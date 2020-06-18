The tapering growth is readily apparent in the EVA framework, and the probability of an Apple-like dividend scenario is higher than ever.

As the lucrative investment opportunities of the past will be hard to come by, new forms of rewarding shareholders started to emerge at the company.

Written by the FALCON Team

Introduction

Just recently, we published our monthly shortlist of companies passing our rigorous 3-step stock selection process exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers. After our recent article on one of this month's promising candidates: Altria (MO), we now take a broader look outside the shortlisted companies to show what it would take for us to initiate a position in an exceptional quality name like Facebook (FB).

In light of Buffett's teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. But before we do that, let's jump into what makes Facebook an interesting candidate today.

Image Source

So, what's the story on Facebook?

With flagship names like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger under its umbrella, Facebook stands out as the world's largest social network ecosystem, approaching a whopping 3 billion monthly active users across its platforms. Facebook is a textbook example of the "network effect" phenomenon, where each additional user increases the service's value exponentially. The combination of continuous growth in user engagement, alongside the valuable data that they generate bode well for Facebook to keep profiting from the expected growth in online advertising, representing more than 90% of the company's revenue.

The generated data is an immense intangible asset on Facebook's side, although the company's utilization of personal information has been under constant scrutiny, reaching a crescendo in last year's $5B FTC settlement, that set a new standard on data privacy for the company. The continued growth in Facebook's average ad revenue per user (or ARPU) indicates advertiser's willingness to pay up for the company's targeted ads for the foreseeable future. As a further catalyst, Facebook's ARPU in the EU region sits at 30%, while that of the Asia-Pacific region is a mere 10% of its US equivalent, leaving ample room for growth on the revenue side worldwide. The recently added new e-commerce feature, Shops, could turn Facebook and Instagram into a major rival of Amazon, as businesses will be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks with a unique feature of personal interaction with customers.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm's operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, "It's Earnings That Count": The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm's accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces from ongoing operations more cash than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern, therefore, is the stability of the company's cash generation.

Source: Morningstar

Since going public in 2012, Facebook's operating cash flow generation has exploded along with its user base, approaching $40 billion in OCF for the trailing-twelve-month period. To support this immense growth, the company invests heavily in network infrastructure, data centers, and servers, with CapEx amounting to 40% of OCF for the past years, underpinning the fact that despite the common preconception for IT companies, Facebook does operate as a fairly capital intensive business.

Our significant investments in infrastructure over the past four years have served us well during this period of high user engagement. We plan to continue to grow our capex investments to enhance and expand our global infrastructure footprint over the long term. In 2020, we expect capital expenditures to be approximately $14-$16 billion." Source: Dave Wehner (CFO), FY 2020 Q1 Earnings Call

Despite the heavy ongoing investment requirement of its network infrastructure, Facebook passes the stability test with flying colors. In the next step, we move on to the EVA framework, examining if the company is able to consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital.

Value Creation: Is A Wide-Moat Rating Warranted?

We are only interested in companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to overperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will be our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

Let's start by looking at the chart: Facebook shows the traits of a truly exceptional company, having had stellar and steadily improving EVA margin levels over the past 8 years, with an average value north of 25%. Clearly, there is nothing to be said here, Facebook is an EVA producing machine by all means since only truly exceptional companies can achieve 9-10% long-run averages. Since 2018, the company has experienced rising levels of capital intensity, which along with the FTC settlement charge and a slowdown in sales growth have put pressure on the company's EVA fundamentals, dampening the pace of EVA margin expansion and causing it to settle just below the 30% mark recently.

Source: evaexpress.com

We believe that the slowdown in sales and higher capital intensity will cause the company's EVA margin to stabilize around the long-term average of 25% in the following years, which is still at nosebleed heights compared to the 5% threshold for a "moaty" company. The existence of a wide moat in case of Facebook, therefore, has bulletproof evidence by the numbers.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital, or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Since its IPO in 2012, Facebook generated an average of a whopping 64% EVA Momentum, which is skewed by the extremely low basis both in sales and EVA in the early years. A more realistic picture is shown by computing recent years' data, arriving at a 14% 3-year average EVA Momentum. To put that into perspective, the long-run average for the 90th percentile of the US stock market (represented by the Russel 3000) is 3-3.5% percent. In Facebook's case, the EVA growth over the past decade was driven by exploding sales numbers (growing more than tenfold between 2012 and 2020), while the company's EVA margin not only remained stable but improved by a significant amount from 20% all the way up to 30%.

