Introduction

We review our Buy case on Comcast (CMCSA) in light of recent results and management comments, including at this week's Credit Suisse Communications Conference, focusing on the impact of COVID-19.

We initiated our Buy rating on Comcast 6 months ago, before the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, the shares have lost 11.2% (including dividends), underperforming Buy-rated Charter (CHTR) and the S&P 500; including other comparables such as Altice USA (ATUS), AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), Comcast's stock performance has been about average:

Comcast Share Price vs. Comparables and S&P 500 (Since 06-Jan-20) Source: Yahoo Finance (18-Jun-20).

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case sees Comcast delivering a low-teens annualised return by continuing to growing its EBITDA at mid-to-high single-digits, from Cable Communications ("Cable Comms") EBITDA growing at high-single-digits, and NBC Universal ("NBCU") EBITDA growing at mid-to-high single-digits:

Comcast EBITDA Growth - Group & Key Segments (Since 2012) NB. 2012 group EBITDA growth is as reported, but NBCU EBITDA growth is pro forma (NBCU acquired Jan-11). Source: Comcast company filings.

In each case, growth is backed by structural drivers:

Cable Comms , by far the largest segment, benefits primarily from broadband growth, helped by good cost and CapEx control, with Video subscriber losses having little impact on profits

, by far the largest segment, benefits primarily from broadband growth, helped by good cost and CapEx control, with Video subscriber losses having little impact on profits NBCU benefits from its strong media franchises, though with growth more back-loaded due to the timing of affiliate renewals and investments (including in Peacock)

benefits from its strong media franchises, though with growth more back-loaded due to the timing of affiliate renewals and investments (including in Peacock) Sky should be at least stable but may grow strongly if it could replicate its U.K. success in Italy and Germany.

Comcast EBITDA by Segment (2019A) NB. Excludes $1.6bn of NBCU and group eliminations, HQ & other costs. Source: Comcast 10-K (2019).

A mid-to-high-teens EBITDA CAGR, with leverage and share buybacks, meant Comcast has had an approx. 10% EPS CAGR historically, which with its low-single-digit Dividend Yield create a low-teens annualised return.

COVID-19 Impact Overview

COVID-19's impact will differ in extent and duration depending on the type of revenues involved, including:

Limited impact in most of Cable Comms (except the SMB part of Business Services and Advertising), Content Licensing and Home Entertainment

in most of Cable Comms (except the SMB part of Business Services and Advertising), Content Licensing and Home Entertainment Significant but temporary impact in Advertising, the SMB part of Business Services, and sports-related parts of Cable Network Distribution revenues

in Advertising, the SMB part of Business Services, and sports-related parts of Cable Network Distribution revenues Significant, possibly long-term impact in Theatrical and Theme Parks revenues

We look at each segment in turn.

Cable Comms (64.9% of EBITDA)

We believe Cable Comms EBITDA will decline by less than 5% in 2020, before resuming its long-term growth in 2021.

The segment is connectivity-led. Video revenues are large but low-margin - net of programming costs, they are only 20% of the segment; Internet and Business Services are 60% and expected to remain strong, though with some weakness in SMBs; Advertising is economically-sensitive and will suffer a major impact, but it was only 5% of the segment in 2019:

Comcast Cable Comms Revenues, Net of Programming Costs (2019A) Source: Comcast 10-K (2019).

In line with our investment case, Cable Comms year-on-year EBITDA growth was 5.4% in 19Q4 and 6.1% in 20Q1, with Video subscriber losses being offset by reductions in programming costs and having little EBITDA impact:

Comcast Cable Comms EBITDA vs. Video Revenues & Costs (Since 2018) Source: Comcast company filings.

