly cost run rate is being progressively improved through the year and accelerated over the third and fourth quarters is the benefits from third quarter restructuring actions were fully realized. The combination of full-year effects of the actions taken in fiscal '20, actions recently implemented to mitigate COVID-19, and the continued evolution of our operating model are expected to drive material structural reductions in the cost base and underpin continued margin expansion as the business comes out of COVID.

Before we turn to cash flow and liquidity, I wanted to cover one further point, which is addressed fully in the annual report to be published later today. In our GAAP financial statements, we have recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $768 million. This charge is made against the goodwill balances that were established at the time of emergence from Chapter 11. Whilst over the medium term, we expect to continue to stabilize revenues and grow profits and expand margins, in light of more pronounced headwinds in the higher education market evident in fiscal '20 and the additional challenges of COVID, we have revised our future projections compared to a year ago. The non-cash goodwill impairment flows in this reassessment.

Let me now turn to our cash flow performance and liquidity position on Slide 17. Full year levered free cash flow was $4 million. Levered free cash flow performance is depressed by significant one-off expenditures in fiscal '20, totaling $71 million. This comprises merger-related payments of $37 million, one-off capital expenditures related to the Boston facility of $14 million, and restructuring payments, which were around $20 million higher than the prior year.

Before these payments, levered free cash flow was around $75 million, well ahead of the prior year and reflecting the continued progress in improving the underlying cash profile of the business. The transition to digital, e-commerce channels and ongoing initiatives across the supply chain and go-to-market functions, underpin the $57 million released from working capital.

Through an abundance of caution as part of liquidity planning and risk mitigation against COVID, we drew down $50 million on our ABL in March to bolster available cash resources. With the benefit of the drawdown, overall cash resources increased by $30 million up to $23 million of debt repayments and equity payments. As a result, the business finished the year with cash balances of $366 million and in a very strong liquidity position, which is set out on Slide 18.

The business was well-positioned going into the COVID crisis. Total liquidity stood at $421 million at the end of the year, comprising unencumbered cash balances of $366 million and $55 million of additional availability under the revolving credit facility.

Net leverage at March 31 was 6.5 times. This is 0.2 turns ahead of the prior year driven by the improvements in profitability. As mentioned earlier, adjusted cash EBITDA less Prepub was reduced by $17 million, as a result of lost revenue due to COVID. Before this, net leverage would have been 6.2 times ahead of the guidance we provided in February.

As Michael emphasized earlier, at this point in the academic cycle, we still do not know with any precision what the impact of COVID will be in the fall and for our current fiscal year. We are, therefore, continuing to manage our liquidity tightly and consistent with the principles we outlined in May at the Investor Update.

To recap, for liquidity planning and management purposes, we have implemented plans to ensure we are able to maintain a strong liquidity position in the event of a very severe downturn scenario in fiscal '21. Our actions are positioned to ensure we have the operational capability, capacity and flexibility, to respond to evolving customer needs and opportunities as we better understand how the full semester and year plays out.

The very severe scenario against which we framed our liquidity plans anticipated declines in U.S. enrollment of 20% plus, and revenue declines across our other businesses and market of a similar magnitude. While we are cautiously optimistic that declines, while significant, may not be as pronounced as our liquidity planning. There are many factors beyond our knowledge and control and we are not able to provide any guidance.

As a result of the early and comprehensive actions taken, our liquidity position has remained strong through the first quarter. At the end of May, our cash balances stood a little over $330 million, with $30 million of additional availability on the revolver. The cash balance will reduce to around $300 million by the end of June, by virtue of the $30 million semiannual interest payments on the unsecured notes. We will end the quarter having successfully maintained a strong liquidity position ahead of the fall selling season.

Our liquidity plans provides a significant headroom throughout fiscal '21 against our very severe scenario. We do not anticipate having to further draw on our ABL to fund operations. Nevertheless, I would note that the availability under our ABL will increase with the selling cycle providing substantial additional liquidity capacity through the fall and spring seasons.

Finally, it is worth stating that while COVID will make this year challenging, we expect to exit COVID in a stronger position. This reflects the actions we have taken which will structurally lower our cost base and the revenue benefits we expect from accelerated digital adoption and improved sell-through in both existing and new adoptions.