Translating profitable growth from the EVA framework to the operations dimension, Facebook managed to grow its average ad revenue per user (or ARPU) by 26% annually during the past five years, while the company's monthly average users have grown by 12% on an annualized basis, hence EVA growth outpaced sales growth in the period by a considerable margin. EVA Momentum has deteriorated though in the recent past, resting on slowing sales growth and increased capital intensity: two factors to keep an eye on for the future.

Overall, Facebook provides a prime example of a truly exceptional business, still being in a stage where every reinvested dollar leads to incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders, although the tapering EVA Momentum is a factor we must keep in mind while evaluating the company's capital allocation objectives.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. In our opinion, Facebook deserves a wide-moat rating from a qualitative perspective as well, based on the company's immense network formed by an active user base approaching an almost unfathomable 3 billion people per month across its platforms. As the value of the company's ecosystem from a user's standpoint lies in its powerful network, it creates barriers to entry for new players, while also providing a cohesive effect for existing users not willing to leave behind all their connections.

Besides immense user growth rates, Facebook has also demonstrated its ability to monetize its most valuable intangible asset, the vast collection of data shared by users across its various platforms, thus providing a unique and favorable advertising opportunity for businesses. We estimate, therefore, that Facebook will remain the most dominant social network player for the foreseeable future, and we believe the company has a competitive position that enables it to out earn its WACC for decades to come.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company's debt profile, Facebook's balance sheet is as close to a fortress as it gets, with essentially no long-term debt, and cash on hand of a mind-blowing $60 billion. This huge cash reserve coupled with the company's ability to generate consistent and growing cash flow gives Facebook ample room to navigate through the changing regulatory landscape and enable long-term profitable growth for the company via in-house R&D and bolt-on acquisitions.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework's Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company's overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Profitability (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

In the case of Facebook, the company's Quality Score has been nothing but exceptional since its IPO, consistently sticking to the upper end of the range over the period. The company's Quality Score took a brief hit due to the increased capital charge from its 2012 Instagram ($1B), and 2014 WhatsApp ($19B) and Oculus ($2B) acquisitions, that the company was able to effectively monetize and outgrow in the subsequent years, reflecting in a Quality Score well in the upper quintile for the past 5 years.

Source: evaexpress.com

As a final assessment, Facebook is a highly profitable company with impressive shareholder value creation consistency and momentum. The company passes our operational criteria with ease, while Facebook's wide-moat rating is fully warranted both from a quantitative and a qualitative standpoint.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Facebook since it went public.

Source: Morningstar

As outlined earlier, Facebook's operations require a relatively high level of reinvestment into its core business, with CapEx climbing up to 40% of OCF over the past decade. The main use of this capital spending is to boost the company's network infrastructure footprint, a key asset to keep up with the immense growth in the data processed by Facebook. The increased level of capital intensity along with slowing sales growth are the two key factors putting pressure on the company's EVA fundamentals. Although Facebook is still capable of profitable, incremental EVA generating growth, reinvesting capital into the business is no more the sole use of cash by management as we will see in the next section, in line with what we would expect based on the EVA Momentum trajectory.

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

As illustrated on the graph above, looking back till the company's IPO year, only in the recent past have share buybacks become a regular practice at Facebook, while their relatively low level compared to FCF leaves ample room for continued programs in the future. Between 2010 and 2019, the company generated an aggregate of $103 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks amounted to $24 billion, or 23% of FCF. You have guessed it, a considerable amount of the difference is a gigantic cash pile of $60 billion that Facebook is still sitting on as of today.

Share Buybacks

As a way to reward investors, Facebook's board authorized a significant stock repurchase program in the first quarter of 2017 of up to $15.0 billion, with an increase of $9.0 billion at the end of 2018, that was almost entirely completed and further boosted in the beginning of 2020:

Our board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of our Class A common stock, which commenced in January 2017 and does not have an expiration date. As of December 31, 2019, $4.90 billion remained available and authorized for repurchases. In January 2020, an additional $10.0 billion of repurchases was authorized under this program". Source: Facebook's 2019 Annual Report

It is always crucial to look at whether share buybacks are executed in an opportunistic manner. In the case of Facebook, the lion's share of its repurchase activities was carried out during 2018 when the stock was trading at depressed levels defined by the Future Growth Reliance indicator, leading to significant shareholder value creation. Since then, Facebook has consistently bought back on average ~$1B worth of stock per quarter, which might become the new norm going forward. Financial flexibility is unquestionably there to support this since the company is pumping out $20B+ FCF on an annualized basis. The stellar stewardship of the past gives us confidence that the magnitude of the repurchase activity might be adjusted in an opportunistic manner going forward as well, whenever management perceives a compelling valuation scenario.

