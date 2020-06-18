A "Turkey discount" remains very much in place on Turkcell shares, but the valuation does seem low relative to the fundamentals.

While a more direct role for the Turkish government carries risks, a more cooperative ownership structure should be better for shareholders on balance, leading to consistent dividend payments.

The Turkey Wealth Fund, an entity controlled by the Turkish government will now own 26% of the shares and control five of nine board seats.

A series of agreements and transactions will see Telia and Cukurova exit their stakes in Turkcell, bringing an end to a contentious ownership structure that hurt regular investors.

I suppose there’s both cosmic and comic justice that one of the most Byzantine (and dysfunctional) ownership structures I’ve ever seen with a public company would involve a Turkish company – the mobile services operator Turkcell (TKC). For years, a fractious ownership structure has impaired the company’s ability to pay regular dividends, and has likely contributed to a discounted valuation relative to the underlying fundamentals.

With a series of transactions led by the Turkey Wealth Fund, those years of sometimes-childish squabbles should be over, and Turkcell investors should be able to look forward to a more consistent future for the company and its dividends. While there are still significant risks here, and some investors may actually see this transaction as adding to the risks, I believe Turkcell remains meaningfully undervalued even with the inclusion of a “Turkey discount” that reflects the elevated economic and political risks of that country.

Shuffling The Deck Toward A More Stable Hand

I won’t reiterate the long and convoluted history of Turkcell’s ownership structure, nor the repeated squabbles between the owners – interested readers can find those articles in my archive, and just thinking about a detailed retelling makes my head hurt. The important takeaway for investors is that instead of having three sometimes-hostile entities controlling 51% of the stock (with varying degrees of commitment and very different priorities), 51% of the stock is now controlled by two investors that are largely on the same page and motivated to foster healthy long-term performance at Turkcell.

First, Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY) is getting out. This Swedish telecom company is taking a huge discount to market value (around 50% to 55%), selling its illiquid indirect 24% stake in Turkcell to the Turkey Wealth Fund for $530 million in cash. While Telia tried years ago to acquire a bigger stake in the company, those efforts contributed to years of litigation and squabbling (forcing Turkcell to withhold dividends for an extended period). With this transaction, Telia finally gets liquidity and certainty, as all litigation related to Turkcell will be settled.

Second, existing Turkcell investor LetterOne is increasing its stake from a 13% indirect stake through the Cukurova Telecom Holdings entity to a nearly 25% direct stake, with a one-year lock-up.

Third, Cukurova, an entity that represents the founder of the company and was at the center of a lot of the ownership squabbles, will be exiting its entire stake and will have no further investment or say in Turkcell. In effect, most of Cukurova’s stake will end up going to LetterOne, but the actual transaction details are more complicated and convoluted.

When it’s all said and done, Turkey Wealth Fund will own a little more than 26% of the shares and will control the board (five of nine seats) because of special privileged shares that represent 15% of total shares. The biggest transaction for the Turkey Wealth Fund will be acquiring Telia’s stake with $150 million of its own cash and a loan from LetterOne.

So, to review, once these transactions are settled, the Turkey Wealth Fund will control the company with a 55.5% voting stake and a 26.2% economic stake, LetterOne will be a major investor with a 24.8% stake, and the rest of the shares will float in the public markets.

Risks Remain

While the exit of Telia and Cukurova are net positives in my book, I can appreciate that not all investors will welcome the control of Turkey Wealth Fund with open arms.

First, there is the intrinsic unfairness of shares that carry enhanced voting privileges for the owner. I don’t like them, but Turkcell is hardly the only company that has such a structure.

Second, the loan from LetterOne to TWF creates some potential risk for future turbulence. What happens if TWF were to default on the loan? I don’t see it as likely, but it could certainly lead to another round of trouble and controversy for investors.

Third, and most significant, is the direct involvement of the Turkish government in TWF. The TWF was created by the Turkish government to support Turkish businesses (the fund owns stakes in companies like Turkish Airlines, Ziraat, Halkbank, and Turkish Petroleum) and the Turkish government is heavily involved – on September 12, 2018, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, fired the entire management team and appointed himself Chairman.

Sovereign wealth funds are not new, and they’re not intrinsically bad, but there has been a wide divergence in how various countries manage and oversee these funds. Sometimes they’re run along sound lines for the long-term benefit of the country’s citizens, and sometimes they’re run poorly as blunt economic instruments to reinforce/implement political policy. Given the controversy over many of Erdoğan’s policies, stated beliefs, and practices, I can understand why investors may not view a controlling stake in these hands as a particularly positive development.

The Outlook

While I cannot completely discount the risk, I don’t think the TWF’s controlling stake is going to lead to much interference in the day-to-day operations of Turkcell. The company has already been running itself with an eye toward not attracting undue attention (holding off on some price hikes, offering lower-cost service packages, and so on), and I believe the Turkish government understands the importance of Turkcell remaining well-run and largely perceived as independent.

The biggest net change from this is that I don’t see much likelihood of interruptions in future dividend payments. Instead of three squabbling major shareholders with differing priorities, there are now two cooperative major shareholders that are on the same page with respect to dividend policy and operating priorities. It remains to be seen what dividends for 2020 will look like. While the company would like to pay out 50% of income as dividends (and LetterOne has explicitly supported this), Covid-19-related laws passed in Turkey could limit the payout to 25%.

The Bottom Line

This new ownership structure should remove some of the valuation discount, and the ADRs are up about 9% as of this writing. There are still ongoing concerns tied to the economic and political issues in Turkey, though, and those won’t resolve quickly. While I do believe that Turkcell is a well-run company that is trading well below its fundamentals-based valuation, it’s going to take time and patience to realize that value. Investors have to factor in the risk that Turkey remains unpopular with investors and that these shares remain a value trap for an extended time.