Let me pass you back to Michael for concluding remarks before we turn to questions.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Bob. In closing, I want to leave you with a few key points. First, our U.S. higher education strategy focused on providing affordable high-quality learning solutions through Cengage Unlimited is working. We meaningfully outperformed the industry based on MPI data for a second straight year and the margin of outperformance increased and continued to improve the profile of our business.

Second, COVID is accelerating the disruption of the education sector and the move towards a more digitally-enabled hybrid education model. This will benefit students and our business. And finally, Cengage is in a strong liquidity position. We have fully implemented plans to mitigate the potential risk of a very severe downturn, driven by a temporary yet severe enrollment decline. These plans provide for significant liquidity headroom should such a scenario materialize.

Let me now open the floor for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Mary Ross Gilbert

Mary Ross Gilbert

Yes, good morning. I wondered if you could talk a little more about the price compression that you're seeing, if you could discuss that and how much of that reflects cannibalization associated with CU?

And then with regard to Slide 7 in the industry sales decline of 13%, can you break out how much is related to pricing pressure versus the units in the effective enrollments? And how we should think about this with the -- well, of course, the upcoming school season ex-COVID effect?

And then any anecdotes you can give us regarding the fall '21 school season that you can share on how universities are handling campus versus online for students in any enrollment estimates in terms of -- anecdotally, I understand there is no industry data? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Yes, Mary. Good morning, it's Michael. So let me take the questions in order and I'll ask Bob to chime in as well. So the first question, vis-à-vis price compression versus unit, in our case the cannibalization of the existing particularly bundled, is exactly the design of Cengage Unlimited. And as you can see in our relative performance, what we predicted would happen is exactly happening. In other words, we are making up in volume the cannibalization effect on the price.

And what we're seeing overall in the market is actually consistent with the pattern that we have seen over many, many years, which is, students have a choice between different modalities in which they can acquire the content. And they will opt with an overwhelming majority for the least expensive option, whatever that may be they're going there and that was the design of Cengage Unlimited to begin with. This is the purpose of Cengage Unlimited e-textbooks in largely print segments that have remained stubbornly print. And in that respect, that is exactly how the strategy is really unfolding and succeeding.

Vis-à-vis, the industry and the 13% decline, there is no reliable data in terms of what of that is pricing pressure vis-à-vis volume decline. So -- and our data as I said, because of our unique strategy, it's very hard to extrapolate that to the rest of the industry.

And then last but not least, vis-à-vis, your question of what we're seeing anecdotally on campuses for the fall? What we are seeing is that the vast majority of campuses are getting ready for nobody -- let me put it this way, nobody is getting ready for let's just go back on campus, everybody will show up in August, September and we are back to where we were in IT.

The contingency planning covers a wide array of teaching modalities from as you have probably seen California making a decision to just teach online in the fall to a large number of -- large number of institutions essentially planning for a hybrid model, which is really complex in the sense they will have the students on campus, they will teach certain courses online, while the students are in the dorms and then others that they will teach face to face with appropriate social distancing.

To some that are trying to push the boundaries more toward a -- I would say traditional campus experience, there is a significant amount of regional variation in this as well, depending on what the state or even the smaller regions are seeing in terms of prevalence of COVID cases or the prospect of resurgence in COVID cases as you can see now across the southern states most recently.

So the bottom line is highly flexible planning for all of them, mostly hybrid, a few purely online, and there were -- the impact on enrollment is at this point extraordinarily hard to gauge, because a lot of students and by extension, parents and also a lot of working students have the opportunity to decide whether they're going to attend or whether they're not going to attend until the very last moment and many institutions have given extended deadlines, flexibility with regard to down payments, et cetera. So the situation will really not be clear until fall is actually happening. Bob, anything I forgot in...?

Bob Munro

Good morning, Mary. Just a couple of points I would add on the question around price. I think there are two other important sort of effects which we mentioned. The first is the growth of Cengage Unlimited institutional deals. We've now got over 100 -- over 100 institutional contracts, and those are naturally at a lower price point given the volume commitments and both the contract term commitments we're agreeing with those institutional customers.

