Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PCM Fund, Inc. (PCM) as an investment option at its current market price. Last year, I reiterated caution on PCM due to the fund's rising premium, and this outlook remains consistent today. The fund has rallied off its March low, but the year-to-date NAV move is negative, and the premium price tells me to be careful at these levels. The good news is, PCM has maintained its distribution, while other PIMCO CEFs have announced income cuts. While PCM's income metrics improving in the UNII report that came out this week, I continue to have faith in the income stream. Finally, non-agency commercial MBS remains PCM's top holding. While this asset class has held up reasonably well in 2020, delinquencies have risen, and the macro-environment presents challenges in the second half of 2020.

Background

First, a little about PCM. It is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is "to seek high current income by investing in a portfolio comprised primarily of commercial mortgage-backed securities". Currently, the fund is trading at $9.70 and pays a monthly distribution of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.87%. It has been a while since I covered PCM, but during my review last year, I maintained a neutral rating on the fund. In hindsight, this was a correct call, as PCM has fallen by almost 10% since that time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the volatility we have seen in 2020, I felt it was time to take another look at PCM. After review, I continue to believe a "neutral" rating on PCM is most appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Premium A Bit Too Rich

To begin, I want to discuss a primary reason why I believe maintaining my outlook makes the most sense at this time. While I generally like PCM's portfolio make-up, the price to own the fund has been uncomfortably high for a while. This limits total return potential, in my view, and thus limits my interest in buying it. This time around, the story remains the same. To see why, consider the chart below, which lists some relevant valuation metrics:

Current Premium 14.3% Premium in Oct Review 12.7% Average Year-To-Date Premium 10.6% Year-To-Date Premium High 18.4% Year-To-Date Premium Low (23.3%)

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PCM's premium is quite high, both on the surface and also when we consider how it has traded in 2020. While the premium has reached higher heights earlier this year, the current level is markedly above the average for 2020, which should be a sign of caution. Further, the sell-off in March showed us just how low PCM is capable of trading, highlighting the risk investors take when overpaying for leveraged CEFs. While I do not foresee a re-test of the March lows, it is a clear illustration of how patient investors can often find cheaper buy-in points.

At this point, investors may be wondering how PCM could be trading at a higher premium when its total return is down almost 10%. Logically, we would assume PCM should be cheaper now, not more expensive. Unfortunately, the reason behind this has been a deterioration in the underlying value of PCM. Therefore, despite a declining market price, the fund's NAV has dropped by a larger amount, pushing up the premium. This is a negative development, and is quite pronounced so far this year, as the table below illustrates:

NAV 1/1/20 NAV 6/17/20 YTD NAV Change $10.03/share $8.51/share (15.2%)

My takeaway here is PCM has clearly been under pressure, so it does not seem logical to me to "pay up" for this fund right now. While the longer term story behind PCM gives me some confidence, I am reluctant to give this one a bullish rating considering the declining NAV, at a time when the premium to buy it is near 15%. This does not mean I expect PCM to go back in to discount territory, but it does mean I see limited upside from here. There is only so far the fund's premium can go, and I don't want to put my money in now on a hope it will re-test highs. This supports my neutral rating, in my view.

UNII Report - Income Metrics Improving

My next point has a more positive slant, and discusses the fund's income production. As I noted above, I am generally concerned with the buy-in price for PCM right now, yet I am not "bearish" on the fund. While I may be reluctant to start a new position, I do not envision an environment where PCM sees a big sell-off. Part of the reason for this is because PCM has a very solid history of paying its stated distribution rate. The fund does not see regular distribution cuts the way other PIMCO CEFs do, and its recent UNII report should provide further confidence to investors. While the metrics do not seem too exciting, what I view positively this time around is the improvement in the metrics. To illustrate, consider the UNII report from PIMCO during my last review, compared to now, shown below, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PCM has seen its distribution coverage ratios improve markedly, which is always a welcome sign. While its UNII balance does indicate the fund has little room for error, I would rely on the fund's strong multi-year history and its short-term coverage ratio improvements. This signals the income stream is safe for now. With a yield near 10%, this fund could continue to attract investor interest, even with an expensive price. Therefore, this attribute tells me the downside risk is limited at the moment.

