Crack spreads are weakening once again, which is bullish gasoline - provided we don't see another wave of quarantines.

As you can see in the following chart, it's been a difficult year for the long traders of the United States Gasoline Fund (UGA) with shares falling by about half on a year-to-date basis.

Ultimately, I believe that we are going to see UGA carry forward the current momentum for the next few months due to a recovery in gasoline demand as well as the corrective nature of cracks. In other words, I believe that now is a good time to buy UGA.

Gasoline Markets

To start this piece off, let's examine where inventories are sitting on a year-to-date basis.

As you can see in the above chart, gasoline is sitting at the second largest inventory build ever seen due to the unprecedented loss of demand from the ongoing coronavirus. This incredible build in inventories is noteworthy in that this comes despite a strong decline in crude runs, which essentially indicates that refineries are still producing more product than is needed in the United States.

The oversupply situation has reflected through to gasoline imports, which have remained weak ever since the quarantines kicked off in earnest in the late-March timeframe.

And unfortunately, global weakness in demand for gasoline has resulted in fairly suppressed exports.

Seen from another perspective, gasoline inventories are so high above the typical 5-year range of inventories that it's almost like an entirely different series of data was loaded into the following chart starting in the March timeframe.

As can be seen in the above chart, gasoline markets were actually becoming fairly bullish immediately prior to the coronavirus with inventories reversing a massive surplus at the start of this year to briefly dip under the 5-year average. However, as already noted, the quarantines essentially led to massive losses of demand and gasoline stocks have remained elevated going forward.

All of this is history - but what comes next? As traders in UGA, what signals should we be looking for to best time an investment in the commodity? At present, I am monitoring two metrics to help me determine how best to shape my bias for gasoline: the refined product cracks as well as ongoing actions by governments regarding the coronavirus.

First off, let's take a look at the gas cracks seen across the United States.

The above chart shows a very interesting picture in that it captures the volatility seen in gasoline fundamentals over the past few weeks. Specifically, we witnessed gas cracks move into negative territory across the country followed by a strong swing into the positive territory. Over the past month however, gas cracks have started slipping downwards once again.

When it comes to trading UGA, it is important to note the correlations between changes in the gas crack and futures changes in gasoline. Gasoline is a very self-correcting commodity in that when the market is oversupplied or undersupplied, it tends to come before future changes in the price of gasoline to rectify the supply situation.

For example, when gasoline prices are very weak as compared to the price of crude oil, refineries are no longer incentivized to produce gasoline at the same rates and refining runs slow. This slowdown in refining runs will basically continue until demand surpasses available supply, resulting in gasoline rallying in relation to the price of crude.

As a case in point, I have highlighted the period of negative gas cracks in the chart below as it relates to UGA.

Essentially, the period of negative gas cracks was a strong buy signal for UGA in that it signaled that refineries would need to cut runs and therefore supply would be diminished versus demand - all else equal.

As you can see in the prior chart, gasoline cracks are quickly moving towards weaker levels once again which is setting up another buy signal - since gasoline cracks tend to be self-correcting, the weakness seen in the gas crack will ultimately lead to strength as supply will be diminished. This will lead to gas prices climbing in relation to crude prices as the markets correct, which will be bullish UGA.

As an important caveat here, we have to mention the second metric I'm monitoring. This metric is a bit more qualitative but it is very relevant to the current situation and that is the spreading coronavirus. While the virus is certainly worrisome in its own regard, I am primarily concerned about what actions the government will take to limit transportation.

At the end of the day, UGA is an ETF holding gasoline which is almost entirely used in motor vehicles. Any actions the government takes to limit transportation will be immediately bearish on UGA. At present, we are currently seeing restrictions lift and society resuming normality, which is leading to a slow uptick in demand. Since cracks are weak and demand is returning, I am bullish UGA, however, any extension of shelter-in-place orders across a major demand center will have me rapidly switch my bias to be at best neutral.

Understanding UGA

Prior to ending this article, we need to take a quick look at the methodology of UGA. UGA is a fairly straightforward instrument in that it is buying the front month gasoline futures contract and then two weeks before expiry, it is shifting this exposure into the second month.

This methodology makes perfect sense for long-term exposure to a futures market (since futures expire and you need some method of exiting positions before expiry). However, there's a little-known force at work which is shaping the returns of UGA, and this force is called roll yield.

Roll yield is what you get when you're holding a futures contract and it moves towards the spot value of the commodity. The basic idea behind a futures contract is that after expiry, delivery occurs on any outstanding futures positions and the futures contract is in essence converted into the spot commodity. This means that if there's any difference in value between the front month futures contract and the spot price of the commodity, this difference will basically become zero at the time of expiry because futures and spot become the same thing.

In the chart above, I have graphed the 5-year range of the difference between the front and second month futures contract. There is some seasonality at work in both the physical and financial markets for gasoline which can make the understanding and calculation of roll yield a bit difficult, but in general the spot price of gasoline tends to mimic the structure of futures - that is, if futures are in contango, spot gasoline tends to be as well.

At present, the futures market is in contango versus the spot by about 7%. In other words, the front RBOB futures contract is currently sitting 7% over the spot level of gasoline at the delivery location. What is important to remember is that because futures contracts converge towards the spot price, this difference will ultimately narrow to be zero around the time of expiry. In other words, a holding in the front month futures contract will underperform the changes of spot gasoline by about 7% over the next month - all else equal.

This is the problem of roll yield. Currently, gasoline is in contango and therefore we will see losses from roll yield. Historically speaking, I estimate the losses to UGA to be in the territory of 12% per year based on typical levels of contango. This is a headwind which investments in UGA will need to overcome. Granted, with the level of volatility seen in gasoline, this is likely to be just noise over the next few months, but it's important to remember that the forces of roll yield are currently slowly, but surely, working against UGA holders.

Conclusion

Gasoline markets have increased sharply following negative crack spreads seen in April. Crack spreads are weakening once again, which is bullish gasoline - provided we don't see another wave of quarantines. Roll yield is currently working against bullish gasoline traders and investors need to be cognizant of this force.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.