The second point which I also mentioned was that the compression that we saw in fiscal '20 did have a couple of one-off drags on it as digital inventory and channel sort of unwound. And also we refined the access model around Cengage Unlimited, which also have a small impact. So I think those are the two points I would add, Michael.

Michael Hansen

Thanks, Bob.

David Farber

David Farber

Hi, guys. Good morning.

Michael Hansen

Good morning. How are you, David?

David Farber

Good. I hope everyone is doing well. Thanks for all the prepared remarks. I guess, I just wanted to quickly touch on the cost structure. It sounds like the admissions picture is hard for all the reasons you've already outlined, but maybe walk us through how you feel about the cost structure going into the uncertainty, are you guys able to position yourselves in a way where there is upside to the margin profile of the business and how you think about that going into September and beyond? And then I had a follow-up. Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Yes, David. Let me just make an overarching comment and then I'll ask Bob to specifically talk about the cost structure and the profile and the potential for additional leverage there. What we have is a very interesting challenge in the fall, just very simply. The demand for our product and in particular for our services is growing significantly up in the fall. And the simple reason is, and I'm talking US Higher ED specifically, but that's also true globally.

And as I said before in response to Mary's question, there is a huge amount of contingency planning going on right now on university campuses. And one of the key elements is faculty training. Faculty is not used to teach in a hybrid model by and large. Many faculty are not used to teaching with the technology features and functionalities that we have in our products like MindTap [ph] and web design, et cetera. So what we wanted to make sure is that in the fall we were there to help our customers through this challenge and get the campuses ready as best as we can. That doesn't translate immediately into revenue. But it is the right thing to do for the long-term health of the business.

So what we didn't want to do is kind of go in and in response, as it was slash and burn the cost structure and then not be able to help our customers in the fall. So instead what we opted is to take some pretty significant temporary measures in terms of the cost structure and then prepare for the structural adjustments longer term throughout the year that we're making gradually as we are seeing how the year is going to unfold. So that was the overarching and guiding philosophy that we had with regards to that. And let me hand it over to Bob to talk a bit more specifically.

Bob Munro

Thanks, Michael, and hi, David. And - so - and yes, as you've seen, we delivered very significant margin improvement in fiscal year '20. And consistent with previous discussions, absent COVID in the current circumstances, we would have expected to continue that trajectory. So that's the first point.

The second point is, if I come to the actions that we've taken to mitigate the risk we see around COVID, when we spoke in May, I mentioned that those actions are expected to deliver around $200 million in liquidity improvement. And the way I think about those $200 million liquidity improvements, which are now fully implemented is around half of it is sort of working capital related via things like the benefit of FICA deferral under the CARES Act, which saves us around $20 million, other payment abatements deferrals and so on working capital management.

Of the other half and to Michael's point, I would say around half will translate into structural savings and around half is temporary which will adjust back to give you some sense of where we're at.

David Farber

That's very helpful. And then just a quick follow-up. I guess this is a big picture question and maybe a difficult one. As more of the competitors move to - I wouldn't say an Unlimited model but a sort of cheaper to deliver model in this Corona - COVID environment, do you find that it's harder to convince professors about the affordability factor, maybe just some thoughts there? And that's it from me. Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Yes, thanks, David. Actually, it - let me answer that more broadly. I do think we - the affordability issue has not been lost on our competitors, but I think they have also found that implementing something like an Unlimited model is not as easy as it may sound on paper. So therefore, they are opting more for sort of discount schemes, simple discount schemes. That said, I do think what we're going to see in response to COVID medium term, that it's going to be harder for anybody, including us to take share in the near term.

And the reason is the following, if you think about being a faculty right now on campus, you have other problems than switching providers. At this point, your biggest problem is, how do I teach in a hybrid model and how do I teach online? So I think - and it's not only that I think that, but I - the evidence that is coming out of the adoption season that we are now at the tail end of is that, the focus has shifted from - for us at least from the share taking because, simply faculty is not open and ready to switch providers to deepening the penetration of digital, which obviously has a lot of potential for us as a business.

So I think that's what's going to happen in the very near term, by that, I mean the fall. So we're seeing a significant increase in digital, less share shift, but I do think over the next year or so, we will see a bit of a return to normal in terms of the competitive share shifts. And as we said, we continue to believe that Cengage Unlimited is just the superior model.