Commercial MBS Still Solid, But Delinquencies Rising

I now want to shift the focus to the underlying assets of PCM. This particular fund typically holds assets that differ from the rest of its PIMCO CEF peers. For a long time, PCM held a substantial portion of Home Equity asset-backed securities, and was really the only PIMCO CEF to hold a significant portion in that sector. However, late last year, the fund switched gears and shed that exposure in favor of mortgage backed securities (MBS). In fact, PCM has become heavily invested in the non-agency MBS space, which represents around two-thirds of total fund assets, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is an area of critical importance for PCM. However, unlike some of the other PIMCO CEFs I regularly cover, such as PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) or PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI), PCM is made up predominately of commercial non-agency MBS, as opposed to residential. In fairness, PCM does hold plenty of residential MBS as well, but when I filter its portfolio holdings, I find over 40% of the assets within the commercial space. To illustrate, here is a snap shot of some of the largest individual holdings in the commercial MBS space for PCM:

Source: PIMCO

Therefore, it is important to consider how commercial mortgages are performing, as opposed to my usual review of the residential MBS space.

Fortunately, this is an area that has been holding up extremely well. Delinquencies across commercial real estate loans are at historic lows. This is a key reason for PCM's sustained income level, and should give investors confidence going forward. However, there has been some short-term weakness in the sector, as delinquencies rose in Q1 this year from a record low level in Q4, as shown in the two respective graphs below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

After considering this development, I am impressed by the resiliency of this sector. While the macro-environment is going to pressure this sector's Q2 figures, when we consider delinquency rates only ticked up slightly in Q1, it seems there are solid fundamentals here. My concern again, however, is how much investors want to pay for this exposure. With a premium over 14%, do investors want to pay for an asset class that is seeing rising delinquencies, even if they are modest? That answer is dependent on an individual's risk tolerance, but I would imagine the majority do not.

High Yield Issuance Is A Headwind

My final point looks at developments in the high yield credit sector. While PCM is primarily invested in mortgages, high yield credit still makes up over 20% of total fund assets, so it is very relevant. As my readers are aware, I am generally avoiding high yield credit right now, with the exception of fallen angels, which I discussed in another recent review. Simply, I view the market as a bit frothy right now, so it is making me reluctant to take on extra risk. Further, the Fed's support in the bond market has been limited (so far) to mostly investment grade bonds, or bonds just a notch below investment grade. This rules out most of the high yield sector so, while investors have been bidding up those assets on the backdrop of Fed support announcements, we have to understand actual Fed support in this space is limited.

Of course, with economies around the U.S. and the world re-opening, many investors may be willing to push the risk envelope right now. Further, interest rates remain low in almost all developed countries, which means investors in those countries are going to be on the hunt for yield, despite the added risk. While these factors are tailwinds for high yield credit, I see rising supply as a major headwind that will balance out those positive factors. As yields have plummeted, corporations have gone on a bond issuance binge, in both the investment grade and high yield sectors. In fact, if we look just at the month of June, high yield issuance is at a historically high level. Specifically, issuance this month has been the second highest on record, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

My takeaway here is to be prepared for short-term pressure in the high yield space. While new issuance may be used to pay down existing, higher cost debt, we do not know yet how corporations are going to use this cash. The end result is rising supply in the short-term, and that will undoubtedly pressure asset prices within the sector. This reality will limit total return.

Bottom line

PCM remains on my radar screen, but I am in "wait and see" mode. I generally like the asset exposure the fund offers, and the improving coverage ratios signal the income stream is safe, making the 10% yield quite attractive. However, I am concerned about rising delinquencies across the commercial MBS space, as well as rising issuance in high yield credit. Both of these developments will pressure the underlying value of PCM. With the fund's premium already quite high, it really cannot afford to see further deterioration of its underlying value, yet that possibility is very real. Given this balance or pros and cons, I believe a neutral outlook continues to be the most appropriate. Therefore, I am holding off on starting any new positions, and would recommend investors be very selective about entry points at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.