While the higher Video subscriber loss in 20Q1 (409k, double the 2019 average) attracted headlines, it was due to a decision to raise prices (Average Revenue Per User rose more than 4%) to optimise profits. At the same time, Internet customer net adds set new records in 19Q4 and 20Q1:

Comcast Cable Comms Customer Net Adds by Type (Since 17Q2) NB. Figures do not include COVID-19 free Internet or behind-payment customers. Source: Comcast company filings.

With COVID-19, management guided to relatively steady trends in all lines except advertising (5% of segment revenues, net of programming costs), with both Internet and Business Services revenue growth expected to continue:

The residential high-speed data revenue growth rate is expected to ease off modestly … We expect to see Business Services revenue growth moderate to low single-digit year-over-year levels for the second quarter … On the video side, I mentioned earlier that our first quarter net losses were 409,000, which were 288,000 higher than our net losses during the same period last year. We don't see video trends changing as we begin the second quarter, and so we could see a similar year-over-year increase in the number of video customer net losses in the second quarter … COVID-19 began to impact cable advertising at the end of the first quarter, and we expect advertising to be down significantly in the second quarter" Michael Cavanagh, Comcast CFO, (20Q1 Earnings Call)

Continuation of this steady performance has been confirmed by Comcast executives' comments at conferences, including as recently as this week:

"What we're seeing now is a little bit lighter on video attach, but overall, still actually pretty steady churn rates in terms of even video. Broadband, record-level (low) churn rates." David Watson, Head of Comcast Cable (MoffettNathanson Conference, 11-May-20) "In the near term, I think everything is pretty consistent, maybe a touch better across different parts of the business than where we were on the earnings call. But nothing too surprising one way or the other from when we last spoke to everybody." Michael Cavanagh, Comcast CFO, (Credit Suisse Conference, 16-Jun-20)

Management also still expects a 50 bps expansion in EBITDA margin and a 50 bps lower CapEx intensity (CapEx/revenue) in 2020 for the segment, as part of continuing multi-year trends. These margin changes, if applied to flat revenues, would give an EBITDA growth of 1.2% and a FCF growth of 3.6%.

Overall, we expect Cable Comms EBITDA to decline by less than 5% in 2020, mostly from falling Advertising revenues, with other revenues flat or growing.

NBCU (26.9% of EBITDA)

NBCU segments will suffer significant EBITDA declines due to large Advertising, Theatrical and Theme Parks revenues:

Comcast NBCU Revenue by Business By Type (2019A) Source: Comcast 10-K (2019).

Advertising revenues are key in both Cable Networks and Broadcast TV and is guided to "materially weaken" in Q2, due to far fewer live sport events (somewhat offset by lower sports costs) and an economic downturn. We expect this headwind to persist for much of 2020 but dissipate in 2021.

Cable Networks has 30% of revenues from Advertising; it will also face pressures in Distribution revenues, which suffer from Video subscriber losses and the timing of content agreement renewals. Management has guided to a low-single-digit decline in Distribution revenues for the year. We expect Cable Networks EBITDA to fall by 20-30% in 2020, but recovering in 2021.

Broadcast TV was 56% ad-driven in 2019 and will suffer a significant hit in 2020 but should recover in 2021. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 merely shifts the profits by a year; there is no 2020 loss as costs are covered by insurance. The segment's EBITDA is structurally volatile due to cyclical ad spend related to sport events and elections. We expect Broadcast TV EBITDA to fall by 30-40% in 2020 but bouncing back in 2021.

Filmed Entertainment has suffered from the closure of movie theatres. However, Theatrical revenues are only 20-30% of segment revenues each year, with the rest from Content Licensing, Home Entertainment, etc. Some movies have also been given online releases. Management has guided "revenue and EBITDA to decline substantially, particularly in the second and third quarters". We expect Filmed Entertainment EBITDA to fall by 40-50% in 2020, and there may be long-term damage if theatres never return to normal.

