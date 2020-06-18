Dividend Ideas | Services  | Editors' Picks

Comcast: Long-Term Low-Teens Return, Small COVID-19 Hit

About: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Includes: ATUS, CHTR, T, VZ
by: Librarian Capital
Summary

We review our Buy case on Comcast with help from recent results and management comments, focusing on the impact of COVID-19.

60% of the group's EBITDA (mostly in cable) remains resilient, and only 10% (in theme parks and films) is at risk of long-term damage.

We expect declines of up to 20% in EBITDA and more than 40% in free cash flow in 2020 but a recovery to 2019 levels in 2021.

After 2021, we expect Comcast's historic 10% EPS CAGR to resume, backed by structural growth drivers in Cable and NBC Universal.

At $39.22, including a 2.3% dividend yield and upward re-rating, returns should be 11.9% annualised and 50% in total return over 3.5 years. Buy.

Introduction

We review our Buy case on Comcast (CMCSA) in light of recent results and management comments, including at this week's Credit Suisse Communications Conference, focusing on the impact of COVID-19.

We initiated