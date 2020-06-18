In the 638 days since I wrote my negative piece on Splunk Software (SPLK), the shares are up about 59% against a 6% gain for the S&P 500. I was clearly wrong at the time that the shares had nowhere to go but down, so I thought I'd look in on the name again to try to uncover if I made an error. I'll look at the financial history here, and will look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I'll come right to the point. My criticism of 638 days ago stands. There continues to be a strong negative relationship between sales and earnings. This prompts the very simple (and still unanswered) question: if growing sales doesn't lead to profits, what does? I remain skeptical of this business, and I think investors should continue to avoid the name. I also think people who insist on staying long here, should buy call options on this name as they present much of the upside at far lower risk.

My Bias

I think we all have biases of one sort or another, and I'm no different in this regard. In an effort to be as straightforward as possible with you, dear reader, I'll express the relevant biases I know about up front. I think Splunk is an example of what I call a "parent's basement stock" because I think a strong simile can be made between companies that require outside capital for their ongoing survival and the neckbeard basement dwellers who rely on mom and dad to keep body and soul together. This business relies on external sources of funds for its survival in the exact same way that an underachieving man-baby does. This bias may taint my analysis of this company, and I should state it up front.

Financial History

In my previous article, I made what seemed to me at the time to be a bog simple argument. This investment is fundamentally troubled because the more this company sells, the more it loses, and there seems to be nothing on the horizon that is capable of ending the negative relationship between revenue and income. Specifically, over the past seven years, revenue has grown at a very impressive CAGR of about 34%. At the same time, net losses have grown at a CAGR of about 23%. I ran a regression on these two series (because I'm a nerd who finds that sort of thing enjoyable) and found a fairly strong negative correlation (r=-.659) between revenue and net income. Thankfully, net loss per share has grown at a slightly slower pace given the massive dilution that shareholders have experienced over the past several years. Specifically, share count has grown at a CAGR of about 5.75% since 2014.

We see the song remains the same when we compare the first three months of 2020 to the same period a year ago. Specifically, in spite of a 2.2% uptick in revenue compared to last year, operating and net loss ballooned by 99% and 96% respectively.

One group that has benefited fairly significantly over the past several years are the employees, and that must be very gratifying for shareholders. Specifically, stock based compensation has grown at a CAGR of about 34% over the past seven years, and stock compensation per employee has grown at a CAGR of about 4.44% since 2014. In 2019 alone, just over $94,000 was spent on stock compensation per employee, and just under $2.4 billion has been spent on employee stock based compensation since 2014. Over the same time period, the company generated losses for shareholders of just over $2 billion.

Comparison To Microsoft?

I've read more than a few comparisons between Splunk and Microsoft, for example. Some readers have suggested that one must look beyond the current state and think about a time when Splunk will reach a level of profitability given the markets it serves and given its growth. In order to try to unpack this comparison more fully, I've gone to the effort of tracking down Microsoft's earliest financial statements and providing them to you in the table below. Some may call my ability to track down data from a bygone era "superhuman", but I think that stretches the point very slightly. I do this for you, dear reader, and your enjoyment and edification are the only thanks I need.

Per the table below, I think the "Splunk is like a young Microsoft" simile is ludicrous on its face. For instance, Microsoft was consistently profitable pre-IPO and it didn't need to raise outside capital in order to grow. Also, post IPO Microsoft's growth rate was actually significantly lower than Splunk's, with revenue growing at a CAGR of "only" about 25% between 1993 and 1997. Finally, Microsoft was in some sense the negative image of Splunk in that the former saw net income growing at a faster rate than sales, while the latter obviously shows net loss growing at a faster rate than sales. To my mind, all of this indicates to me that making comparisons between our favorite tech companies of today with the tech survivors of the 1990s is an example of fairly lazy thinking. It is, specifically, an example of survivorship bias. Why not draw a comparison between Splunk and, say, Gandalf Technologies to pick a mildly painful example from my own past?

Microsoft Financials

After a review of the latest financials out of Splunk, my questions remain unanswered. If sales growth of this magnitude doesn't lead to profits, what will it take? Since top line growth is dependent on sales and marketing, R&D, and G&A, in what world will this company be able to reduce those expenses in order to earn a profit? In my view, there isn't a coherent narrative about a future where Splunk can keep costs at bay while it continues to grow. I don't recommend investing in perpetually losing business, so I can't recommend buying this business. I don't think Splunk will ever leave the investor's proverbial basement?

The Stock

My regular readers know that I like to look at the relationship between price and some measure of economic value. The problem in this case is that there are no significant measures of economic value to compare price to, so I'm left to move up the income statement to compare price to sales. I'd remind readers that I think it's free cash flow is the source of all investor returns. Sales growth is helpful in that it should abet free cash flow, and shouldn't be seen as an end in and of itself in my view. With that out of the way, here is a picture of the relationship between price and sales and enterprise value to revenue. While I don't happen to think these ratios are particularly helpful, I think they prove that Splunk is trading on the high side of these ranges. Someone who invests on the basis of sales growth must admit to themselves that these shares are trading on the high side relative to their own history.

Options As Alternative

In my view, investing is about achieving the greatest return at the lowest possible risk. One of the ways investors can mitigate the risks inherent in investing is by reducing the capital employed to achieve a particular result. For instance, if investor A employs $100,000 of capital to earn a $10,000 return and investor B employs $50,000 to achieve a very similar return, investor B is in a far less risky position than investor B. With that in mind, I would suggest call options as a proxy to those investors who insist on staying long in the teeth of my very powerful argumentation. Given that there's no dividend, the opportunity cost of call options relative to stocks is very low.

In particular, I would recommend that people who insist on staying long here would do well to sell their shares and buy the January 2021 call with a strike of $185. These at the money calls are currently bid-asked at $25.10-$26.20. This means that the investor who sells their shares and buys this call gets virtually identical upside for 14% of the capital at risk over the next six months. In my estimation, achieving a near identical capital gain for a relatively small fraction of capital at risk is the definition of lower risk and I think the trade makes sense here.

That said, everything comes with risk, and call options are of course no exception. The biggest problem with this strategy is that there's an obvious duration problem with calls. Stocks are (theoretically) eternal, while call options have an expiration date. Thus, if the shares flatline or fall in price, the investor may be out some or all of their investment. In my view, this risk is not that severe relative to stock ownership, though, as a drop in share price obviously hurts shareholders also. For instance, if the shares fall more than $26 over the next six months, it will be better to be a call owner than a stock owner. Also, if shares drop to, say, $150 by late January 2021, the call investor will have 86% of their capital as "dry powder", and will be able to buy more calls at more advantageous (i.e. lower) strike prices. Shareholders who see the shares drop just can do nothing but take a gravol and enjoy the ride.

Regardless, if an investor agrees with me that these shares are overpriced, they will avoid the name. If an investor thinks the shares have further to run because of supportive underlying trends, they could do far worse than replacing their shares with calls.

Conclusion

I think Splunk is a fundamentally broken business. I thought that over 600 days ago when I first looked into it, and I still think so today. That said, the market has obviously disagreed with me given the price performance over the past several months. Thus, I can write all I like about the negative relationship between sales and earnings and it won't mean anything because there's some other dynamic at work here. I think investors bid up these shares based on hope. Given that, I think it would be foolish for me to come out as overtly bearish on this name. I would suggest that people replace their shares with call options, though. These are ideal investments in this case because they give most of the upside with far less downside, given the lower capital investment. I think price and value can remain un-moored for some time, and I think investors would be wise to avoid this name until price falls to more closely match value. For those who insist on staying long, I think you have nothing to lose by selling your shares and buying calls.

