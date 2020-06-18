I recommend BP as a hold long term but I believe it is the right setup to trade short term the volatility.

Newton's third law also applies to finance. BP can't ignore it forever and will have to make a decision soon.

BP decided to keep the dividend yield at over 10% while acknowledging a challenging business environment.

Source: Nostalgimacken.se

Note: "Caught between the devil and the deep blue sea" refers to Homer's Odyssey.

Odysseus (Ulysses in Latin) was caught between Scylla (a six-headed monster) and Charybdis (a whirlpool). When sailing through the narrow cliffs in the Strait of Messina, Odysseus had to choose between sacrificing six of his crew members or risk losing his entire ship. A dramatic dilemma with no easy solution so is business life.

Investment Thesis

The London-based BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has recently announced its first quarter of 2020, and investors were not happy with the results. Still, they were somewhat relieved to learn that the company kept from cutting the dividend payout. For the ones who want to get a good analysis of the results, I recommend reading my precedent article here.

However, despite clear support from the new CEO Bernard Looney in the first quarter of 2020 conference call, the odds to preserve the quarterly dividend payment at the current level are not ample. The CEO commented that the company was facing a challenging business environment.

Our underlying business has been performing well, but it has been a tough first quarter due to the challenging macro environment, which included impacts to our results through quarter end, as a result of lower prices, lower demand for our products, and foreign exchange effects. And in the near-term, things are not getting any easier given the demand destruction we are seeing,

But, more importantly, added that:

Given the underlying performance of the business in the first quarter and the actions we are taking, we today announced a dividend of $0.105 per ordinary share for the first quarter.

Many shareholders were very apprehensive about dividend sustainability, especially after learning that Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) both cut the quarterly dividend by about 65% recently. Many of us were expecting a similar cut that seemed logical. You can read my recent article about the first quarter of 2020 for Shell here or for Equinor here.

Thus, this lingering uncertainty plays heavily on the short-term strategy. While I continue to see BP as an excellent long-term candidate, I do not believe it is wise to invest in the company right now. What I think is the best strategy is to trade short term the volatility while waiting for a quasi-certain dividend cut in 2020. Below is my Chart TA:

The inherent characteristics of the oil investment

The oil market is torn apart by two opposite forces.

The first one is the recent positive actions by OPEC+ and the consequent noticeable effects it had on the supply side of the equation. The second force is more subdued but more potent, in my opinion. It is called the demand destruction that will take a while to unravel.

While the depth and duration of this crisis are uncertain, our research suggests that without fundamental change, it will be difficult to return to the attractive industry performance that has historically prevailed.

Until now, the oil industry was considered a "constant" investment. Not significant compared to the S&P 500 but flat enough with a high dividend reward. We can look at the chart below to see what I mean:

Note: The situation has worsened after 2005 and may have been amplified by the recent Black Swan Event.

This fact is one of the primary reasons why BP and other oil supermajors are very reluctant to cut the dividend. However, it is perhaps time to shatter this taboo and come to realize that the dividend is not a guarantee but a simple award granted by a profitable company. However, when the profit (free cash flow) is vanishing, the dividend payout must follow the same trend. It is a fundamental rule of accounting that cannot be changed or circumvent without severe sides effect.

The world's biggest oil and gas firms should break an industry taboo and consider cutting dividends, rather than taking on any more debt to maintain payouts as they weather the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, investors say.

The combined debt of Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Total (NYSE:TOT), BP, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and Royal Dutch Shell stood at $324 billion in Q1 2020. It was $276 billion in 2016 when oil prices also tumbled below $30 a barrel.

Net debt increased by 11.03% since 2016.

Oil company 1Q'20 total debt Total cash 1Q'16 total debt Total Cash BP 69.54 18.23 55.73 8.56 Chevron 32.35 8.54 42.26 8.56 Royal Dutch Shell 95.07 21.81 80.87 11.02 TOTAL SA 67.42 28.65 54.00 24.01 Exxon Mobil 59.60 11.40 43.10 4.8 TOTAL Debt 323.98 97.17 275.96 71.69 NET DEBT 226.81 204.27

Source: Companies filing and Fun Trading data analysis.

