Given that it isn't trading at a marked discount from Rio Tinto, which we believe to be more resilient, we rate it as a hold.

However, the PGM segment is very exposed to automobile manufacturing, which is likely to be depressed for the medium-term.

By Felipe Bijit

There is a rather sensible notion that basic materials investments are good buys in uncertain times because they mine commodities that are a natural store of value like gold and silver, a hedge against inflation and international economic instability. Many commodities have this safe-haven status like gold and silver, but for commodities like palladium, platinum and rhodium, much of their price is linked to their tangible value-add in the automotive business. Since the COVID-19 crisis, both through the economic impact and potential second-wave lock-downs, will mean that cars will be less in demand, we think that Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) does not qualify the same way as some competitors might as a safe-haven investment. As such, despite its quality in more ordinary circumstances, we would rate it no more than a hold at these prices.

The PGM End-Markets

The degree of exposure to the PGM markets is substantial. 20% of EBITDA on a de-consolidated can be attributed to this segment, and the vast majority of the margin on this segment will be determined by the automotive end market.

(Source: Anglo American 2019 Annual Report Presentation)

75% of palladium demand comes from automotive for use in catalytic converters. What's worse is we can't rely on an aftermarket boom due to vehicles aging either since auto-catalysts, which use palladium extensively, are usually longer-lived than the cars themselves. Indeed, they're collected and hoarded from scrapyards because of the value of the constituent elements.

In addition to palladium, both rhodium and platinum derive a major portion of its demand from automotive auto-catalysts. It stands to reason that because these parts don't usually need replacing, they rely heavily on the turnover of new vehicles. Since we're entering what might become an economic depression, we should expect seriously reduced turnover of consumer durables like cars which is likely to compress margins in this otherwise profitable segment.

Comparing to Rio Tinto

Basic materials are well covered by investors, and one of the closest competitors is Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO). Rio Tinto is definitely less exposed to the pandemic. First of all, it is a bigger beneficiary of the developments in Brazil with substantial iron ore mining stakes. Secondly, its exposure to particularly impacted industries is more limited. Titanium and aluminium are resources used in aerospace, which indeed is going to have troubles, but unlike auto-catalysts, it can rely on the fact that a greater portion of that end-market is bolstered by military activity, in the same way that chemical companies like Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF) have.

(Source: Rio Tinto Annual Report 2019)

Given that Rio Tinto's resources are less exposed to the Covid-19 pandemic, it stands to reason that it should command a relative premium to Anglo American. Applying an industry wide multiple to value the NCIs, and incorporating all relevant contractual obligations for the equity bridge, we come to the following:

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

Including the full extent of NCIs and other elements like provisions that should rightfully be included in the equity bridge, we see that there is a substantial discrepancy between the multiples. Admittedly this calculation is rather back-of-the-envelope, but it shows for sure that Anglo American is not trading at any kind of discount as we believe it should.

In Sum: Too Aggressive

There's no question that Anglo American is a quality miner, mining some of the most value-add basic materials in industry like diamonds and PGMs. However, on top of difficulties in diamonds due to an oncoming economic recession as well as deferral of processes like dental work that utilise diamonds in their equipment, the PGM segment is very vulnerable to what will be a very affected industry of automotive. With these definite hits coming in for the H2 and beyond, we do not think that Anglo American can justify its premium over Rio Tinto. Moreover, due to the specific nature of the PGM impact, its lack of correlation with other assets in the portfolio as well as with industry and basic materials at large will not act as a hedge.

(Source: Yahoo Finance for All Relevant Commodity ETFs, Monthly)

When competitors like Rio Tinto, whose prospects are much better for the immediate future, are trading at a discount, we cannot consider Anglo American anything better than a hold right now. Perhaps if the stock sells off and begins to offer a more justifiable risk-return, we would be keen on entering. But at this valuation, it is simply too aggressive for an environment that should reward managers who are managing risk, not speculating on a better-than-expected rebound in automotive manufacturing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are merely our opinions, we are not registered advisors. Conduct your own due diligence and consult the necessary advisors before you make your own investment decision. Best of luck.