Markets At An Inflection Point

This dynamic provides enormous opportunities in certain sectors like gold, silver, mining, and others.

President Trump does not seem to mind debt, and the Fed appears happy to provide nearly unlimited amounts of liquidity to markets.

We appear to be at an inflection point, as the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) continues to have significant trouble getting decisively above the 3,150 resistance point.

If we go above 3,150, animal spirits could kick in, and propel some select sectors much higher, fairly quickly.

The Downside: I will not be impressed unless we see a decisive move above 3,150.

Due to various fundamental elements and uncertainties, this may prove difficult for now. The market could use some catalysts, like the trillion-dollar stimulus to move higher. After all, President Trump doesn't mind debt. Therefore, as a business man, he could be a great candidate to lead markets higher from here in the short to intermediate term.

Let's remember the downside though:

The U.S. national debt is over 26 trillion now, and debt to GDP is approaching an incredibly high 150%. This should probably weigh on future economic growth, especially going out a bit further (3-5 years) from now.

The Fed

I know, the Fed is supposedly an independent agency, and it is no secret that President Trump and Jerome Powell have not always seen eye to eye together. However, it is very unlikely that President Trump cannot exert significant pressure on Federal Reserve policy. We've seen the Fed act extremely proactively to accommodate markets in recent months. Therefore, it appears that the President and the Fed Chair are more on the same page now. The Fed should continue to support markets going forward, especially with a Trump/Powell power dynamic. QE unlimited, or infinity, call what you like, but it is here, and it's likely here to stay.

Why invest in Gold

Gold remains in its trading channel. However, now is a semi-critical point. The $1,730 level is key right now. If gold goes below $1,725, it could easily retest $1,700 or lower. $1,670 is our bottom end price target for a bottom.

The GSM correction is likely coming to an end about now anyways. We can see a very constructive technical images in major ETFs and select companies. The technical setup, coupled with an extremely constructive Fed-induced technical background, creates a unique phenomenon that should enable GSM stocks to go substantially higher from current levels.

GDX

GDX looks like it is basing around here. We've seen a connection of about 15% thus far. We expect the bottom to be around hers or slightly lower. If GDX hits our bottom-end buy in price target range, it could trade down to the $30.00-31.50 level. However, long-term potential far outweighs any near-term risks, in my view.

Let us not forget, there are great individual companies in this space:

Kinross Gold (KGC) is a great company to start building a GSM portfolio with.

This one has had a 25% correction from its recent top. There are plenty of other great names besides Kinross in our GSM fund, but this one trading at a 10 P/E with 16% YoY revenue growth looks very attractive.

NEM

Another good long-term investment, in my view, 45% YoY revenue growth.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin has also been stuck in a trading range for a while now. Needs to get above $9,500, then make another run at $10K.

The Bottom Line

The President, the Fed, and other interests will likely continue to inflate the current economic environment. The enormous amount of capital has to go somewhere, and there will be increased opportunities in a few key sectors, and some of the top stocks in these segments could increase significantly. We're looking for 100-200% gains in some names over the next 1-2 years.

