Russian Ruble: Potential Underdog In The Currency Markets

Over the past decade, the Russian ruble has been seeing a more or less sustained depreciation against the US dollar.

Source: investing.com

However, the performance of the ruble since March has been quite impressive, outpacing that of major currencies such as the euro and British pound:

Source: investing.com

What is particularly surprising is that the currency has proven particularly resilient in the face of falling oil prices. For instance, we can see that while the RUB/USD is down by 11% overall since the beginning of this year, the drop has been far less than that of Brent crude oil, which is down by almost 39% even in spite of a recent recovery.

Source: investing.com

The Russian government had made it a priority to decouple the ruble's fortunes from that of oil prices in the aftermath of the 2014-15 Russian financial crisis, which saw a sharp drop in the value of the ruble relative to other major currencies - excess supply of oil due to increased production from the United States as well as a growing shift towards renewable energy resources had seen oil prices drop sharply - with the ruble being a casualty of such a development.

Source: investing.com

On this occasion, the ruble has clearly proven more resilient to the commodity shock that we have seen as a result of COVID-19.

What is also particularly noteworthy is that in spite of the fact that the RUB/USD did see significant weakness before rebounding, Russia had actually imported over $5 billion in U.S. dollars during the month of March - which is the highest volume of imports of the currency since 2014. Even when taking this into account, the ruble still began to strengthen shortly thereafter.

Looking forward, the Bank of Russia has indicated that it is ready to administer further monetary easing if necessary to mitigate the economic fallout from COVID-19, having already cut the key rate to 5.50% in April.

As appears to be the general forecast across other major economies, the Bank of Russia is anticipating a quick rebound in growth for 2021 onwards in spite of an expected drop of 4-6 percent for this year.

Source: Bank of Russia

The central bank is forecasting a temporary rise in inflation from a current level of 3 percent to the 3.8-4.8 range, with inflation expected to trend around 4 percent over the longer-term.

From this standpoint, we could see further rate cuts if a drop in demand leads to a further drop in inflation away from the target set out by the central bank. This may well have a weakening effect on the ruble in the shorter-term. However, the currency has shown a lot of resilience in the face of lower oil prices during the pandemic.

To conclude, while the RUB/USD may prove to be somewhat volatile in the short to medium-term, there is a possibility that we could see the currency start to strengthen after a decade of prolonged weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.