After the COVID-19 panic sell-off last March, the US indexes came roaring back even as many states began to shut down. It became quickly evident that shelter-in-place orders would not universally negative for corporate earnings. Roku (ROKU) appeared to be a prime beneficiary as its video streaming platform offered Americans a cheap form of entertainment as they idled at home. Yet despite Roku's perceived event-driven advantage, its stock has underperformed peers and even the broader Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) index after peaking a year ago. A continual worrying trend of declining margins and increasing expenses only intensified after Roku's platform segment gross margin fell below operating expenses as a percentage of revenues for the first time in the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings

Roku has proven to have extremely high visibility into its quarterly revenues and has beaten Wall Street revenue estimates every quarter for the past three years. The first quarter of 2020 was no exception as revenue estimates of $309 million were surpassed by $12 million. With internal operating costs more predictable, the company has also not missed analysts' average EPS estimates as a public company. GAAP EPS loss of -$0.45 came in exactly inline with expectations and adjusted EBITDA loss of -$16.3 million was $1.7 million less than its previous low end guidance for a -$18 million loss.

What is different this time is Roku did not beat analysts' EPS estimates for the first time as a public company. After a huge Q4 2020 report, many including myself expected subscription revenues to further gain momentum in the first full quarter after the debut of Disney's (DIS) Disney+ and Apple's (AAPL) AppleTV+ late last year. Additionally, Roku had two full weeks to potentially add to subscriptions after many states imposed shelter-in-place orders in the second half of March. Even as a long term bear, I was prepared for Roku to crush expectations and rally hard has it had in the past. The inline quarter was truly a disappointment which sent Roku shares down almost 8% the following day.

Operating Metric Degradation

Part of the reason for Roku's top line beat was due to incremental sales of its hardware player. In addition to higher hardware sales volume, Roku was also able to limit product discounting in a quarter since demand was high and supply was limited. As a result, player segment gross margin hit 10.5% which was the highest level in almost two years. To give some perspective, Roku posted negative -0.7% player gross margin in the previous quarter and 4.4% in fiscal 2019. In Roku's Q4 2019 earnings conference call, management guided for full year player gross margin to average 0% so the 10.5% posted in the first quarter was really a big surprise.

Yet despite the surprise profit boost from Roku's player segment, bottom line results just met expectations. The first explanation is Roku's platform gross margin came in lower than expected. First quarter 2020 player gross margin declined by 630 basis points sequentially to 56.2%. Year over year platform gross margin degradation was even worse at 1370 basis points. Although management did previously guide for platform gross margin to average in the high 50s% to 60% in fiscal 2020, I did not expect Q1 figures to fall below this range. For a company that has historically under-promised and over-delivered, any disappointment is further magnified.

To further negatively compound the profitability picture, operating costs continued to rise. Although average annual revenue growth has remained impressive at over 50%, operating costs at all levels rose at a higher rate shown in the table below. Excluding an estimated $1.2 million amortization expense related to a recent acquisition, total operating expenses rose by almost 75% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

FY19Q1 Annual Change FY19Q2 Annual Change FY19Q3 Annual Change FY19Q4 Annual Change FY20Q1 Annual Change Revenues 51.31% 59.49% 50.50% 49.15% 55.23% Research & Development 63.32% 54.20% 50.96% 54.51% 58.41% Sales & Marketing 66.39% 64.29% 82.30% 78.61% 98.17% General & Administrative 41.88% 68.70% 51.09% 81.13% 79.72%

(Data compiled from Roku's quarterly results. Q1 2020 results exclude an approximate $1.2 million one time amortization charge. Dollar figures in millions.)

As a combined result of declining margins and rising operating expenses, Roku's profitability profile inverted for the first time in Q1 2020. Even with an estimated $2.1 million of amortization expense removed from platform cost of goods sold, first quarter platform gross margin of 57% was well below the quarter's 60.8% operating expense ratio. Combined with lower margin hardware sales, adjusted consolidated gross margin of 44.7% produced a staggering negative -16.1% operating loss margin on a GAAP basis.

(Data compiled from Roku's quarterly results.)

Obviously, if these two operating trends do not reverse, Roku's losses will look even worse regardless of any revenue upside surprise. At the company's previous $1.6 billion revenue guidance for 2020 before it was retracted due to COVID-19, GAAP operating loss could exceed $200 million. On a positive note, Roku could still remain close to adjusted EBITDA neutral since a very high percentage of the company's operating expenses are non-cash share-based compensation. In Q1 2020, stock-based compensation was 9.5% of total revenues.

Long Term Profitability Profile

Roku's declining operating margin has resulted in a continual downward revision of Wall Street estimates. Although current fiscal year 2023 earnings are still expected to remain positive at $1.79, analysts now expect Roku to post annual losses for the next three fiscal years.

(Data compiled from analysts' average EPS estimates. EPS represents estimates at the end of each quarterly period.)

Current Wall Street expectations call for Roku to lose -$0.19 in annual EPS for fiscal 2022. To check if this estimate is valid relative to the company's current profitability profile, I will refer back to a Roku article written last year which forecast ARPU growth shown in the table below.

Q3 2019 EST Q4 2019 EST FY 2020 EST FY 2021 EST FY 2022 EST ARPU $22.02 $22.80 $27.81 $32.54 $37.42

(Projected ARPU growth assuming annual growth rates of 27% in 2019, 22% in 2020, 17% in 2021, and 15% in 2022.)