Nick Dempsey

Nick Dempsey

Yes, good morning, guys. I've got two...

Michael Hansen

Good morning, Nick.

Nick Dempsey

Good morning. I have just a follow up on something you said Michael about the adoption share. I mean, through the spring adoption season, are you saying that you have gained less share of adoptions than you have in the past, given the different focus of the people, your customers you're talking to and therefore, it's more like sticking where we were back in the spring of 2019 for adoption? That's the first question.

And then secondly, just going back to enrollment, what is it that you have seen has made you a bit more optimistic than your severe scenario? And maybe you could break that down into two-year community colleges, where you focus some of your concerns on your, Michael versus the other universities?

Michael Hansen

Yes. Actually, Nick great questions. So in terms of - let me start with the enrollment. I think what we are seeing as a slightly positive sign is that we don't have more universities particularly in the full year category opting for a purely online start for the fall season or even a full fall season. That is still for the - for the full year market. So as I said, the majority, around 65% are at this point assuming that they are going to have a - the hybrid model that I described.

With regard to your question around the community colleges, this is - there is no hard evidence at this point and there cannot be, really because frankly, the enrollment deadlines and ultimate enrollment numbers are much closer to the beginning of the start of the fall season. So we are not seeing really any tangible evidence that the pressure there is going to be less, but certainly in four years, I would say that there is some reason for some very, very cautious optimism.

Again, as I said, the situation is highly fluid and an outbreak in a particular state, an outbreak in a particular region could significantly alter that picture.

With regard to the share gains, what we're seeing is less share gain in the past adoption season and less share loss. I mean, there is a natural ebb and flow of share gains share losses every year. We tended to be on the - on the winning side as we demonstrated through the MPI data. We would expect this to moderate a little bit in this particular adoption season simply for the reasons that I stated before, that the vast majority of faculty at this point did not want to switch.

But we are seeing less losses as well. So net-net, a moderation a little bit of that picture, but significant upside in terms of the sell-through driven by essentially the mandate from the institutions that faculty has to use digital as part of the teaching modality.

Benjamin Briggs

Benjamin Briggs

Good morning, guys. Thanks for holding the call and taking the question. So I've got two here coming up. So how much of the - so obviously, you guys did gain some market share and that's good to hear. Given the enrollment decline, how much do you think - how much do you think you won from competitors versus how much do you think was basically the same size slice of a smaller pie? And if - in any way you can quantify that would be helpful.

Michael Hansen

Ben, it's Michael. Hi, how are you? I'm not sure. Can you, can you clarify the question. I mean the MPI data is self-reported data by the six largest publishers in the space.

Benjamin Briggs

Okay.

Michael Hansen

So it is - there is really no - I mean, this is truly apples-to-apples comparisons over time and the spread that you see that we shared in the data is truly how much are we gaining relative to these - relative to these traditional large six competitors. So there is really no enrollment factor in there. The pie is shrinking as we demonstrated because the industry is down as you know. But the share gain - the net share gain is truly an apples-to-apples comparison over the years.

Benjamin Briggs

All right, okay. Thank you. And then second question, just a follow-up from me. Given the relatively strong liquidity position, not only at the end of the quarter, but also as you guys highlighted in the slide deck and in the scripted portion at the end of May expected at the end of June, I think you're going to have $300 million of cash on the balance sheet. Are there any plans to pay down the $50 million drawn on the revolver? And then that will be it from me. Thanks, guys.

Michael Hansen

Bob?

Bob Munro

Hi. I'll take that. As you said, we're in a strong position, but we're also sort of cautious. So at the moment, the answer is no, but as Michael said, we are in a very dynamic market and we will continue to reevaluate that as we go forward.

Todd Morgan

Todd Morgan

Thanks, good morning, thanks for the questions and information. I was hoping to ask about the CapEx and Prepub direction for the coming fiscal year. Prepub has been trending down over the last couple of years and is there any reason to think that that won't continue as you kind of walk through the restructuring plans that you've outlined earlier? And also I think your headquarter investments are largely coming to in on the CapEx front.

