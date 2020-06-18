Investment Thesis

GeoPark's (GPRK) 5.5% 2027 senior unsecured notes look attractive at current levels ($82c-$84c based on 06/05/2020 recent transaction prices), given the recovery estimates of $0.77 (bear), $0.97 (base) and $1.12 (bull) or full recovery. The assumptions are based on GeoPark's 1P reserves of 130mmboe over a 9-year reserve life. Brent pricing assumptions are $25 under bear-case, $35 under base-case and $45 under bull-case. The company has high-quality assets with a solid reserve replacement ratio, and it's one of the lowest cost independent producers operating abroad. GPRK has ample liquidity (cost cuttings, revolver and cash) and a strong balance sheet. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of a potential recovery in Brent prices and the COVID-19 crisis.

(Author's own estimates, Company Report)

Costs, Liquidity and Leverage

GeoPark is one of the lowest cost independent E&P company (at $12/boed Brent) relative to its peers operating internationally. From the key stats table below, you can see that GPRK only had $8/boe Opex (consolidated) and $5/boe Opex for its largest revenue-generating asset- Block Llanos 34. As a response to the COVID-19 crisis, the management team took some drastic measures by cutting costs (capex, G&A and salary cuts) and temporarily suspending dividends and share buybacks. Even in depressed Brent price environment, GPRK can keep its low-cost profile due to its onshore operations, growing oilfields and low transportation costs (as the company sells oil at the wellhead).

(Investor Presentation)

(Company Reports, Investor Presentation, Reserve Report)

GPRK also has a lot of flexibility in regards to Capex, which will allow the management to cut Capex spend by 50+% (from $120-$130MM), and increase at favorable oil prices (ideally between $35-$40bbl to generate decent cash flow).

(Investor Presentation)

But I think Capex could most likely be in the low range ($70-$80MM) this year based on what the management said in Q1 2020 earnings call:

"But we are estimating roughly our CapEx now for the year to be more or less $45 million to $50 million and that you saw in our release most of that - as you pointed out, most of that has already been invested. So really what is remaining is very limited around $5 million per quarter. Maybe in some quarters, we may go up to $8 million"

Assuming Brent stays at current levels ($35 to $40) for the year and production at 43000 to 46000 boe (from the above guidance), GPRK can generate $230-$330MM in operating netback. That's more than enough to cover interest expense (around $45MM), Capex ($80-$100), exploration expenses, royalties and operating expenses.

GPRK also has an ample amount of liquidity to navigate through the crisis:

"Additional tools in hand include a strong balance sheet with $165.5 million of cash and safety net funding alternatives such as a $75 million oil prepayment with $50 million committed and $130 million in uncommitted credit lines providing us with financial flexibility and liquidity if needed" (Q1 earnings call)

On the liquidity end, GPRK entered into a prepayment facility agreement with one of its biggest customer Trafigura for up to $75MM- "with $50MM committed for the next twelve months, the form of prepaid future oil sales" (Company Reports). This provides immediate liquidity for GPRK, further strengthening its cash position. With the recent oil price decline, GPRK will experience significant declines in earnings albeit production picks up. However, GPRK hedged 65%-70% of oil production for Q2, 40%-50% for Q3 and 30-35% in Q4. Essentially, hedged 33% of production for the full year "average price of US$55 per barrel and a maximum average price of US$74.4 per barrel via three-way hedges (US$10/bbl wide put spread and call)"- Source: Company reports. These hedging measures should help with revenue volatility.

Strong Asset Base

GeoPark has a diversified asset base across six different countries, within Latin America. The company recently acquired more assets which should result in a stable and more diversified asset base in the long term. GPRK's production increased 21% on a CAGR basis, over the past 17 years while its 2P reserves grew at 17% CAGR. Although GPRK has multiple assets, it generates the majority of revenue (around 85%) from the Llanos basin based in Colombia.

GPRK also consistently kept PD, 1P and 2P reserve replacement above 100+%, through acquisitions and organic growth (drilling and exploration).

(Reserve Report)

The company's drilling success rate has been 75+% for its 280+ wells and 90+% for Llanos 34 block, along with a declining trend in drilling cost from 2012 to 2018.

(Investor Presentation)

I also think that GeoPark's Colombian assets pose attractive economics, where production grew from zero to 50 MBOEPD in just four years. In addition, Llanos block (Colombia) breaks even at just $15-$17bbl. The company's 2P reserves are also concentrated in Colombia (with 129mmboe and a 40-year reserve life), which could potentially turn into 1P as production goes up.

(Investor Presentation)

The recent acquisition of Amerisur Resources was poorly timed given the collapse in oil prices and it adds $350MM in additional leverage. But I think it makes strategic sense for the company since it adds 15mmboe in 1P reserves and increases production by 7000boed. Amerisur owned thirteen blocks in Colombia and an export oil pipeline called Oleoducto Binacional Amerisur (OBA) that runs from Colombia to Ecuador.