Roku ended 2019 with an ARPU of $23.14 which slightly surpassed my previous $22.80 estimate. The company's Q1 2020 ARPU of $24.35 was also above the previous trend so my forward ARPU estimates will need to be lifted. Using a lower ARPU decelerating growth rate of 4% per year, Roku's estimated 2022 ARPU would be raised from the previous $37.40 estimate to $40.00.

Although Roku's active account growth accelerated in the past couple of quarters, growth may have resulted from non-recurring events such as new subscription offerings from Disney and Apple. COVID-19 also likely augmented first quarter figures and may further contribute to second quarter totals. Since an argument could be made COVID-19 did not raise the long term subscription potential but rather pull forward demand, subscriber growth may revert back to historical trends in the second half of 2020 and beyond. The target estimate of 60 million active subscribers by the end of 2022 remains a likely scenario.

2022 Platform Revenue Estimate: 60 million active subscribers x $40 ARPU = $2.4 billion

2022 Platform Gross Profit Estimate (at 58% gross margin): = $1.39 billion

2022 Total Gross Profit(at 2-3% player gross margin) = $1.4 billion

If we assume operating expenses revert back to 50% of total revenues from the 60% posted in the first quarter, Roku would be at operating break even by the end of 2022. Assuming non-operating income and taxes are negligible, GAAP EPS would be close to the current Wall Street estimate of -$0.19. Of course, this assumes Roku stabilizes recent gross margin degradation and grows revenues at a faster rate than operating expenses.

The problem is not with fiscal 2022 estimates. With stricter operating controls, the estimate above should be achievable. The problem is moving past 2022 because we currently do not know the upper limit saturation level for both active subscriber and ARPU. For example, Netflix (NFLX) subscriber count for US and Canada stalled for three quarters around 66-67 million prior to the COVID-19 boost recorded in Q1 2020. ARPU rates at 50% higher levels than currently is also entering into unknown territory. As the table below shows, user metrics have for the most part remained within historical trends. If sequential ARPU growth rates cannot be maintained in the second half of 2020, then the stronger figures posted in the past two quarters were more related to external events than true sustainable growth.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue/Active Account $3.611 $4.105 $4.206 $5.587 $4.612 $5.498 $5.551 $7.035 $5.844 Revenue/Streaming Hour $0.015 $0.016 $0.016 $0.021 $0.015 $0.018 $0.017 $0.022 $0.018 User Hours per Day 2.724 2.747 2.832 2.928 3.398 3.368 3.485 3.465 3.625

(Data compiled from Roku's quarterly results.)

Even if Roku can maintain similar growth in 2023 compared to 2022, current analysts' revenue estimates of $3.66 billion appear unrealistic. The estimate for $900 million in absolute revenue growth in 2023 over 2022's $750 million would require an acceleration of growth at a higher scale. Typically the law of large numbers would challenge this estimate. Although plausible, analysts' growth projections for Roku appear more of an extrapolation of current growth rates than a true representation of the competitive nature of the video streaming industry. Similar to how estimates have gradually been lowered in the past several quarters, figures past 2022, in my opinion, may yet be lowered as well.

Final Thoughts

If investors were solely looking at Roku's user metrics, its stock would be ripping right now. Although active users and revenue per user growth in the past two quarters may have benefited from non-recurring events, the growth acceleration has to be taken at face value until proven otherwise in future quarters. However as the chart below shows, Roku shares have underperformed the broader QQQ indexes during the past several quarters. Relative to direct peers who enjoyed perceived COVID-19 benefits, Roku's underperformance is even more extreme.

(Daily chart for ROKU with 50- and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. QQQ's relative performance is shown in blue. A trend support line at $100 and down-trending resistance line from last year's highs are shown in purple. Chart source: Yahoo Finance.)

With the exception of last March during the panic selloff, ROKU has held the $100 level numerous times during the past year. Although its recent underperformance is a little concerning from a long perspective, weakness near $100 should be bought with tight stops if broken after several closing prints. On a slightly bearish note, a descending trendline exists from last year's highs. Several closing prints above $130 could signal a breakout and be potentially dangerous for shorts given the nature of today's high liquidity market.

Given the narrowing trading range shown in the chart above, Roku's second quarter earnings in about six weeks could prove pivotal. Barring a complete general market meltdown, ROKU may continue trading between $100-$130 until early August. Since most of the US was shut down during the second quarter, Roku could post accelerated user metrics but investors should keep in mind everyone expects a good quarter.

Since Roku did not give forward guidance for the first time due to COVID-19, there could be a wider gap between actual results and analysts' estimates. The current Wall Street revenue estimate for the second quarter is $313 million which would just be 25% annual increase over 2019. In other words, official estimates are very low but investor expectations could be very high. If volatility lessens in the coming weeks heading into earnings, options straddle might be the best short term trade. Otherwise, risk adverse investors may want to wait for Roku's results instead of betting directionally beforehand.

Unless Roku can reverse its recent negative margin and cost trend, my longer term argument Roku may not be able to grow into its current valuation remains valid. Investors are currently paying 65x 2023 estimates when a lot of variables are still up in the air. For the next three years, Roku is still expected to lose money despite maintaining a fairly high revenue growth rate. With saturation levels for both subscriber and ARPU still uncertain, long term profitability is still highly speculative especially when profit margins have been slowly declining.

Without original content to retain subscriber loyalty, Roku remains vulnerable to competition from much larger players. Roku requires its subscribers to continually replace their hardware units with another Roku device. If main content providers decide to offer their content exclusively on a competing platform, it may be difficult for Roku to retain its subscriber base. Despite a myriad of risk factors, bull does have a short term advantage. Extremely high liquidity in today's markets should offer bulls a time buffer to allow Roku to grow into its current high valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.