Michael Hansen

Yes, hi Todd. So in terms of CapEx first, just to be clear, that the investment in sort of properties are done and dusted so our CapEx excluding the Boston fit-out was $46 million, $47 million in fiscal year '20. And yes I think in a normal year, we said before, we would expect CapEx to be around sort of 45 million and this year we have made - we have trimmed that further and as we come out of COVID we will reassess where we reposition it.

I think the - in Prepub we are likely to see a more pronounced decline sort of this year, but the trends as we continue to transform the business, transform our models looking through COVID will continue to drive the product productivity and efficiency in that spend.

Operator

Thomas Dobesh

Thomas Dobesh

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Going to Slide 16 and looking at the full-year savings of $86 million, if you were to have, and then I know a lot of what drove that was some actions in the third quarter, are you able to quantify or at least give some sense of the magnitude of what that $86 million would have been if you had those actions in place for the full year?

Bob Munro

Yes I think - I did sort of some of the, specifically the quarters ago, but very specifically that these third, those third quarter actions delivered on an annualized basis around $36 million of savings and of which around $18 million hit in fiscal year '20. So the full-year benefit of those actions incrementally is '18 full year annualized run rate of those actions is $36 million.

Eric Baer

Eric Baer

My questions were addressed. Thank you.

Albert He

Albert He

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Just trying to understand a bit like - I've seen some articles, saying that the declines in 20% down are expected to be 5% to 10% down for full-year on student enrollment, how does that translate into fiscal year '21 EBITDA if that's the case of all your cost savings?

Michael Hansen

Yes, I mean, I'll let Bob chime in on the second part of your question Al, but the first one, the first response I would have, I would take all of these things at this point with a huge grain of salt. There is really no reliable data source that tells you what is going to happen on the capital in September. At this point a lot of pundits are taking steps in the dark. We are talking to these institutions on a regular basis as you know, and when you talk to the senior people in these institutions, they will admit that there is a potentially wide range of outcomes that they are still contemplating and there are a number of factors playing into that as I mentioned before.

So while we are obviously doing scenario planning et cetera, but I would warn all of us to be too hung up on whatever gets published in any given day or week, as a source of truth at this point the only thing that is true is that it is highly uncertain. Bob, any specifics on Albert's question around the 5% to 10% decline?

Bob Munro

No, I'd say we're not going to be drawn on guidance. I think that the - just to reiterate at the early point of that sort of $200 million of liquidity savings, I expect that to be sort of around 50% working capital, 50% spend reductions. And then yes, in terms of sort of scenarios, I would just encourage you to think about revenue declines in the context of our average gross margin which is probably a fair estimate of the impact of revenue declines as you see them across the business.

Thomas Dobesh

Thomas Dobesh

Hi, quick follow-up, you mentioned the Cengage Unlimited institutional deals and up to, I think you said about 100 institutions. Can you just remind me in broadly what that looks like from a discount standpoint, from a kind of what does it mean, do they - the clusters have to offer it, is there kind of how the minimums work and just I realize you probably can't give me exact contract details, were you able to just kind of give a sense qualitatively what those deals look like as a reminder?

Bob Munro

Yes Tom, I mean as you already anticipated we can't really give you for obvious reasons contract details, but to think about it, it is essentially a volume for volume full priced deal that we strike with these institutions. And the reason is that they are attractive to institutions and why we're seeing that strong uptake is that you are not locking faculty into a very narrow set or even one choice for a learning material or a book, but you're giving them our entire library of 22,000 titles.

So even in their particular, in their particular discipline typically, we would have multiple types of titles in the discipline so people can make the match and that's really the attraction of it. Beyond that, as you already anticipated really we can't comment on the structure.

Michael Hansen

Michael Hansen

Yes, thank you. And thanks all of you for participating. It's probably an understatement to say we live in highly dynamic times in the education market. But I hope you got a sense from this call that while we are appropriately braced for a very challenging fall season, we are at the same time highly optimistic that COVID has actually accelerated many of the trends that we have been pushing in that are ultimately good for the student and good for the faculty in terms of assuring a new era of online learning which will benefit them and as a result benefit us as a business. So thank you for listening and we're looking forward to updating you on our next call.

