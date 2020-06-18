As much as €1.9 billion in cash seems not to be provably there. This isn't a situation to try and buy at the bottom.

Reports and claims have come and gone and today there's the sound of the wheels coming off. The cash ain't there.

Whether Wirecard was all that it seemed to be has long been a matter of interested speculation. Could a DAX 30 stock really be fiddling its results?

The Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) problem

Essentially, the problem has always been massive growth in slightly odd parts of the world without entire and total confidence in the numbers being presented. If things are as reported then it's a stunningly successful entrant into this new digital economy. If, however, some of those numbers from those odd corners aren't quite what it is said they are then it's a breathtaking assault upon market integrity up there with Sino-Forest or Luckin Coffee.

Actually, if it is not entirely correct, or those numbers aren't, then it's larger than either of those two Chinese monstrosities given that Wirecard was and still is - for how long is the interesting question - part of the DAX 30, Germany's equivalent to the DJIA.

Other views

And boy have the facts changed. From Wirecard itself:

Wirecard AG's auditor Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich, informed Wirecard AG that no sufficient audit evidence could be obtained so far of cash balances on trust accounts to be consolidated in the consolidated financial statements in the amount of EUR 1.9 billion (approximately a quarter of the consolidated balance sheet total). There are indications that spurious balance confirmations had been provided from the side of the trustee respectively of the trustee's account holding banks to the auditor in order to deceive the auditor and create a wrong perception of the existence of such cash balances or the holding of the accounts for to the benefit of Wirecard group companies. The Wirecard management board is working intensively together with the auditor towards a clarification of the situation. In light of the above the audit of the annual and the consolidated financial statements 2019 will not be concluded as planned by June 18, 2020. A new date will be announced. If certified annual and consolidated financial statements cannot be made available until June 19, 2020, loans made to Wirecard AG amounting to approximately EUR 2 billion can be terminated.

Note what is actually being said.

It is not that the €1.9 billion isn't there. Nor that some other sum is there. It is being said that the documentation to prove it is there ain't, and that the auditors think that someone has been lying to them about the documents that have been presented.

Note also what the funds being talked about are. It's trust funds - the amount that a payment processor keeps back to cover charge backs and the like. But Wirecard has been treating such as a cash balance stating that they are under the company's control so they're cash they've got access to.

This means that we've not, at present, whole and entire proof that one quarter of the balance sheet has disappeared - or perhaps never existed - nor that the covenants on those loans have been breached and that the €2 billion in loans will be called.

Although, if we're honest about this, that is the way to bet. Which is why the stock price has done this:

(Wirecard stock price from Google)

Sure, there's a dead cat bounce to everything. Our task is to try and predict the next stage here. My prediction is not good.

For there's no way out of this in which they look good.

Think on it

So, imagine, it's all just a matter of the documentation not being quite right. Someone decided to spiff up the results a bit by overstating - just a bit you understand - the cash position and had to fiddle the documentation a bit. Well, at that point that calls into question the entire accounting system for the whole company, doesn't it?

After all, accounts do have to balance. If they've been shaded a bit in this area over here then there's got to have been some other shading over there otherwise we'd not get to a balance. That one thing is wrong tells us that more than one thing is.

And if the problem is real and whole? Then we face the same problem again. Imagine that the €1.9 billion just isn't there. Or some large portion of it isn't. OK, and they manage to gloss over with the lenders the covenants on that €2 billion - likely, whatever the outcome, as there's no point in a lender demanding what isn't there, they'll take a rain check at least.

This means that all the numbers we've been basing the valuation of the company upon are false. Revenues, profits, they're all wrong if the end number of the cash balance is. It's simply worth far less even on a good evaluation of the situation.

And, of course, if the entire financial management has been lying about the cash balance - the easiest thing to get right - all along then there's really not much value to a financial services firm, is there?

My view

I would call this as one heading to zero. The bonds are currently trading at 50 cents on the dollar. That indicates - sure, as yet, only indicates - it being unlikely there's anything for the equity to recover it this hits the wall. It's also true that this is the third (or perhaps fourth) delay to the publication of those accounts. For more on the underlying worries about the accounts try here.

I'm not sure enough of this view of going to zero to recommend shorting and by know I expect the borrow would be hugely expensive. Any holdings though should be cashed in at whatever can be got for them.

The investor view

Get out and stay out is the objective view here. But there's always that, at least presently there is always, Robinhood crowd to think of. Not necessarily the users of that app, but the gamblers and relative unsophisticates newly playing the markets. We can all imagine them piling in if the price drops 90% or whatever in a day and thus driving a bounce.

Given that Wirecard is traded on the Pink Sheets over here and liquidity isn't great I'd put that idea to one side really. Some weird stock over in Germany strikes me as something that they'll not latch onto. They might of course and I'm happy to be wrong about that.

But for the stock itself, on any medium term analysis or longer? My call is it's toast.

