I expect this to mostly be an earnings issue, rather than a capital issue for MGIC, which it should be able to more than handle.

The housing market is not the focal point of this recession, nor is the mortgage market riddled with fraud like it was during the previous recession.

Heightened unemployment and increased economic uncertainty related to Covid-19 and the lockdown, will certainly have an extremely negative impact on the mortgage insurance business. MGIC Investment (MTG) and its competitors are bound to see substantial increases in delinquency notices, losses, as well as an increase in PMIERs minimum required assets. However, as Warren Buffett says, “you pay a high price for a cheery consensus.” Now is a fantastic time to pick up the stock of one of the premier mortgage insurance companies at a bargain price. As the economy recovers and residential real estate holds up better than in the last recession, MGIC should see substantial appreciation.

Mortgage insurance makes buying a house more practical for many who cannot pay the traditional 20%, which is generally required for the GSEs to buy a mortgage from the mortgage originators. An example of how mortgage insurance works is a buyer puts down $20K for a $200K property and is required to have PMI due to only paying 10% down, which they pay a premium to the mortgage insurer for. A typical amount of MI coverage on this type of loan would be 25% of the outstanding balance, leaving the lender at risk for the remainder. If the borrower fails to repay the mortgage, the lender or investor can file a claim based on the unpaid loan balance, delinquent interest, and foreclosure costs. From there, the MI has a few options in how it can elect to pay the claims, including a percentage option, loss on property sale option, acquisition option, and an anticipated loss option.

As people pay their mortgages, they pay their mortgage insurance, so there is tremendous embedded value in the insurance in force book. The industry is competitive, but MGIC has a very strong market position with great relationships with originators. While the depths of this recession are deep, it wasn’t rooted in residential real estate like the previous one, where fraudulent underwriting and a housing bubble, created a perfect storm for mortgage insurers. The company has made great strides in improving its underwriting, while also using more reinsurance and insurance-linked securities, to offload some risk.

MGIC reported a strong 1st quarter, growing its insurance in force by approximately 6.7%. The company generated net income for the quarter of $149.8MM, or $.42 per share, and has roughly $1 billion more than the minimum required assets that are required by the private mortgage insurance eligibility requirements of PMIERs of the GSEs Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Net premiums earned increased 4% YoY, driven by higher insurance in force, but was partially offset by lower average premium rates on that insurance in force. Net losses incurred were 61MM, up from $39MM in the same quarter a year ago. The company received 9% fewer new delinquency notices, but the estimated claim rate on new notices received was 9%, which is higher than the 8% rate used over the last few quarters, reflecting some of the uncertainty of the current environment.

The number of loans in the delinquency inventory remains near 20-year lows, reflecting the improvements in delinquency and cure rates that the company has shown in recent years. The number of claims received in the quarter declined by 21% YoY, while primary paid claims declined 19%. Claim payments should continue to slow due to the foreclosure moratoriums that are in place related to Covid-19, but the future looks very unclear after that of course. The net premium yield for the 1st quarter was 46.6 basis points.

MGIC paid a total of $390MM in dividends to the holding company in the 1st quarter. The company pays a $.06 per share dividend paid and approved quarterly. The next debt maturity is 3 years away, and interest expense is $60MM per year, $12MM of which gets paid to MGIC. With $545MM of cash and investments at the holding company level, MGIC is in a great position to manage through this crisis. At quarter-end, consolidated cash and investments totaled $5.9 billion, including at the holding company, with a pretax yield of 3.1% and a duration of 4 years. The debt-to-total-capital was approximately 17%, while MGIC’s available assets for PMIERs purposes totaled $4.3 billion, resulting in a $1 billion excess of the minimum required assets. MGIC repurchased 9.6MM shares of its common stock in the quarter and has $291MM remaining under its repurchase authorization, but they have prudently suspended repurchases as it assesses the economic situation.

Projecting future losses will be a challenging task. As usual, the company will monitor the level of new delinquency notices received, the update of forbearance plans and current and expected economic activity. From that point, the company will establish reserves that reflect the best estimate of the ultimate loss on both new and existing delinquencies. Ultimate losses are those resulting in MI claims, net of expected cures, including cures due to successful loan workouts after a forbearance period is over.

The next quarter and remainder of this year should provide tremendous insight on where things stand. The government’s goal has been to reduce collateral damage from the pandemic and lock-down, so keeping people in their homes is a priority. Deferring payments helps tremendously with liquidity, but ultimately to resume full payments once again will require having decent jobs, so employment is the most important metric to watch. Many banks have reported that a decent percentage of accounts in forbearance are still paying their mortgages, having used the programs as a bit of a crutch with all the uncertainty that has been out there.

Under the CARES Act and other programs put forth by the GSEs, borrowers that are experiencing Covid-19-related hardship may obtain payment forbearance up to 360 days. Current loans that initiate a Covid-19-related forbearance are not reported as delinquent for consumer credit reporting purposes, but if the borrower does not make payments during the forbearance period, they will be treated as delinquent for the purposes of the PMIERs, and will be reported as such from loan servicers. This means that more capital is required on delinquent loans, but because virtually the whole country has been declared by FEMA as a major disaster area, the minimum required asset charge is 70% less for at least 120 days from the initial default date.

The company provided a hypothetical example that showed it could experience roughly 10 times its current delinquency rate of loans to use up its $1 billion of excess capital, so barring worst-case scenarios, the company should be able to continue writing valuable mortgage insurance business. Importantly, that does not include the $545MM of holding company capital, or another $300MM of capital in some of its subsidiaries, which provides further protection. The industry has raised prices because of the crisis, so new business has the potential to be very lucrative.

MGIC generates between $1.1-$1.2 billion of total revenues per annum, with underwriting, interest and other expenses likely falling at a little less than $250MM. This leaves conservatively about $850MM of pre-provision pre-tax income. The largest variability in earnings is usually losses and expenses, which were $118.575MM in 2019. In 2015, they were $343.547MM. Losses have been lowered over the last few years, as many previously delinquent mortgages have been cured, allowing MGIC to reverse the losses.

Clearly, losses are going to head higher, but the company has the capacity to deal with these issues. The company has put a lot of emphasis on increasing its underwriting quality, which is reflected in higher FICO scores and fully documented mortgages. One can’t overemphasize just how much fraud there was leading up to the Global Financial Crisis, which was absolutely devastating for the mortgage insurers, at least until they were able to recoup losses via rep & warranty settlements.

The company's normalized earnings power is likely between $1.50-$2.00 in a more normal environment, so at a recent price of $8.50 per share, the company is trading at just over 5 times normalized earnings. It would take a disastrous and prolonged recession for MGIC to need to take capital actions such as issuing stock, which was a problem during the global financial crisis. Therefore, we should see the company under-earn over the next year or so, but then emerge in an extraordinarily strong position. With prices for MI increasing, new business, should have remarkably high margins associated with it. I think the stock is easily worth $12-14, where it would only trade around book value. Mortgage insurers generate very high returns on equity, so a premium to book is warranted in a normal environment, so there is upside beyond that target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.