We can conclude from the table above that the dividend paid and the share buyback programs implemented alongside, were not supported by free cash flow and forced the oil supermajors to increase the debt, divest producing assets and cut costs. Below is the free cash flow realized in the first quarter.

The trend has increased substantially since 2016 and is unsustainable. Only Chevron managed to reduce debt since 2016. Notice that Shell recorded $10.59 billion in Free Cash Flow for 1Q'20 and was the only one of the group to cut the dividend by over 65%.

Newton's third law applies in finance: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction

The law of action-reaction is not only valid in conventional Physics. Gravity and other "forces" are also present in our financial world and are quite similar. We can say that for every economic action taken by a company, there is a consequence.

Trying to generalize the issue from action to reaction demands a fundamentally holistic approach-an attempt to see the whole forest and disregard the tree in front of our eyes. And finally, focus back on to the first tree to conclude if it is here for a reason.

Now, let's turn the focus on BP. CEO Bernard Looney said he is committed to preserving the dividend, despite BP's falling revenues during the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic smashed demand for oil and chemicals.

As a precaution, BP has increased its liquidity by raising $7 billion in the bond markets and obtaining a $10 billion credit facility. Also, capital expenditure this year is cut by 25%, and it will reduce operating costs by about $2.5 billion at the end of 2021. The question is that free cash flow will probably be negative in 2020 unless oil prices turn bullish again and above $50+ per barrel.

The first quarter of 2020 reveals a loss of $2.8 billion, and the full extent of the low oil price impact has not been factored in.

What is puzzling is that Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said that the dividend payout is supported by the "underlying performance" of the business.

I am struggling with this wording. What does it mean?

Let's put these comments into perspective, shall we?

We learn on June 7, 2020, that BP plans to lay off nearly 10,000 workers globally by the end of the year in response to the oil crash and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

globally by the end of the year in response to the oil crash and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. BP said on June 15, 2020. It would take a writedown of up to $17.5 billion after cutting its forecasts of future energy prices. "The company reportedly raised $5B in US dollars, €4.75B in euros and £1.25B in sterling while locking in annual interest costs as low as 3.25% on some of its new euro notes".

after cutting its forecasts of future energy prices. "The company reportedly raised $5B in US dollars, €4.75B in euros and £1.25B in sterling while locking in annual interest costs as low as 3.25% on some of its new euro notes". BP raised $12 billion of debt with equity-like features on June 17, 2020, taking advantage of strong corporate credit markets to strengthen its balance sheet.

Above we have what we can call a reaction to a non-action (keeping quarterly dividend intact).

Keeping the dividend may not be sustainable for long

The issue is crucial for the common shareholders. Often, many analysts and investors tend to look at the problem from the company's perspective. Still, they forget that they are not part of the company and merely passive actors, what is acceptable for BP as a business and not necessarily positive for its shareholders. We must always remember that fact.

We are precisely in this situation now. The company is reacting to a new challenging business environment, and there is no way that shareholders can be shielded from the consequences of this downturn.

Cutting costs, CapEx, piling more debts, laying off thousands of workers is not enough when BP is paying a dividend yield of more than 10%. It is like paying a lavish lifestyle on a credit card at 25% interest, and we know that the day of reckoning will arrive.

The dividend is under enormous pressure but may survive with a minor cut under some rosy circumstances.

It will all depend on the oil prices, of course. BP is not very optimistic about future oil prices. This situation will force BP to continue spending more than it makes.

BP's actions reflect senior management's view that essentially oil and gas prices will remain "lower for longer" and that prospective demand may remain anemic. [...] In BP's case the remedy, unattractive in either case, is either sell more stock to the public at currently depressed equity prices or substantially reduce their common stock dividend as did Royal Dutch Shell. After all, a company cannot go on for long paying a $2.52 dividend when ongoing earnings are $1.10.

The conclusion is that the next earnings will force the company to decide the dividend, and like Ulysses, the solution will not please all. What we can only expect is that the stock price has already factored in most of the adverse effects of a cut in the dividend.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

