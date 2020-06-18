Cruising Industry Can't Catch A Break - Continued Delays

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line announced that they were going to be suspending sailing until at least October. Norwegian Cruise’s stock price fell 12% in after hours trading.

When looking at the year to date performance, cruise lines have significantly underperformed the SPX. For example, when looking at your top three publicly traded cruise lines – Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), and Norwegian Cruise ( NCLH ), they have declined almost 80% in late March. However, they have recovered a bit to only be around 60% down YTD compared to the SPX of only down 3%.

Figure 1 – YTD Performance : S&P 500 vs. Cruise Line Industry. Source: Tipranks

There is still a lot of fear from investors on whether or not a second wave of the coronavirus will occur. We’ve seen gyms, restaurants, hotels, casinos slowly reopen. Large gatherings such as having people attend concerts, sports games, and cruise lines are in the later phase. That is why investors still see cruises down significantly.

Cruise Line - Significant Cash Burn

The reason why this is important for investors is because cruise lines burn a lot of cash. Here is an example of just how much they burn when not sailing. Carnival is burning $900MM/month. As the ships sit idle, the cruise companies are burning through a lot of cash. As of March 31, Norwegian had about $1.4 billion of cash, implying that the company may only be able to last 8-10 months during “no-sail orders.”

Figure 2 – Cruise lines burn a significant amount of cash. Source: ThePoints

Here’s a comparison looking at the annual income for the cruises. They are profitable. Carnival had a really 2019 year, bringing in almost $3Billion in profits. As you can see by the debt/equity, these companies have to take on a sizable amount of debt to stay competitive. This industry has a high barrier of entry, it costs a lot of money to maintain their business. In 2019, Carnival only had $518MM cash on hand. That means, it can’t even survive one full month of no-sail unless it raised cash. Well, that is exactly what it did in mid-April.

Figure 3 –Cruise Line Industry comparison. Source: Tipranks

Raise Debt Just to Survive

In mid-April, Carnival CEO’s Arnold Donald said, “company could survive the rest of this year without bringing in any revenue.” He’s been the company’s CEO since 2013. Carnival has raised over $6 billion in debt and equity this year after drawing $3 billion from its credit lines.

The company said that it has priced private offerings of $4 billion of senior secured notes with a coupon of 11.5%. It also is raising $1.75 billion in convertible notes at 5.75%. The debt matures in 2023. And it’s adding about $500 million in common stock (62.5 million shares at $8 each) through an offering—bringing the total amount of capital raised to about $6.25 billion.

The senior secured notes have first-priority lien status, meaning that the bond holders will be at the top of the capital structure if the company ever went bankrupt. The collateral includes “mortgages on a substantial majority of the vessels and related vessel collateral,” according to a Barron’s article.

Currently, Carnival is expected to pay almost $2.5 Billion in refunds. Despite this, there seems to be demand as 45% of customers did opt for cruise credits to be used in the future. Cruise Planners representatives recently said that Carnival bookings shot up 600% compared to the previous three days before news of August Carnival trips were announced. The Cruise Planners representative said those making bookings were generally younger and healthy and thus “not a bit concerned about traveling at this time.” The travel representative also said a pent-up desire for traveling after being cooped up in lock down for so long has played a part in the surge of bookings.

Conclusion

Overall, investors appear to still be scarred by the negative publicity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic—1,500 positive cases on nine of its ships initially. The cruise line industry will be adapting to ensure passengers can safely travel while minimizing the coronavirus risk to the greatest extent possible. That is what Norwegian Cruise did today, and I expect Carnival and Royal Caribbean to follow suit soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.