Source: evaexpress.com

Dividend

Prior to initiating buyback programs, shareholder returns of the past were entirely driven by Facebook's profitable growth firing on all cylinders, driven by both user count and ARPU expansion. For the past 3 years, EVA Momentum showed a slowing pace, as there is less and less room for user growth left. Instead, the decisive factor for incremental EVA generation going ahead will depend on whether the efforts to increase the level of monetization per user prove to be successful in the long run.

Up till now, Facebook still pays no dividend, but even adding a 2% yield to its shares at all-time highs would consume about $13 billion a year, or half of the $23 billion FCF generated by the company in the recent four quarters. Considering Facebook's massive cash pile and ample liquidity, an Apple-like scenario regarding dividend policy revision might be in the cards for the mid-term future, as capital spending levels off and growth enters a more mature, tech behemoth pace. Your guess is as good as ours about when exactly this will happen, until then, shareholders are handsomely rewarded with buybacks and massive value creation going forward.

Acquisitions

The company's Instagram acquisition in 2012 for a cost of $1 billion turned out to be a home run, with the photo and video-sharing social network app generating a whopping $20 billion in advertising revenue by 2019, with about 69% of America's marketers planning to spend most of their 2020 influencer budget on the platform. Instagram is estimated to be worth more than $100 billion, if it were a stand-alone company, marking a 100-fold return for the app purchased in 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Although less obvious, many consider Facebook's 2014 WhatsApp purchase for a cost of $19 billion to be a major win as well in terms of user base growth, with WhatsApp surpassing 2 billion monthly users, forming Facebook's second-biggest asset after its namesake app, outgrowing even Messenger and Instagram. Monetization of WhatsApp leaves some question marks to justify the elevated purchase price, with a revenue estimate of $5 billion in 2020. This could, however, accelerate quickly with plans to turn WhatsApp into a fintech powerhouse by the addition of peer-to-peer payment features.

Last but not least, Facebook's 2014 acquisition of Oculus VR, a virtual reality technology company for $2 billion is a bet by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that virtual reality could succeed mobile as the next major computing platform. Although the progression of the VR market has been slower than the company had anticipated, the relatively small amount spent on Oculus can be considered as a hedge against a possible shift in technology.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Source: evaexpress.com

Facebook is currently trading relatively in-line with its 3-year valuation range with a 39.8% premium for growth (3-year high of 59.8% in September 2017 and 3-year low of 14.2% in March 2020). Since its IPO, investors have continuously priced the company at a premium with expectations that Facebook will continue to compound its growth in EVA going forward, although the premium seems to follow a declining trend.

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar's valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, Morningstar also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns Facebook a high uncertainty rating with a $215 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

With the stock currently trading at $236 as of June 17, a 3-star rating is warranted, implying that Facebook's shares are close to fairly valued based on Morningstar's estimate, in line with what the FGR metric defines as historical average valuation level. That means, Facebook seems to offer no margin of safety at current levels, while over the long-term, the growth of the underlying business can still compensate investors with an acceptable return. In fact, one could argue that growth and exceptional quality can serve as margin of safety as long as the price is just about fair. Or as Charlie Munger put it:

The investment game always involves considering both quality and price, and the trick is to get more quality than you pay for in price. It's just that simple."

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long-run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

Source: evaexpress.com

As you can see on the heat map, Facebook remains an attractive investment candidate within the EVA Framework, as it provides a fair trade-off between Quality and Valuation compared to the overall market. Going forward, maintaining stellar EVA fundamentals will be a key factor to watch, especially lowering levels of capital intensity and Facebook's ability to further improve the monetization of its user base.

While an entry position at current levels may be warranted for investors with a decades-long time horizon, we would be more comfortable with a higher margin of safety since the company is still overwhelmingly exposed to advertisement spending. Therefore, we are setting a target entry price below $180 for enterprising investors, translating to a historically attractive FGR ratio in the ~20% range and in line with Morningstar's 4-star valuation threshold. More conservative value investors might stay on the sidelines until shares reach bargain-basement levels around the $150 mark, translating to a 0% FGR (or zero baked-in EVA growth) scenario.

One more thing

If you liked this analysis and don't want to miss any of the upcoming articles by our evidence-based stock selection process exclusive for SA readers, please scroll up and click "Follow" to be notified of future releases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.