Theme Parks have also suffered from closures. Parks have remained shut nearly all of 20Q2, and Q2 EBITDA is guided to a negative -$500m (19Q2: $1,088m). Management believes parks can break even on 20-30% of "typical" capacity across the year, and reopenings have begun (Tokyo and Orlando reopened in early June, Hollywood is reopening in July). Management has maintained investments for scheduled new park openings in Japan (the Super Nintendo World, for late 2020) and Beijing (for 2021) but has paused expansions in the Orlando fourth gate and Epic Universe. We expect Theme Parks EBITDA to be zero in 2020 (2019: $2,455m) and may suffer long-term damage if parks never return to normal.

Sky (8.6% of EBITDA)

Sky will be hard hit by COVID-19 due to its large exposure to sports and advertising. Sky is a more sports-based business, sports subscriptions are separate and have bean paused while sports are in hiatus, though Sky is reportedly in the process of clawing back "hundreds of millions of pounds" in costs. Advertising was already weak in Europe before COVID-19.

Sky EBITDA fell 15.3% year-on-year in 20Q1 and is guided to fall 60% for Q2 and Q3 (combined). We expect the full-year EBITDA decline to be 40%. This EBITDA weakness will be temporary (as European sports are already returning) but can be prolonged (if European macro remains weak in 2021).

Comcast Sky Revenue by Business By Type (2019A) Source: Comcast 10-K (2019).

Overall Expectations

Overall, our EBITDA forecasts above imply declines of up to 20% in EBITDA and more than 40% in FCF for the group in 2020:

Comcast Illustrative 2020 Earnings Source: Comcast company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

We expect earnings to return to 2019 levels in 2021, as the Cable Comms segment will remain strong, the weaknesses in advertising and sports will be temporary, and only 10% of EBITDA is at risk of long-term damage. Consensus estimates currently indicate a 17% EPS decline in 2020 (from $2.83 to $2.34), more than offset by a rebound in 2021 (to $2.90).

Valuation

At $39.22, on 2019 financials, Comcast has a 12.6x P/E and a 6.8% FCF Yield; the Dividend Yield is 2.3% ($0.92 per share):

Comcast Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2014-19A) Source: Comcast company filings.

While earnings will be substantially lower in 2020, we expect them to rebound to 2019 levels in 2021. Net Debt/EBITDA was 2.8x at 20Q1 and will rise to 3.5x with a 20% EBITDA reduction, but this is no worse than the level just after the Sky acquisition. The dividend costs $4.2bn to pay annually and will remain affordable. Buybacks have been suspended since the Sky acquisition and are not expected to resume in 2020 or 2021:

"Our top priority now is to just continue to delever and meet the commitments we made to the rating agencies. It'll take a little bit longer ... we don't expect to see buybacks this year or next while we do that." Michael Cavanagh, Comcast CFO, (Credit Suisse Conference, 16-Jun-20)

Illustrative Returns

Illustrative calculations based on our profit forecasts as described are below. We also assume the dividend to remain at its current level until 2021, growing 10% p.a. thereafter, implying a 34% payout on FCF; and FCF Yield to be at 6.0% at exit, closer to pre-COVID-19 levels than the current 6.8%:

Illustrative Comcast Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

These give an exit price of $54.60 at 2023 year-end and $3.51 in dividends. At $39.22, these imply investor returns of 11.9% annualised and 50% in total.

Conclusion

Only 10% of Comcast EBITDA (in parks and theatrical releases) is at risk of long-term damage from COVID-19, 30% is at risk of a temporary downturn, while 60% (primarily cable) still remains resilient.

Recent management comments indicated that operational trends have been as expected or slightly better.

We expect declines of up to 20% in EBITDA and more than 40% in free cash flow in 2020, but a recovery to 2019 levels in 2021. After 2021, Comcast's historic 10% EPS CAGR should resume, backed by structural growth drivers in Cable Comms and NBCU.

At $39.22, including a 2.3% Dividend Yield and upward re-rating, returns should be 11.9% annualised and 50% in total over 3.5 years.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Comcast.

