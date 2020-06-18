Dogcatcher Reader Favorites And Rogues May 12-June 9

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield June ReFa/Ro showed 28.22% more net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Little, low-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks led the pack again this time.

By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top-ten: PRU; T, WFC; FFIC; XOM; SPG; BPY; ABR; SCM; OXLC. They averaged 12.72% annual-yields. (Three made all-three lists: BPY, FFIC, and SPG).

May 12 - June 9 readers of Fredrik Arnold articles mentioned 48 equities in their comments. Some readers lamented bad-news, so bad-news investments (rogues) are mixed with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail, or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is by method a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. Those who catch flagrantly fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. This month two doubtful dividend dogs stand atop the yield list. The OXLC closed-end investment company still sports a 40% dividend and SCM has converted to a Q-pay from a MoPay but hasn't yet announced a payout amount.

In my April S&P 500 Aristocrats dog article, I used the ticker O and its data for a listing labeled Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) and also failed to catch the spin-off of OTIS and CARR from the newly minted RTX entity resulting from the merger of UTX and RTN, thanks to readers sharp eyes. Another spotted airlines still listed among Warren Buffett's Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) holdings due to my missing Warren's off-hand comments in his annual meeting last month.

There was a time when my editors caught stuff like those gaffs before publication.

Note: I report currently available numbers, no more no less. Mine are first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when I have credited dividends from sources that pay none, I beg mercy for my dependence on YCharts (my prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented).

January's REIT article drew flak for claiming a 17% annual dividend yield for SHO. That particular REIT does not pay equal Q dividends but pays three quarters at $.05 each and one at $0.56. I multiplied the $0.56 dividend by 4 to produce a 17% annual yield when the real yield was 5.54%. I also got in trouble for touting TLRD for a 6% yield after the company announced a cut off of all dividends effective in Q4 in favor of a stock buy-back program. Finally, sadly, readers pointed to the demise of Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) as a MoPay as of November. Another month, I was chastised for using YCharts recent month calculation for the variable Q dividend-paying Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) resulting in a higher ranking for IMBBY.

Three months ago, I was also called out for including CNSL in a high yield list after they had announced a cancellation of dividends in April, and my failure to detect GME's dividend death in June. Also, readers months ago noted Q Pay JMP. In July, I was again called out for including CSL as a dividend payer in one list or another all of which was attributable to the aforementioned YCharts policy. Recently, YCharts has begun to flag non-existent forward dividends on its charts.

My ongoing gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected 2019 May and persisted until this May, too. Yet, another reader recently thought volatility was a better beta label. I'm now describing beta as "risk/volatility."

YCharts responded with the following information when I complained about cancelled dividends remaining alive and listed for a full year after their demise:

We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Below are 48 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities mentioned from May 12 to June 9. The YCharts data for this article was collected as of 6/16/20.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 17.85% To 54.04% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To Mid-June 2021

Six reader-favorite top-yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was deemed 60% accurate by Wall Street estimates.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 16, 2021, were:

source: YCharts

Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) was projected to net $540.43 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% under the market as a whole.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) was projected to net $397.00, based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% under the market as a whole.

Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) netted $783.03 based on the median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% under the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) was projected to net $322.07, based on the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) was projected to net $266.04, based on the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% under the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) was projected to net $207.05, based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% under the market as a whole.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) was projected to net $176.51, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% over the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) was projected to net $150.84, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% under the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM) netted $132.50 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% under the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc (T) was projected to net $178.46, based on the median of target estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 28% under the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.27% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

source: gliterature.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

48 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 6/16/20 for 48 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

48 Top ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), Led 48 By Yield In June

source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 9 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the 48 selections plus one exchange-traded fund (ETF) and one closed-end investment corporation (CEIC).

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader-mention was a lone CEIC, as mentioned, Oxford Lane Capital Corp [1].

In second place was the first of four financial services companies, Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) [2]. The remaining three financials placed seventh, eighth, and tenth by yield, Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) [7], Wells Fargo & Co [8], and Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) [10].

The first of three real estate representatives, in the top ten, placed third, Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) [3]. The other two followed as fourth and fifth, Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) [4], and Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) [5].

Rounding out the ReFa/Ro May top ten by yield was a communication services representative, AT&T Inc (T) [9] to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this month.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 8.30% To 47.9% Gains To June 2021.

source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 28.22% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To June 2021

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 4/14/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented: CEIC (1); ETF (1); real estate (2); financial services (3); energy (2); consumer defensive (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (31) Deliver 31.06% Vs. (32) 24.22% Net Gains by All 10 To June 2021

source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 28.22% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The fifth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 54.04%.

source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for June 16 were: Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC); Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM); Arbor Realty Trust (ABR); Brookfield Property Partners (BPY); Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC), with prices ranging from $3.90 to $11.70 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for June 16 were: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); AT&T Inc (T); Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM); Prudential Financial Inc (PRU); Simon Property Group Inc (SPG), whose prices ranged from $28.52 to $75.52.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 48 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: Bhughes7918; Chris Lau; dantelikesit2; DienteQ; drbob512; Feckless191; fordbi61; Incomeiam; ketanNYC; Kole Hamilton; Main Street Origin; Michael1944; mrmedusa; musicdude; Navid, PhD; paw7800; Prof Ed Re; Ramon 13; Ray7272; retbiotech1; Scooter-Pop; SuperPac; SVO1966; yankeebo; Yanko Panayotkov.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFaveRo dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, PFE.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security.



