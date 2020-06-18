Summary

We review our Buy case on Comcast with help from recent results and management comments, focusing on the impact of COVID-19.

60% of the group's EBITDA (mostly in cable) remains resilient, and only 10% (in theme parks and films) is at risk of long-term damage.

We expect declines of up to 20% in EBITDA and more than 40% in free cash flow in 2020 but a recovery to 2019 levels in 2021.

After 2021, we expect Comcast's historic 10% EPS CAGR to resume, backed by structural growth drivers in Cable and NBC Universal.

At $39.22, including a 2.3% dividend yield and upward re-rating, returns should be 11.9% annualised and 50% in total return over 3.5 years. Buy.