"The OBA pipeline has enabled Amerisur to reduce transportation costs from the Platanillo oil field from approximately US$15/bbl to less than US$4/bbl and improve operational uptime. The OBA pipeline has sufficient technical capacity to ship oil volumes produced by third party operators within the Putumayo basin, which started to generate additional revenues for Amerisur from May 2019" (Recent annual report).

Based on the cost structure and production growth, GPRK definitely has high-quality assets, especially in Colombia. The recent valuation estimates by D&M (from investor presentations) show NAV per share for 1P and 2P reserves at $28 and $43 per share.

(Investor Presentation)

In the current environment, I think the NAVs would be much lower with Brent prices at $35-$40 range (almost 50+% lower).

(Reserve Report)

Using just the 1P reserves for the recovery analysis model (below) indicates $752MM NPV before tax for the base-case (at $35 Brent price) vs $1.7Bn NPV (after-tax) from the company's reserve report. I think the estimates are reasonably conservative based on the recent oil price volatility and a potential COVID-19 second wave impact on oil demand. Even after using these conservative estimates, GPRK's 5.5% 27' notes would still be worth 97c (base-case) vs. the current price- 84c (as of 06/05/2020). And a bull case estimate shows a full recovery with 1P reserves at $868MM NPV, given $45 Brent price. I see this playing out by the end of this year with Brent already trading between $35-$40 range.

Recovery Analysis

Bull-case

Base-case

Bear-case

(Source: Author's own estimate, Reserve Report, Company Reports, Fitch reports and S&P reports)

At 84c on the dollar, the YTM is at 8.5%, current yield (coupon/price) at 6.5% and YTW at 8.6%- that is close to YTM since the call price is $100, which is slightly higher than the price at offering ($99.28).

From the above data, we can also estimate the modified duration (MD) of 5.5 (which ultimately shows the sensitivity of the bond price with changes to YTM) or 1% change in YTM could lead to 5% change in the bond price. MD is usually low for high yield debt (below BBB or Baa3) as they tend to have shorter maturities relative to investment-grade debt. And, less sensitive to rates and economic cycles. With an expected rebound in Brent on the horizon, I expect GPRK's 5.5% unsecured to trade close to par assuming Brent at $45 (which isn't far off from the current $35-$40 range). More importantly, bondholders can collect semi-annual coupons (or 6.5% annualized current yield) and take advantage of potential price appreciation as shown by the recovery model. Thus, assuming a full recovery, 5.5% Sr. unsecured notes are a great buy for a risk-averse investor looking for decent yield and potential capital appreciation. Relative to other small independent energy companies, GeoPark has a strong reserve life and high reserve replacement ratio along with growing production. This shows high asset quality. Also, the firm's stable production profile and solid reserves should allow it to allocate more cash to exploration projects and acquire assets in new markets going forward.

With improved production profile, reserve life and aggressive cost cuttings, S&P and Fitch recently reaffirmed GPRK's long-term corporate credit rating at B+. Fitch also estimates "GeoPark will reach production of nearly 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by 2020-2021, and will have an average pro-forma total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR of below 2.0x over the rate horizon". Lastly, GPRK's reported 130mmboe 1P reserves at the end of 2019 with a reserve life of 8.5 years is higher than its closest peers- Frontera Energy (OTC:FECCF)- 4.5 years 1P reserve life and Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)- 5.7 years 1P reserve life. This further proves GPRK's asset quality and I think this would provide enough cushion for bondholders should Brent prices decline further.

Key Risk To Consider

Customer Concentration: C.I. Trafigura Petroleum Colombia S.A.S and Ecopetrol represent 78% of the revenues.

OPEC negotiations impact on oil prices.

COVID-19 second wave impact could trigger more restrictions/lockdowns which could hurt consumer demand/business activity, leading to a decline in oil prices.

Unsuccessful drilling investments: "In 2019, we recorded a write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts of US$18.3 million that corresponded to five unsuccessful exploratory wells, four wells drilled in Argentina (Sierra del Nevado, Puelen and Aguada Baguales Blocks) and a well drilled in Brazil (POT-T-747 Block)" (Company Reports).

Dispute with local communities: "In Peru, the Morona Block is located inland inhabited by native communities. Though we have already signed certain agreements with native communities authorizing the execution of the environmental impact assessment for the Morona Project, similar projects in the Peruvian rainforest have faced significant social conflicts and work delays due to community claims" (Company Reports). GPRK acquired Morona Block in a joint operation with Petroperu, GPRK owning 75% working interest. I think the dispute with the locals is a lengthy process and I don't expect the environmental study impact approved for rest of 2020.

Conclusion

Given the recovery estimates, low/flexible cost structure and high quality assets, GeoPark's 5.5% 27' unsecured notes look attractive at current levels ($82c-$84c on the dollar). These notes have attractive YTM and look relatively safe compared to other high yield bonds in the small independent international oil and gas universe, due to high quality diversified asset base, low-cost structure and liquidity profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.