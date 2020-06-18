This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Prior to the pandemic we felt Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) would offer some value near the $25 mark. Specifically we said,

On the other hand, the franchise is not going anywhere and in this market we can see value for the shares if they hit the $24-$26 price range. Even the most ardent bulls should pause and calculate what these adjusted EBITDA numbers would look like in a recession before taking the plunge. Cash secured puts still remain far more attractive than the common shares and one could argue that the dividend cut has made them even more attractive versus the common. Anyone bullish on the shares should simply sell the $30 or $25 puts to establish a position and let the shares come to your buy point.

Source: Six (Red) Flags: Free Cash Flow Profile Dictated The Large Cut

Of course all sanity went out of the market as investors fled the hardest hit sectors. SIX initially crashed to the $8 dollar range but since then has bounced right back to what we considered a decent price if everything was normal. Considering everything is not remotely normal, we decided to see if this would make a compelling short.

The Current Situation

The Company has almost completely suspended its operations in all theme parks. It has introduced guest reservation systems for the future and plans to enable guests to maintain high levels of social distancing when it opens. With the summer of 2020 being more or less a complete write off, attention has turned to the future years to get a sense of valuation. This is where the rubber meets the road.

Debt

At first glance, the debt situation looks manageable. Net debt as of March 31, 2020 was $2,241 million representing a net leverage ratio of 4.3 times adjusted EBITDA. The Company had total liquidity of $832 million at the end of Q1-2020 and no debt maturities until 2024. The debt though will go up as SIX will burn through $30-$35 million each month the parks remain closed. More importantly, investors need to ask what the company will look like on the other side.

A Baseline Number

SIX was going through some problems even before the pandemic and its debt to EBITDA was expected to climb markedly. We were expecting a baseline 2020 number of 4.7X. Of course those numbers are going to be nowhere in sight. But let's look at 2021 and see where we go with the debt to EBITDA. Starting off with the $2.24 billion in debt and adding a good $270 million till end of the year, we come to starting point of $2.5 billion.What kind of revenues can the company generate in this environment? Over the past few years SIX has generated increasing revenues through significant capex.

Data by YCharts

Considering even a modestly quick recovery, it seems highly probable that the employment situation will remain weak well into 2021 or 2022. It would be hard for the company to generate anywhere close to 2016 or 2017 revenues in that case, but assuming it gets there, we are still looking at $1.2-$1.3 billion in revenues alongside $300-$350 million in adjusted EBITDA. Debt to EBITDA in that case leads to blowout of over 8X at the low end.

What About A Vaccine?

We have actually assumed in the above example that SIX only gets impacted from a weak economy rather than from any further social distancing rules. The reality though is that even if we have a successful vaccine in early 2021, we are unlikely to have enough doses and vaccinations before the summer of 2021 is done. Most lead vaccine candidates are guiding for 500 million doses and every regime we have looked at requires 2 doses. It will be a challenge with 7.5 billion people to decide who gets this vaccine. We also think that you have to be extremely optimistic to believe that everyone feels fine attending theme parks. However, that is precisely what we have assumed to show that SIX has its work cut out for it.

What Will The Company Do?

They need to issue equity and issue large amounts to deleverage. The current price is a gift that the Company needs to use. At a minimum this should keep the stock pressured in the medium term. If everything goes right and we strike the best case scenario, the company could generate EBITDA's of $350 million in 2021, $425 million in 2022 and $500 million in 2023. Considering the additional piles of debt that it will have accumulated in 2020, it would be 2023 before the dividend would come back. Currently the bonds are not showing distress but that is the result of the cloud of complacency hanging on the markets. We expect that to change.

Recommendation and Conclusion

Short the stock. The Company is currently priced for the actual best case scenario from this point on and we don't think that is likely. At a minimum a highly dilutive equity offering will save the shorts from this point. Any delays to our vaccine timeline will likely create an existential crisis for the company should the debt burden not be decreased immediately. We generally suggest bullish investors sell puts to get involved in such cases but here the risks are just not worth it. At a minimum we would wait for an equity offering to decrease risks before buying.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

TipRanks: Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.